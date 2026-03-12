Connect with us

Hilda Baci & Damilola Akinwunmi Arrive in Perfectly Coordinated Blues at Simi Sanya’s Traditional Wedding

Veekee James Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Sheer Black Dress | See Photos

Nigerian AI Researcher Chinasa T. Okolo Joins World Bank to Advance Socioeconomic Development

Nigerian Bodybuilder Andrew Jacked Wins 2026 Arnold Classic Title with $750,000 Prize

Simi Sanya’s Fully Beaded Reception Look & Femi Dapson’s Coordinated Agbada Are Wedding Goals

So Josh2Funny Sings Too? Hear His New Song “Baby Tomato”

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s First Traditional Wedding Look Arrives in Blush Pink and Forest Green

These Bridesmaids in Purple and Turquoise Are Serving at Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson's Traditional Wedding

Temi Ajibade’s Fresh Accra Cornrows Are the Chicest Braided Look You’ll See Today

Victoria Mboko Defeats Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells: "It’s Really a Privilege"

Three-time Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci and partner Damilola Akinwunmi showcase a striking coordinated blue look at Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional ceremony. Styled by Emmanuel Goodnews, the duo served some couple style goals.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi posing together in coordinated blue traditional outfits at the Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson's traditional wedding.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi posing together in coordinated blue traditional outfits at the Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

If you spent any time online yesterday, you probably noticed one thing very quickly: Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding came with a lot of fashion moments. The celebration quickly turned timelines into a parade of beautiful looks, and guests clearly arrived ready to show up and look good.

One couple who stepped right into that stylish atmosphere was Hilda Baci and her partner, Damilola Akinwunmi. The pair chose a coordinated blue palette that felt fres and completely wedding-ready.

Hilda Baci, the three-time Guinness World Record holder whose cooking marathon captured global attention, chose a gown that played beautifully with colour. The mermaid silhouette hugged closely through the body, beginning with a structured corset bodice shaped with a sweetheart neckline and soft off-shoulder straps. The bodice appeared in a soft sky-blue shade decorated with turquoise floral lace appliqué, giving the top of the dress a textured, dimensional look.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi posing together in coordinated blue traditional outfits at the Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson's traditional wedding.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi posing together in coordinated blue traditional outfits at the Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

The skirt took things even further with a gradual shift in colour. Starting with a rich cobalt blue at the waist, the fabric transitioned through teal before landing in a deep emerald green at the hem. The entire skirt was densely beaded, creating a surface that felt almost jewel-like under the light.

A mid-thigh slit revealed green crystal-embellished strappy heels that tied neatly into the colour story. Hilda completed the look with a vibrant turquoise gele styled with a dramatic floral fold, while a long braid fell over one shoulder. Her makeup leaned warm and glowing, allowing the tones of the dress to stand out.

Hilda Baci wearing a custom sky blue to emerald green ombre beaded mermaid gown and turquoise gele.

Hilda Baci wearing a custom sky blue to emerald green ombre beaded mermaid gown and turquoise gele. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Damilola Akinwunmi matched her palette while keeping his look rooted in traditional menswear. He wore a powder blue agbada layered over a navy embroidered waistcoat, adding contrast and depth beneath the flowing robe. Powder blue sokoto trousers, black loafers, and a navy-and-white patterned fila rounded out the outfit.

With round tinted sunglasses, a gold watch, and a silver bracelet, the couple stepped into the celebration looking perfectly in sync with the colourful atmosphere of the day.

 

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

