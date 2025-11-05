Connect with us

News Scoop

#JusticeForOchanya: Nigerians Demand Action Seven Years Later

Events News Promotions Style

A Lagos Love Letter as Heineken’s Ode to the City of Cities Brings Fashion Week to a Dazzling Close

News

AWIEF Announces 2025 Winners, Honours Audrey Joe-Ezigbo with Lifetime Achievement Award

Events News Promotions

SheGlows Summit 2025: The Power of Pause

Events News Promotions

Caring Africa Unveils National Creative Care Council to Shift Culture and Spark a New Era for Care in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Nigeria’s Konga Group CEO Prince Ekeh Wins Forbes' EuroKnowledge Global awards

Events News Promotions

The Executive Woman Summit by Bola Matel-Okoh Drives New Leadership Blueprint in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Johnnie Walker Blonde Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

News Promotions

Martell’s Swift Diaries: Tubo on Her Journey from Finance to Fashion

News

BellaNaija's Omotunde Takes Cape Town: Excited for AWIEF 2025

News

#JusticeForOchanya: Nigerians Demand Action Seven Years Later

Nigerians renew calls for justice in the case of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Seven years after the death of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, Nigerians are once again demanding justice. The renewed calls follow her seventh memorial anniversary held in Abuja, where activists and rights groups urged authorities to reopen her case and ensure full accountability.

Over the past week, social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook have seen increased conversations around the #JusticeForOchanya campaign. The hashtag trended across Nigeria, with thousands calling on the Benue State Judiciary and law enforcement agencies to act.

Ochanya’s story first came to public attention in 2018 after reports revealed that she had suffered prolonged sexual abuse while living with her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic, and his son, Victor. The assaults reportedly led to health complications that resulted in her death in October 2018.

Following her passing, Dr Ogbuja was charged with rape and child defilement, while his wife, Felicia, faced charges of negligence for failing to protect Ochanya despite being aware of the abuse. In 2021, a Benue State High Court acquitted Dr Ogbuja, citing insufficient evidence, while Felicia received a five-month prison sentence. Victor Ogbuja, who was also charged in the case, remains at large.

The latest round of activism includes a petition urging the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Victor is apprehended and the case revisited.

See how Nigerians are lending their voices to demand justice for Ochanya:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php