Avon HMO’s Baby Contest Returns with a Denim Twist

One of Nigeria’s most adorable annual competition is back, and this time it’s all about denim. Avon HMO has officially launched the seventh edition of its popular Avon Baby Photo Contest, a campaign that has become a staple celebration of maternal and infant health across the country.

Over the years, the contest has charmed audiences with creative themes, from the cultural flair of Owambe Baby in 2023 to the nostalgic Retro Baby in 2024. For 2025, the spotlight shifts to a fashion classic: Denim Baby.

Running from December 5th to December 19th, 2025, the contest invites parents of babies aged 3 months to 3 years to showcase their little ones in stylish denim outfits. Whether it’s dungarees, jackets, or playful denim sets, the goal is to highlight creativity, originality, and of course, cuteness.

Prizes include professional photoshoots, baby hampers, cash rewards, and a variety of daily and weekly surprises. But organizers emphasize that likes alone won’t determine winners, entries will be judged on quality, creativity, and the uniqueness of both the photo and caption.

Participation is simple: parents are asked to follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook, upload a photo of their baby in denim, add a witty caption with the hashtags #AvonBaby2025 and #AvonDenimBaby, and tag the official handle.

With its blend of fashion, family fun, and community engagement, the Avon Baby contest continues to be one of the most anticipated events for young families. And if past editions are anything to go by, this year’s denim theme is set to flood social media with unforgettable baby looks.

Follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook for updates, reminders, and more details.

Sponsored Content