Nollywood Star Yul Edochie Opens Up About His “Secret” 9 Year Marriage | Watch his Exclusive Interview on Village Square TV

“One good thing that happened to me is the fact that I got married” – Yul Edochie

Oh my! Who knew that the talented Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been married since way back in 2004. You knew? Then, why didn’t you tell us?

In a recent interview with Hauwa of Village Square TV, things get a little romantic with veteran actor Pete Edochie‘s son, Yul. After talking about how he relates with beautiful women, he opened up a little bit about his nine year marriage and things got a little bit mushy.

Check on it!

Here are some recent photos of Yul, his wife & kids.

