Natures Gentle Touch: Meet The Founder Behind Africa’s Haircare Revolution

In the 1990s, Nigerian women were paying the price for beauty — scalp burns, breakage, and the quiet belief that only foreign products could truly work. While others accepted it, chemist Chika Ikenga saw both a problem and a mindset that needed fixing. What began as lab experiments to protect African hair became Natures Gentle Touch, a homegrown revolution in haircare.

Hair was breaking, Scalps were burning, Confidence was fading and everywhere you looked, women were chasing the fleeting promise of imported hair care brands that whispered of foreign superiority but left behind irritation and disappointment.

In the mid-1990s, Chika Ikenga, a young chemist, noticed it. But he saw more than the damage on the surface. He saw a quieter, deeper wound, a slow surrender to the belief that anything made at home could never measure up, could never truly be good enough. Amid all of it, Ikenga saw a business opportunity and a chance to reclaim pride, to craft something that could speak to Nigeria’s potential, a creation that could heal not just the scalp, but the spirit too.

“I saw women struggling, using products the wrong way, and suffering for it,” he said. “At the same time, people believed that foreign products were better. I wanted to challenge that.”

That challenge eventually grew into Natures Gentle Touch, a brand under Recare Limited that’s been transforming Nigerian haircare for almost three decades, creating products made for African hair and giving people pride in locally made goods. But getting from those first lab experiments to shelves across the country was anything but simple or smooth.

Chika Ikenga’s journey began in the labs of the University of Nigeria, where he immersed himself in Industrial Chemistry, graduating in 1986. For most, a degree in chemistry promised a predictable path, research work, a role at a multinational, a steady, unchanging routine.

For Ikenga, chemistry was a practical tool, a way to solve everyday problems that people quietly lived with.

After university, he joined Ibachem, an affiliate of Dow Chemicals. It was there that he learned far more than formulas and lab processes. The job opened his eyes to sales, to connecting with customers, and to the subtle, almost invisible art of understanding what the market really wanted.

“I learned how to translate technical knowledge into products people actually needed,” he said. It was an education that went beyond the laboratory, shaping him into both a scientist and a businessman, a dual identity that would later define his entrepreneurial path.

This was also a time when the young and ambitious were leaving in droves, chasing greener pastures abroad. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, many Nigerians were convinced there was little to build at home. Chika watched as his peers packed their bags for Europe, one by one.

He chose to stay.

“Most people thought leaving was the only option. I wanted to prove that it was possible to build something meaningful right here,” he said.

What had started as a quiet concern soon hardened into resolve. If the problem were hair, he would solve it. If the problem was perception, he would challenge it. And if the problem was the absence of solutions tailored for home, he would create them, patiently, deliberately, and entirely on his own terms.

In 1996, Ikenga took a leap that few would dare. He walked away from the security of a comfortable corporate job and vanished from the public eye. For months, he immersed himself in a world of experiments, setbacks, small victories, and long nights illuminated only by determination and hope.

Out of that relentless dedication, Eunisell Chemicals was born, a modest chemical business that would later fund his beauty venture. By 1997, he unveiled the first products under the Natures Gentle Touch brand: a relaxer, a shampoo, and a conditioner.

But breaking into a market dominated by imported brands wasn’t easy. At the time, Nigerian haircare was almost entirely foreign. Relaxers were everywhere, seen as a status symbol, but most women didn’t know how to use them properly.

Harsh chemicals were often applied straight to the scalp, causing burns, irritation, and hair breakage. Natural haircare products were virtually nonexistent. Ikenga’s goal was to create products that actually worked for African hair and climate, a stark contrast to foreign products designed for entirely different conditions.

“I realised the problem wasn’t just a lack of products,” Ikenga explained. “It was a lack of knowledge. Imported products weren’t designed for our climate, our diets, or our hair textures. They simply weren’t made with us in mind.”

The first Natures Gentle Touch products included hair relaxers to straighten hair and conditioners that strengthened weak strands using plant-based ingredients.

But getting people to try his products was a challenge. Shops were hesitant. Distributors were skeptical. Locally made products carried a stigma. Foreign labels were considered superior, and Nigerian-made goods were often dismissed before anyone even tried them. “There was an inferiority complex,” Ikenga explained.

So Ikenga went straight to the campuses. He targeted students who could influence their families, handed out free samples, and recruited 200–300 students in Lagos to sell products door-to-door.

“We distributed 1,000 test cups of the product. People said it was gentle on the scalp. Combined with our focus on natural ingredients, the name just clicked, Natures Gentle Touch,” he said.

Not all of them became big distributors, but they helped spread awareness and build trust for a brand that people weren’t yet ready to believe in.

Unlike other local brands that mostly copied foreign products, Ikenga focused on research, education, and really understanding its customers. Before launching, he tested products extensively in Nigerian conditions, taking into account things like diet, hair type, and everyday hair practices.

The goal was simple: make products that were safe, effective, and actually worked for local hair, not just imported formulas repackaged for the market.

“To differentiate from imported brands, we created a product category that we will own. We created solutions for Nigerians living in Nigeria only. We felt our unique hair texture, weather and diet required a special solution. We grew this category and started in addition to be at the forefront of solutions for natural hair”, Ikenga said.

In 2001, Ikenga began championing the natural hair movement, introducing the Monoi Oil range which caters to natural hair treatment, at a time when cultural revolution was sweeping across the country.

The business has grown far beyond its original focus on haircare, yet, even as the brand expands, it remains firmly anchored in a philosophy that prioritizes solving consumers’ problems before selling products.

“We’re not following trends — we’re setting them. “We pioneered the movement toward natural hair and natural ingredients, and we introduced styles that many people had previously not felt confident enough to wear”, Ikenga said.

More than just a beauty brand, Natures Gentle Touch represents a business built on problem-solving, credibility, and cultural confidence. According to Ikenga, the vision has always been bigger than products. We empower women to express their personal style, while also mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders who will carry this vision forward.”

Education quickly became a big part of Ikenga’s plan. Natures Gentle Touch set up a Hair Institute to train stylists and fill the huge gaps in the industry. Back then, most hairdressers focused on styling, not safety. Relaxers were often misused, and imported brands were the default choice.

Through the institute, hairdressers became true experts, stylists and trichologists. Today, even university graduates see hairstyling as a smart, aspirational career because the brand made it respected, profitable, and actually worth doing. So far, around 3,000 people have completed the program.

By teaching professionals how to use products properly, Natures Gentle Touch didn’t just boost adoption of its own line. It helped professionalize the entire industry, created jobs, and empowered women along the way.

As the brand gained recognition, Ikenga broadened Natures Gentle Touch’s product range to keep pace with evolving consumer needs. Today, the company offers over 45 products, from relaxers and shampoos to conditioners and treatments for natural hair.

Growth also involved strategic partnerships. Ikenga acquired HairSavvy Cosmetics, becoming the first Nigerian company to take over a South African haircare brand. The deal gave access to established distribution networks and a deeper understanding of local market dynamics, helping the brand expand beyond Nigeria.

“We did it for two reasons: knowledge acquisition and distribution,” he explained. This move not only facilitated growth in Southern Africa but also provided lessons on scaling a business in diverse markets.

Innovation, he knew, could never stop. Even today, Ikenga and his team continue developing new products, responding to emerging trends and evolving consumer preferences, making sure the brand stays relevant in an ever-competitive landscape.

Like any growing business, Natures Gentle Touch has faced its share of hurdles. Staffing is a constant challenge, thanks to a scarcity of skilled talent, and inconsistent government policies sometimes create roadblocks.

Marketing taught its own lessons. In the early days, the focus was almost entirely direct-to-consumer and campus-driven. “We started focusing on markets more recently,” one executive admits, “but I wish we had done it sooner.” Since then, the company has strengthened retail partnerships and distribution, making sure its products reach more Nigerians than ever before.

Looking ahead, Ikenga envisions Natures Gentle Touch as a truly continental brand. He wants to deepen Nigerian pride in locally made products while expanding across Africa.

New product lines will continue to address real consumer needs, responding to trends without ever compromising the brand’s reputation for quality and reliability.

In a market that was once dominated by foreign brands, Natures Gentle Touch has continued to demonstrate that excellence does not require a foreign label. Its story is proof that innovation, quality, and global standards can emerge from Nigeria’s own roots.

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