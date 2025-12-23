Purple December Keeps The Wins Coming As PalmPay Celebrates Real Money Stories This Festive Season

PalmPay’s Purple December 2025 continues to light up the festive season, and the energy online shows no signs of slowing down. Two weeks in, the campaign is really buzzing, and as PalmPay announces its Week 2 winners, the celebration keeps spreading across social media, with more Nigerians sharing personal stories about how PalmPay has influenced the way they save, spend, and manage money this year.

Following an exciting first week with the first set of four winners, Purple December gained even more momentum in the second week, drawing in users who responded enthusiastically to the weekly task by opening up about their financial journeys. By the end of the week, four more winners emerged, walking away with exciting rewards ranging from smartphones to airtime and data coupons, as well as PalmPay-branded gift items.

One of the biggest highlights from week 2 was Aremu Blessing Nwakego, who emerged as the biggest winner of the second week and walked away with an Infinix Hot 40i. Blessing said she discovered the Purple December campaign through PalmPay’s social media pages and decided to participate by sharing her personal money journey and how the app’s savings features transformed her approach to money management.

According to her, using PalmPay’s Target Savings and Spend & Save tools helped her break a cycle of unplanned spending, especially with business income, and build more disciplined saving habits over time. The impact became even more meaningful in the lead-up to Christmas, when she joined the Ember Save challenge and saved towards key festive needs.

“Before I became a devoted PalmPay user and saver, I used to squander my business money and every other money that came into my account,” she shared. “This year, I decided to fully utilise the savings features on my PalmPay app. These tools helped me save a significant amount and reduce unnecessary spending. I was able to save towards buying a bag of rice and a live goat for Christmas. All I can say is thank you, PalmPay, for helping me achieve so many things this year.”

Her story reflects the vibe around #PalmPayPurpleDecember, where the conversation is not only about the prizes but also on growth, progress, and the everyday wins that matter most. While rewards like smartphones, earbuds, and airtime add excitement, the campaign’s real strength has been in how users are connecting through shared experiences and end-of-year reflections.

With Purple December running until December 26, there are still more weekly tasks, more winners, and even bigger moments ahead, including a Christmas-themed video challenge expected to bring fresh creativity to timelines. For many following along, the campaign has become a reminder that the festive season can be both joyful and intentional with PalmPay helping users close the year feeling a little more confident about their finances.

