WIMBIZ Marks 25 Years of Global Impact, and Unveils Anniversary Logo

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s leadership, strengthening women-led enterprises and expanding economic opportunities across Africa and globally as it celebrates 25 years of impact. The organisation made this commitment at a press conference held on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Innovation Centre in Lagos, where it unveiled its 25th anniversary logo and highlighted the strategic priorities of its forthcoming 25TH Annual Conference.

WIMBIZ announced Bennedikter China Molokwu, DF. CIoD, a corporate governance and strategy professional, as Chairperson of the WIMBIZ 25th Annual Conference. A past President of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, Molokwu has served on more than 15 boards and brings decades of experience in corporate governance, risk management and women’s empowerment to the annual conference.

The press conference brought together founders, members of the Board of Trustees, the 25th Anniversary Committee, the 2026 Conference Planning Committee, media representatives, and partners, including IWOSAN and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC).

Reflecting on the organisation’s 25-year journey, Member, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani emphasised that while significant progress has been made, the pace of change must accelerate. She said, “Women are certainly on track, but the reality is that the world is not.” She highlighted that, despite decades of advocacy and progress, women remain underrepresented in management and political leadership, reinforcing the urgency of collective action to close the gender gap.

WIMBIZ Board of Trustees member Osayi Alile reinforced the importance of collaboration in achieving this ambition, noting that advancing women’s leadership requires collective responsibility rather than isolated efforts. “Gender is not only nice to have. It is a strategic thing. It is an economic thing as well,” she emphasised, calling on stakeholders to recognise women’s participation as a critical driver of economic growth and sustainable development.

WIMBIZ also called on the media to amplify the stories of women creating change, strengthen public awareness of gender inclusion and support the organisation’s efforts to expand opportunities for women in Nigeria, across Africa and globally.

A defining moment of the press conference was the unveiling of the WIMBIZ 25th anniversary logo by WIMBIZ 25th Anniversary Committee Chair, Awuneba Ajumogobia. The unveiling marked a celebration of the organisation’s legacy and a renewed commitment to creating meaningful, measurable impact for future generations of women.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mrs Ajumogobia reflected on the significance of the milestone and the individual stories behind WIMBIZ’s collective achievements. “Behind every figure, behind every number, is a woman who has found her voice, who has taken her seat at the table, who has built her business, or who has reached back to lift another woman,” she said.

She explained that the anniversary identity was built around the word impact, reflecting both the progress made over the past 25 years and the work that remains. The logo symbolises women standing together, supporting one another and ensuring that more women can lead and succeed. “A logo is a promise that you can see. I will say that we have been impacting women for 25 years. What comes next will be different,” Mrs Ajumogobia added.

As part of this next chapter, WIMBIZ is placing greater emphasis on practical solutions to the barriers confronting women entrepreneurs. Access to finance remains a significant challenge for many women-owned businesses, limiting their ability to expand operations, attract investment, and compete in larger markets. Further details of its initiatives are expected to be announced at the Annual Conference.

The press conference also spotlighted the WIMBIZ 25th Annual Conference, scheduled for 5–6 November 2026 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos. The conference will convene women across business, management and public service to explore opportunities for growth, innovation, leadership and global relevance.

Speaking on the vision behind the conference, 2026 WIMBIZ Conference Planning Group Chair, Ronke Onadeko, emphasised the importance of helping women move beyond participation to building and leading enterprises capable of competing on the global stage. She challenged women to think bigger, leverage strategic relationships and position themselves within Africa’s expanding economic value chains.

“We are born in Africa, and we are built for the world,” she said, reinforcing the conference theme and the need for African women to recognise their capacity to create, lead and compete globally.

The conference programme will address key issues affecting women’s economic advancement, including access to capital, business growth, investment readiness, the creative economy, intellectual property protection, health and wellbeing, and strategic networking. Participants will also have opportunities to engage with business experts through collaboration with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University and IWOSAN, which is expected to provide practical guidance across areas such as finance, logistics, and supply chain management.

The conference will further explore how women can build globally competitive businesses, attract investment, access strategic networks and take advantage of emerging opportunities across Africa and beyond. The WIMBIZ 25th Annual Conference is proudly supported by FirstBank and Dentsu Agyle as Headline Partners, alongside a distinguished lineup of sponsors and partners.

Another key announcement at the press conference was the 2026 WIMBIZ Impact Investment Opportunity, which will provide grants of up to ₦6 million and two solar power systems to support outstanding women entrepreneurs in the food and beverage, sustainability, and innovation sectors.

Speaking about the conference, WIMBIZ Executive Director, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, described the 25th anniversary as both a moment of reflection and an opportunity to renew the organisation’s ambition for women’s leadership. “Twenty-five years is a milestone; it is a moment of reflection and renewed ambition. At this milestone, we are celebrating women who are grounded in Africa, advancing with purpose, and equipped to compete and contribute globally,” she said.

WIMBIZ invites delegates from across the world, corporate partners, and members of the media to join in marking this historic milestone and to be part of a conference that celebrates the legacy, resilience, and global impact of African women.