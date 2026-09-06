Gerard Becomes Eighth Housemate Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 11

Well, that was another Sunday night of waiting, guessing and hoping, but for Gerard, the Big Brother Naija Season 11 journey has come to an end. The “Show Ya Sef” housemate was evicted during tonight’s week-six live show, leaving the competition as the eighth housemate to exit the ₦160 million race.

Gerard entered the house alongside the initial 24 contestants, and over the past six weeks, he gave viewers plenty to follow, from sharp conversations and strategic moves to several close attempts at winning the Head of House challenge.

In fact, earlier this week, Gerard came very close to securing the week-six Head of House title. He made it through to the final round of the challenge before Abi eventually took the win.

Then came Sunday night, and with 15 housemates up for possible eviction, host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu delivered the announcement that ended Gerard’s time in the house.

Following his eviction, Gerard joined Ebuka on stage and reflected on his experience in the competition. He expressed his gratitude for the platform and shared his plans to continue building his career in acting, broadcasting and content creation.

With Gerard out of the running, the remaining housemates now have one less person to contend with as they head into another week of nominations, challenges, shifting alliances and everything else that comes with the race for the ₦160 million grand prize.