adidas x waf. Superstar ADV Brings Lagos Skate Culture to the Global Stage

On Monday, 12 October 2026, adidas and waf. (Wflsncrm) release the Superstar ADV worldwide, marking the first time an African skate community has shaped the silhouette since its 1970 debut.

Co-established in 2012 by Jomi Marcus-Bello, Nifemi Marcus-Bello, and KC Obijiaku, waf. has spent 14 years nurturing the Lagos skateboarding scene from the ground up, culminating in the opening of a skatepark at Freedom Park, located on the site of a former colonial prison, in 2024. This rich heritage is directly integrated into the sneaker’s aesthetic, featuring a dusty grey upper inspired by Lagos Island, breathable side panels crafted for the climate of Lagos, and a translucent pink outsole designed to evoke the city’s horizon at distinct moments of the day.

The release begins at the waf. flagship in Lagos and across all adidas retail and e-commerce platforms worldwide at $110. Launch time at the Lagos flagship: 9:00 a.m. WAT.

ABOUT WAF.

waf. (Wafflesncream) is Nigeria’s pioneering skate community and the first hub for skate culture in West Africa, combining a retail space with a creative community. For fourteen years, it has grown Lagos’ skate scene through community programming, retail, fashion, and music. In 2017, waf. launched Nigeria’s first Go Skate Day, now one of the country’s largest annual skate festivals.

ABOUT ADIDAS ORIGINALS

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas, one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel, adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on the courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for adidas x waf. Superstar ADV