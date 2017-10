For the premiere of her new movie Waiting for Hasanna at the Africa International Film Festival last night, director and producer Ifunaya Maduka wore a draped aubergine, cerise, black and lime print maxi dress straight off Grey‘s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017.

She paired the look with simple arm jewelry, drop earrings and bold red lipped makeup perfect for the evening.

Photo Credit: @thefunamentals