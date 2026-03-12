Hilda Baci & Damilola Akinwunmi Arrive in Perfectly Coordinated Blues at Simi Sanya’s Traditional Wedding

If you spent any time online yesterday, you probably noticed one thing very quickly: Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding came with a lot of fashion moments. The celebration quickly turned timelines into a parade of beautiful looks, and guests clearly arrived ready to show up and look good.

One couple who stepped right into that stylish atmosphere was Hilda Baci and her partner, Damilola Akinwunmi. The pair chose a coordinated blue palette that felt fres and completely wedding-ready.

Hilda Baci, the three-time Guinness World Record holder whose cooking marathon captured global attention, chose a gown that played beautifully with colour. The mermaid silhouette hugged closely through the body, beginning with a structured corset bodice shaped with a sweetheart neckline and soft off-shoulder straps. The bodice appeared in a soft sky-blue shade decorated with turquoise floral lace appliqué, giving the top of the dress a textured, dimensional look.

The skirt took things even further with a gradual shift in colour. Starting with a rich cobalt blue at the waist, the fabric transitioned through teal before landing in a deep emerald green at the hem. The entire skirt was densely beaded, creating a surface that felt almost jewel-like under the light.

A mid-thigh slit revealed green crystal-embellished strappy heels that tied neatly into the colour story. Hilda completed the look with a vibrant turquoise gele styled with a dramatic floral fold, while a long braid fell over one shoulder. Her makeup leaned warm and glowing, allowing the tones of the dress to stand out.

Damilola Akinwunmi matched her palette while keeping his look rooted in traditional menswear. He wore a powder blue agbada layered over a navy embroidered waistcoat, adding contrast and depth beneath the flowing robe. Powder blue sokoto trousers, black loafers, and a navy-and-white patterned fila rounded out the outfit.

With round tinted sunglasses, a gold watch, and a silver bracelet, the couple stepped into the celebration looking perfectly in sync with the colourful atmosphere of the day.