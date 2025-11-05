JusticeForOchanya: Nigerians Demand Action Seven Years Later

Seven years after the death of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, Nigerians are once again demanding justice. The renewed calls follow her seventh memorial anniversary held in Abuja, where activists and rights groups urged authorities to reopen her case and ensure full accountability.

Over the past week, social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook have seen increased conversations around the #JusticeForOchanya campaign. The hashtag trended across Nigeria, with thousands calling on the Benue State Judiciary and law enforcement agencies to act.

Ochanya’s story first came to public attention in 2018 after reports revealed that she had suffered prolonged sexual abuse while living with her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic, and his son, Victor. The assaults reportedly led to health complications that resulted in her death in October 2018.

Following her passing, Dr Ogbuja was charged with rape and child defilement, while his wife, Felicia, faced charges of negligence for failing to protect Ochanya despite being aware of the abuse. In 2021, a Benue State High Court acquitted Dr Ogbuja, citing insufficient evidence, while Felicia received a five-month prison sentence. Victor Ogbuja, who was also charged in the case, remains at large.

The latest round of activism includes a petition urging the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Victor is apprehended and the case revisited.

See how Nigerians are lending their voices to demand justice for Ochanya:

In memory of Ochanya and every girl whose voice has been silenced, and in light of the renewed call for #JusticeForOchanya, I’m making DRY available for everyone to watch. This film stands as a reminder: we must protect our children, strengthen our systems, and end the silence… pic.twitter.com/qLlz50ZGpT — Stephanie Linus (MFR) (@StephanieLinus) November 2, 2025

Justice for Ochanya. Let us protect our children#justiceforochanya pic.twitter.com/QPXXXBov88 — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) October 31, 2025

Listening to Ochanya’s story broke something inside me honestly. No child deserves this to be honest, no family should cover such atrocity. We owe her justice, and we owe every child safety.#JusticeForOchanya pic.twitter.com/RsHKzEQwgd — Meshkiey (@meshkiey) October 29, 2025