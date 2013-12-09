Nollywood Star Yul Edochie Opens Up About His “Secret” 9 Year Marriage | Watch his Exclusive Interview on Village Square TV

“One good thing that happened to me is the fact that I got married” – Yul Edochie
Oh my! Who knew that the talented Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been married since way back in 2004. You knew? Then, why didn’t you tell us?
In a recent interview with Hauwa of Village Square TV, things get a little romantic with veteran actor Pete Edochie‘s son, Yul. After talking about how he relates with beautiful women, he opened up a little bit about his nine year marriage and things got a little bit mushy.
Check on it!
Here are some recent photos of Yul, his wife & kids.
wow so happy for him
beautiful family.
Wow! My respect for this guy just up several notches. Who knew he was married? And with 3 beautiful children too. And I think he is a great actor too. Nice one Yul. Real nice!
Very lovely kids. I wish him a happy and peaceful home.
Hahaha, *clears throat* yul am not expecting you to admit you cheat, after all dog no dey eat shit carry am for mouth *joking* well i wish you well am personally like your movies you are a good actor…
and your point is madam???
I meant i personally b4 some grammarians go begin correct me
Awww now I have a lot more respect for this guy. Wow, nine years and he succeeded in shielding them from all this Nollywood entertainment wahala. Kudos! 🙂
awww! such an adorable family, his kids look so sweet.
Best actor after his dad.
iloveeeeeeeeeee this guy….
Omgosh! I’m heartbroken!!! 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 but happy for him at the same time. I’ll now go and look for my next boo! Maybe John Dumelo… hehehehehe
Dammit! So this beef-cake has already been snagged?? Chei, Yul, my dreams about us were never meant to be. I must now re-dedicate all of my focus on kidnapping Chiwetel Ejiofor (Chiwetel, baby, I’m coming for youuuu!!).
And cute kids, the missus is pretty too 🙂
Looool!
I know right… goodluck to us on our future sojourns! (Chinwetel and John Dumelo) hehe
Wow….! so happy for him……. lovely kids and a beautiful wife. #kisss#
Wow, had no idea he had been married for this long with 3 kids. God bless him and his family.
Good on him. Keep your family out of the limelight. May God continue to bless his lovely family and home
aahhh!!! am in tears, yul!! how did u keep dis secret away from me???? kai, am pained!!! so dis fine is seriously taken plus he’s a family man for that mater… God go do my own, Amen
He is so cool, and such a great actor. He is personal, and that is why he has been able to keep his 9 year marriage such a secret. I am happy for them, and wish them all the best this life has to offer. I respect him a lot.
Nollywood dats the way to go if you want a good life,wise guy.I’m surprised most of you guys didn’t know he was married.Perhaps some of you guys might learn one or two lessons abt marriage.No facebook,no twitter,no competition with anyone whatsoeva, lol
Buh y do men who av pretty wives cheat….its crazy mehn. Yul is a dog,bg dog..tufiakwa
Why are all the fine guys taken wassunu? Well there’s hope sha idris elba is still single.
Keep dreaming
He said is married ladies back off lol.
There goes a man that can keep his personal life stories hidden in a cave!
Idris Elba is not single. Dude has a daughter and his girlfriend is expecting.
He was interviewed by Oprah last night (12/8/13) on OWN network. Chiwetal Ejiofor was also interviewed. Heard his movie,” Twelve years a slave” could win an Oscar award.
@nenne idris is not single? This is so not fair. Why why
Lol@ all the cheating stuff..which African man doesn’t anyway???
*crying* Yul, my nollywood swithrt. I had great dreams of us.
Wow…bless your heart.Married for 9 years with three kids
and some men will stay where they are looking for tall,
slim,fair,and big everything and wait till they are 40 something
and then be carrying children to nursery school with enormous grey
hair.
the news of ur marriage has schock me u were my dream man i swear
Dammm..I freacking love your movies..May god keep blessing you & your beautiful family..I thought am going to get married to you..lol it a joke.but we love you yul edochie.please I beg you in the name off god don’t look at your enemy’s..it a millions of people out there the love an respect a lot..May god bless your family..May all your dream comes true in the name of god..yul edochie stay bless my brother…am writing this and am watching one of your movies (olanma) love you yul edochie…
please, what is the tittle of the movie when yul edochie was made a native doctor, he even had a party at the shrine he was the native doctor who announced the new king in dat village
wow my God married for nine year Jesus with 3kids thats good i love it my God bless u and your family
im so diapointed but anyway sha i wish u the best but i still wish we could chat a little
u r so lucky my dearest aunty