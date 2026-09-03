Dreamland Outreach Nigeria announces ‘Bright Beginnings’ Back-to-School Outreach 2026

Dreamland Outreach Nigeria will host its Bright Beginnings Back-to-School Outreach 2026 on September 9, 2026, in Igando, Lagos, with an initiative focused on supporting children, widows and families as a new academic session begins.

Built around the theme ‘Equipping Every Child to Learn, Dream & Thrive,’ the outreach aims to provide children with practical back-to-school support while creating an encouraging environment centred on learning, confidence, good character and hope for the future.

Participating children will receive educational materials and other back-to-school essentials, alongside engaging activities designed to encourage creativity, confidence and a positive attitude towards education.

The programme will also incorporate motivational and character-building sessions, encouraging children to embrace values such as kindness, discipline, honesty, compassion and respect for others.

Dreamland Outreach welcomes children and families from Christian and Muslim backgrounds, with the programme encouraging faith, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and love for humanity.

Beyond the children’s activities, Bright Beginnings will also recognise widows and mothers within the community, with practical assistance and special presentations intended to encourage women who continue to care for their families through challenging circumstances.

The outreach will feature children’s activities, motivational sessions, refreshments and community support presentations in an atmosphere designed to inspire hope and dignity.

Through Bright Beginnings, Dreamland Outreach Nigeria hopes to help children approach the new school year feeling prepared, encouraged and confident about their future, while extending care and support to women and families within the communities.

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