Meet Mo Odukoya: Pastor Jimmy Introduces His Wife as The Fountain of Life Church’s New First Lady

If you’re a member of The Fountain of Life Church and you were at yesterday’s service, we’re a little jealous. What do you mean you got to witness Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduce his wife, Mo Jasmine Daniel, to the congregation in person?

Yes, right there at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, the senior pastor had a special person to introduce, and he made sure everyone knew exactly who she was. As she joined him at the altar, he introduced her as Pastor Mo Odukoya, the church’s new first lady, and the congregation welcomed the couple with cheers and applause.

But before that introduction, Pastor Jimmy had a little story to tell. He spoke about how he had been navigating life alone since becoming the church’s senior pastor, and how he had been searching for someone to share the journey with. Well, it looks like that search has come to an end. He invited Mo to join him, and the two walked up to the altar together, marking the moment with a warm reception from the congregation.

For those who know Pastor Jimmy beyond the pulpit, there’s quite a bit to his story. He took over as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church in 2023, following the passing of his father, the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who co-founded the ministry with his wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. He is also an actor and musician, and film audiences may recognise him as Oba Ade in the 2022 historical film The Woman King, where he starred alongside Viola Davis.

And now, there’s a new chapter to this story with Mo. Introduced to the congregation as Pastor Mo Odukoya, she is the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel. She also took a moment to address the church, expressing her pleasure and honour at joining the ministry family.

The couple also made sure their outfits were in sync for the occasion. Pastor Jimmy wore a structured burnt-orange native outfit with dark detailing on the cuffs and a matching necklace, while Pastor Mo chose a long-sleeved, floor-length dress in orange and copper patterns, finished with a matching clutch and accessories.

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Photo Credit: Pastor Jimmy Odukoya/Instagram