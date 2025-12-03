African Stars Win Big at Gotham Awards 2025

It was a night to remember for African talent at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York on Monday, December 1. Sopé Dìrísù took home Outstanding Lead Performance for “My Father’s Shadow,” making history as the first Nigerian film to be officially selected by the Cannes Film Festival.

On the same evening, Akinola Davies Jr. won Breakthrough Director for the same project, a film already celebrated with multiple accolades, including a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or and Best Director at the British Independent Film Awards. Davies accepted Dìrísù’s award on his behalf, as the actor could not attend the ceremony.

Backstage, Davies shared his excitement with EBONY: “It’s crazy, man, but I’m just so happy. I think Sopé really deserves it… his performance is completely masterful in the film. To be honest, he’s the main reason why people came to see the film. He really believed in the project and came on as an executive producer — I couldn’t be happier for him.”

The evening also highlighted other African talents: Wunmi Mosaku earned Outstanding Supporting Performance for “Sinners,” while Abou Sangaré was named Breakthrough Performer for “Souleymane’s Story,” marking a standout night for the continent’s creatives at the independent film awards.