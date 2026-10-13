Emir of Kano to Lead Sustainability Leaders at STS’ 10-Year Milestone in Lagos

With four years remaining to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline, the Sustainability Table Discourse Series (STS) will mark its tenth anniversary on 15–16 October 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with a deliberate shift from dialogue to delivery.

Under the theme ‘Leading the Sustainable Development Agenda: People, Planet and Prosperity,’ STS @10 will bring together leaders from government, business, finance, development institutions, technology and civil society to address a defining question: how can Africa bridge the gap between sustainable development ambition and execution?

Headlining the gathering is H.H. Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, who will deliver the Flagship Keynote, “People, Planet & Prosperity: The Decade of Delivery.”

The gathering will also feature H.E. Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance, Ekiti State and Chairman, Forum of State Commissioners of Finance; H.E. Amb. Prof. (Mrs.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, First Lady of Kwara State; Tenioye Majekodunmi, Director-General, National Council on Climate Change; Dr. Innocent Barikor, Director-General/CEO, NESREA; Rukaiya El-Rufai, Presidency / National Economic Council & Climate Change; Adam Boros, Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation; Ademola Ogunbanjo, President & CEO, Oando Clean Energy; Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, CEO, EnergyInc Advisors Limited; and Dapo Otunla, Chief Corporate Services Officer, IHS Nigeria, among other leaders.

The current programme also features a high-level dialogue on mobilizing capital and leadership for Africa’s sustainability transition.

First convened in 2016, STS has spent a decade bringing together stakeholders around the green economy, climate finance, technology, circularity, food security, ESG and the Sustainable Development Goals. STS @10 marks an inflection point: a greater focus on bridging Africa’s sustainability implementation gap—the distance between commitments and action, innovation and scale, and viable projects and the investment required to deliver them.

“Africa does not suffer from a shortage of ambition, declarations or conferences. The real deficit is execution—turning policy into implementation, innovation into scale and credible projects into investible opportunities,” said Kayode Olaniyan, Convener of the Sustainability Table Discourse Series. “Ten years of STS have shown us the power of bringing the right people to the table. But the next decade must be about what happens after they leave it. We are not convening another talk shop. The next decade must be aboutdelivery,” He added.

The programme will focus on four critical conversations: Nigeria’s energy future and expanding energy access; Technology, AI and the SDGs; the circular economy and responsible production; and resilient food systems, smarter value chains and cold-chain infrastructure.

Beyond the conversations, STS @10 will move from ideas to investment and innovation. Day Two will feature masterclasses, strategic investment engagements, the STS @10 Investment & Deals Room — Connecting Capital with Projects and Enterprise, and an Innovation Pitch Finale & Investor Showcase, creating opportunities to connect promising businesses and projects with financial institutions, investors and development partners.

The anniversary will also feature ‘The Earth Speaks’ Sustainability & Arts Exhibition, the launch of the commemorative coffee-table book A Decade at the Table: From Conversation to Transformation, and the premiere of the documentary Nigeria 2030: The Sustainability Imperative — A Decade of Dialogue. A New Era of Action.

The gala programme confirms both the book launch and documentary premiere as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Ten years ago, STS created a table for the conversation. At STS @10, the question is no longer simply who is at the table—but what gets done because they were there.

EVENT: Sustainability Table Discourse Series — STS @10

DATES: 15–16 October 2026

VENUE: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

THEME: Leading the Sustainable Development Agenda: People, Planet and Prosperity

ATTENDANCE: Free; registration is compulsory

REGISTER:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sts-2026-10th-anniversary-sustainability-table-series-tickets-1988312097006

WEBSITE: sustainabilitytable.com | Instagram: @sustainability_table

Sponsored Content