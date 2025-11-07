Connect with us

J’Dess’ “Child of The Sun” is a Warm Ode to Mothers & New Beginnings

J’Dess’ “Child of The Sun” is a Warm Ode to Mothers & New Beginnings

In “Child of The Sun,” J’Dess finds art in motherhood, turning the tender emotions of welcoming a newborn into a warm, uplifting track.
22 minutes ago

Ever wondered what it feels like to welcome a baby and turn that joy into song? J’Dess captures that emotion perfectly with her latest single, “Child of The Sun.”

The soulful record is a heartfelt anthem for mothers, capturing the joy, tenderness, and strength that come with welcoming new life. Inspired by the recent birth of her second child, J’Dess channels her emotions into a song that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable.

Known for her powerful voice and storytelling in “Chi Efo,” the singer steps into a softer, reflective space with this release, offering gratitude and warmth through her lyrics.

Speaking about the track, J’Dess shared,

Strength, compassion, grace… That’s what I’ve always been about. That’s my definition of motherhood. This record is for mothers and aspiring mothers out there going out of their way to show intense and loving levels of strength, compassion and grace – ‘Child of The Sun’ embodies all of that and more.

Listen below

