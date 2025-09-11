Collins Shot His Shot With Chisolu After His Uncle Shared Her Photo and Number

As much as people often try to shy away from all the “when will you get married?” questions from uncles and aunties, sometimes that curiosity can turn into the sweetest matchmaking plan.

Collins met his soulmate, Chisolu, through one of those connections. His uncle had shared her phone number and photo, prompting him to call her. After a surprising phone call and a spontaneous visit, something magical began to unfold. Now these lovebirds are on their way to the aisle, and we are stoked! Collins went the extra mile by planning the perfect surprise proposal for his baby girl, Chisolu. She walked into a beautiful setup surrounded by her closest friends, only to see the love of her life on one knee, asking her to be his forever. Of course, she said yes, and it was such a wholesome moment. Keep scrolling to take in all the sweetness.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride-to-be, Chisolu;

I’m still holding onto the screenshots of our very first conversation… Funny, right? Who would’ve thought a random message from a stranger would lead to forever? I was about to sleep when my phone buzzed with a message from a charming stranger who introduced himself with a casual ‘how’s your day?’ I responded, curious about his intentions, and before I knew it, we were deep in conversation. The next day, I asked him how he got my number, and he spilled the beans – it was one of those well-meaning ‘when will you get married’ uncles. I wasn’t impressed, to say the least, especially with my vacation plans in the works. But Tochukwu was persistent, and I have to admit, he grew on me. One peaceful evening I was strolling with my nieces in the estate when a car pulled up beside us, I was too busy with the girls so I ignored until I heard my name. I paused for a minute and wonder who it was because I barely knew anyone in the estate. I turned and there he was Mr Stranger looking at me from his car. Little did I know, this was just the beginning of our love story.

We spoke for a while and said our good byes for the day. The next day I told him about my 3 months vacation which in my head was the end of this beautiful friendship. Little did I know our connection was stronger than any distance. I travelled and we spoke nonstop sometimes hourly and our bond grew stronger each day. When I returned, everyday was an adventure filled with love and laughter. The day I said yes to becoming his wife, I knew I was saying yes to my best friend and my soulmate. How he pulled the engagement without my knowledge is a story for another day because I’m one person that you can’t surprise easily.

How we met

By the Groom-to-be, Collins:

Love can be sneaky, right? I met Chisolu in July 2023 through a mutual family friend – you know, one of those ‘when will you get married uncles’. He played matchmaker, sending me her picture and number with a ‘give her a call’ nudge. At first, she played hard to get, but I managed to charm her way. Our first call was enlightening, and I was hooked. She mentioned taking her nieces for a bike ride, and I saw an opportunity. I showed up at the estate, and there she was -laughing and cheering on with the kids. I watched from a distance, captivated by her kindness and patience. The way she encouraged those little ones to ride and have fun… I was smitten. In that moment, I knew I wanted her by my side forever.

Credits

Planner @truelovelane