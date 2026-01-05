Power Oil Turns A Social Media Nomination Into A Certified Christmas Of Joy

This Christmas, Power Oil proved that listening to your community can lead to something truly special. Following a festive call on social media asking Nigerians to nominate communities where love and joy could be shared, one name stood out overwhelmingly; Bethesda School of the Blind. And Power Oil showed up.



“In line with our Powering Love, Sharing Joy platform and our brand’s Certified Healthy. Be Certified Fit promise, Power Oil sponsored the school’s end-of-year talent showcase, creating a moment that celebrated confidence, creativity, and connection.”, said Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oil and Fats Portfolio, Tolaram.



Students sang, performed and shared their talents with pride, filling the room with joy and emotion. The highlight of the day was the presentation of a one million naira cash prize to the winning talent, reinforcing Power Oil’s belief in empowerment and inclusion.

It was a Certified Christmas in every sense, one where love was powered, joy was shared, and voices that matter were truly celebrated.

