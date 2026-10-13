Midea Launches WIN 9JA WIN Promotion with Guaranteed Rewards and Chery Tiggo 2 Pro Grand Prize

Midea has announced the launch of WIN 9JA WIN, a nationwide consumer promotion designed to reward Nigerians who choose Midea home appliances during the 2026 festive shopping season. Running from 10 October to 31 December 2026, the promotion gives every qualifying shopper an instant opportunity to win, with a Chery Tiggo 2 Pro positioned as the ultimate grand prize.

Under the promotion, consumers who purchase any Midea product worth ₦100,000 or more from a participating dealer receive a scratch voucher at the point of purchase. The shopper scratches the voucher to reveal the reward won, creating a simple and immediate link between purchase and reward.

Every qualifying shopper is a winner, subject to the approved campaign terms and conditions. The campaign combines retail participation with radio, digital, public relations, in-store visibility and an extensive on-ground Promo Tour Truck programme.

The touring activation will carry the excitement of WIN 9JA WIN into selected markets and dealer locations, with the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro prominently showcased to give consumers a close view of the campaign’s headline prize.

A Consumer Promotion Built Around Instant Reward WIN 9JA WIN is designed to make the festive purchase journey more rewarding while strengthening engagement between Midea, its dealer network and consumers across Nigeria. Its central proposition is straightforward: make a qualifying purchase, receive a scratch voucher and discover the reward

immediately.

The approved reward pool spans Midea home appliances and branded consumer gifts. These include side-by-side refrigerators, chest freezers, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, air fryers, microwave ovens, kettles, standing fans and blenders, as well as branded T-shirts, caps and pens. The ultimate reward is a Chery Tiggo 2 Pro, presented in the campaign materials as the car to be won.

MIDEA NIGERIA | MEDIA RELEASE

How Consumers Can Participate

Step Consumer action Purchase Buy any Midea product or combination of eligible Midea products worth ₦100,000 or more from a participating dealer between 10 October and 31 December 2026. Receive Collect the campaign scratch voucher issued for the qualifying purchase. Scratch Scratch the voucher to reveal the reward. Claim Follow the verification and prize-claim guidance provided by the participating dealer in accordance with the approved campaign terms and conditions.

Additional Midea Air Conditioner Offer

Alongside WIN 9JA WIN, Midea is also offering free installation and a free copper kit to consumers who purchase any Midea air conditioner from 1 October through 31 December 2026. The offer extends the campaign’s value beyond the product purchase by helping eligible AC buyers with installation support, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Promo Tour Truck Takes WIN 9JA WIN Closer to Consumers

A major feature of the campaign is the branded Promo Tour Truck programme, developed as a mobile visibility and engagement platform. The vehicle format is designed to operate as a moving billboard and activation hub, carrying Midea branding, product communication and WIN 9JA WIN messaging through high-traffic retail corridors and participating dealer locations.

The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro will be prominently showcased as part of the tour, allowing shoppers and local communities to see the campaign’s ultimate prize at close range. At scheduled dealer stops, consumers will be able to discover Midea products, receive clear information about the promotion and understand the qualifying purchase and scratch-voucher process. The programme is intended to support participating dealers, stimulate retail interest and bring the promotion into the communities where consumers shop.

Selected Tour Markets and Dealer Locations

The supplied tour schedule covers selected locations across Lagos, the South-West, South-South, South- East, North-Central and Northern Nigeria. The dealer activation routes are scheduled from 10 October to 1 November 2026, subject to final operational confirmation. The market clusters are listed below; the detailed dealer-location appendix forms part of this release pack.

East Route: Port Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo and Oron, Owerri, Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka, Asaba and Enugu.

Lagos and adjoining markets: Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ajah, Lagos Island, Idumota, Apapa, Festac, Alaba, Ojo, Ikotun, Igando, Idimu, Ipaja, Abule Egba, Agege, Ikeja, Allen, Maryland, Ogba, Yaba, Surulere, Ebute Metta, Ikorodu, Badagry, Ota, Agbara and Isheri.

South-West and South-South route: Ibadan, Iseyin, Ogbomoso, Ilorin, Osogbo, Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ago-Iwoye, Mowe, Warri, Effurun, Ughelli, Sapele, Benin City, Irrua, Uromi, Akure and Ondo.

North and North-Central Route: Abuja, Mararaba, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia, Kaduna, Kano, Yola and Jimeta.

Supporting Retail Engagement and Household Choice

The campaign reflects Midea’s focus on making home-appliance technology more accessible and relevant to Nigerian households.

By combining guaranteed rewards with a wide dealer footprint and direct market engagement, WIN 9JA WIN gives consumers another reason to explore Midea’s range of air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, cooking appliances and small domestic appliances during the year-end season.

Executive Comment / Quotation

“WIN 9JA WIN is our way of thanking Nigerian consumers and making every qualifying purchase more rewarding. The mechanic is simple, transparent and immediate: buy, receive a scratch voucher and reveal your reward. Through the Promo Tour Truck programme, we are also taking the campaign closer to our dealer partners and consumers in markets across the country, while giving shoppers the opportunity to experience Midea products and see the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro grand prize up close.” – Ashok Dimri, Business Head, Africa, of Care Global Consumer Ltd.

Call to Action

Consumers can visit participating Midea dealers nationwide between 10 October and 31 December 2026, purchase eligible Midea products worth ₦100,000 or more and collect a scratch voucher to reveal their reward. Consumers purchasing any Midea air conditioner can also access the free installation and free copper kit offer through 31 December 2026, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

About Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands operating under the Smart Home Business of Midea Group. Midea Group, with the vision of “bringing great innovations to life”, is an international tech-leading company which specializes in seven major business areas: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare and ANNTO Logistics. Midea’s products and services have served more than 500 million customers worldwide, including key clients and strategic partners across various industries. Midea operates more than 400 subsidiaries, 41 R&D centres and 65 major manufacturing bases globally, with a business network covering over 200 countries and regions.

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