Nollywood Star Yul Edochie Opens Up About His “Secret” 9 Year Marriage | Watch his Exclusive Interview on Village Square TV

09.12.2013

Yul Edochie - December 2013 - BellaNaija

“One good thing that happened to me is the fact that I got married” – Yul Edochie

Oh my! Who knew that the talented Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been married since way back in 2004. You knew? Then, why didn’t you tell us?

In a recent interview with Hauwa of Village Square TV, things get a little romantic with veteran actor Pete Edochie‘s son, Yul. After talking about how he relates with beautiful women, he opened up a little bit about his nine year marriage and things got a little bit mushy.

Check on it!

Here are some recent photos of Yul, his wife & kids.

Yul Edochie Wife - December 2013 - BellaNaijaYul Edochie Kids - December 2013 - BellaNaijaYul Edochie Kids - December 2013 - BellaNaija (2)

Photo Credit: trendysturvz

38 Comments
  • Hurperyeahmie December 9, 2013 at 3:30 pm

    wow so happy for him

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • naana December 9, 2013 at 3:47 pm

    beautiful family.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • adelegirl December 9, 2013 at 3:48 pm

    Wow! My respect for this guy just up several notches. Who knew he was married? And with 3 beautiful children too. And I think he is a great actor too. Nice one Yul. Real nice!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Vanessa December 9, 2013 at 3:52 pm

    Very lovely kids. I wish him a happy and peaceful home.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • LOVETH December 9, 2013 at 3:54 pm

    Hahaha, *clears throat* yul am not expecting you to admit you cheat, after all dog no dey eat shit carry am for mouth *joking* well i wish you well am personally like your movies you are a good actor…

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • i no send December 9, 2013 at 7:21 pm

      and your point is madam???

      Love this! 4
  • LOVETH December 9, 2013 at 3:55 pm

    I meant i personally b4 some grammarians go begin correct me

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Joan85 December 9, 2013 at 4:13 pm

    Awww now I have a lot more respect for this guy. Wow, nine years and he succeeded in shielding them from all this Nollywood entertainment wahala. Kudos! 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • JWEZEE December 9, 2013 at 4:14 pm

    awww! such an adorable family, his kids look so sweet.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • http://africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/ December 9, 2013 at 4:23 pm

    Best actor after his dad.

    africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • MissV December 9, 2013 at 4:24 pm

    iloveeeeeeeeeee this guy….

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • princess December 9, 2013 at 4:33 pm

    Omgosh! I’m heartbroken!!! 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 but happy for him at the same time. I’ll now go and look for my next boo! Maybe John Dumelo… hehehehehe

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Mz Socially Awkward… December 9, 2013 at 4:41 pm

    Dammit! So this beef-cake has already been snagged?? Chei, Yul, my dreams about us were never meant to be. I must now re-dedicate all of my focus on kidnapping Chiwetel Ejiofor (Chiwetel, baby, I’m coming for youuuu!!).

    And cute kids, the missus is pretty too 🙂

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • princess December 9, 2013 at 7:24 pm

      Looool!
      I know right… goodluck to us on our future sojourns! (Chinwetel and John Dumelo) hehe

      Love this! 2
  • Amaka December 9, 2013 at 4:43 pm

    Wow….! so happy for him……. lovely kids and a beautiful wife. #kisss#

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian December 9, 2013 at 4:43 pm

    Wow, had no idea he had been married for this long with 3 kids. God bless him and his family.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Endo December 9, 2013 at 4:52 pm

    Good on him. Keep your family out of the limelight. May God continue to bless his lovely family and home

    Pls share your endometriosis stories @ endochallenges.wordpress.com. Let’s beat endo together!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • lala December 9, 2013 at 5:47 pm

    aahhh!!! am in tears, yul!! how did u keep dis secret away from me???? kai, am pained!!! so dis fine is seriously taken plus he’s a family man for that mater… God go do my own, Amen

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Akua December 9, 2013 at 5:55 pm

    He is so cool, and such a great actor. He is personal, and that is why he has been able to keep his 9 year marriage such a secret. I am happy for them, and wish them all the best this life has to offer. I respect him a lot.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tee December 9, 2013 at 6:22 pm

    Nollywood dats the way to go if you want a good life,wise guy.I’m surprised most of you guys didn’t know he was married.Perhaps some of you guys might learn one or two lessons abt marriage.No facebook,no twitter,no competition with anyone whatsoeva, lol

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Blacbeauty December 9, 2013 at 9:51 pm

    Buh y do men who av pretty wives cheat….its crazy mehn. Yul is a dog,bg dog..tufiakwa

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • peyton December 9, 2013 at 10:31 pm

    Why are all the fine guys taken wassunu? Well there’s hope sha idris elba is still single.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Glory December 9, 2013 at 11:36 pm

    Keep dreaming

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Asa December 10, 2013 at 4:03 am

    He said is married ladies back off lol.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cece December 10, 2013 at 5:32 am

    There goes a man that can keep his personal life stories hidden in a cave!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • NNENNE December 10, 2013 at 5:47 am

    Idris Elba is not single. Dude has a daughter and his girlfriend is expecting.
    He was interviewed by Oprah last night (12/8/13) on OWN network. Chiwetal Ejiofor was also interviewed. Heard his movie,” Twelve years a slave” could win an Oscar award.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • lovely December 10, 2013 at 9:56 am

    This story has been on nollywoodreleases.blogspot.com since na.. So you people are jst knowing now dat is why dat blog is my number one for all nollywood gossips and information. Yeah!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ode People December 10, 2013 at 10:59 am

    You people are f**l. Anyway, I don’t blame you all, but one sided Bella Naija … I’ve known all these for a very long on Nigeriafilms.com etc.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • peyton December 10, 2013 at 11:34 am

    @nenne idris is not single? This is so not fair. Why why

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Modella December 10, 2013 at 12:57 pm

    Lol@ all the cheating stuff..which African man doesn’t anyway???

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Me December 10, 2013 at 4:18 pm

    *crying* Yul, my nollywood swithrt. I had great dreams of us.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fabulicious January 11, 2014 at 6:45 pm

    Wow…bless your heart.Married for 9 years with three kids
    and some men will stay where they are looking for tall,
    slim,fair,and big everything and wait till they are 40 something
    and then be carrying children to nursery school with enormous grey
    hair.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • christy April 14, 2014 at 10:44 pm

    the news of ur marriage has schock me u were my dream man i swear

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Aicha June 24, 2014 at 10:43 am

    Dammm..I freacking love your movies..May god keep blessing you & your beautiful family..I thought am going to get married to you..lol it a joke.but we love you yul edochie.please I beg you in the name off god don’t look at your enemy’s..it a millions of people out there the love an respect a lot..May god bless your family..May all your dream comes true in the name of god..yul edochie stay bless my brother…am writing this and am watching one of your movies (olanma) love you yul edochie…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • john August 3, 2014 at 12:08 pm

    please, what is the tittle of the movie when yul edochie was made a native doctor, he even had a party at the shrine he was the native doctor who announced the new king in dat village

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • shualaleonnie September 5, 2014 at 10:55 am

    wow my God married for nine year Jesus with 3kids thats good i love it my God bless u and your family

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nkipang christy January 13, 2015 at 11:02 am

    im so diapointed but anyway sha i wish u the best but i still wish we could chat a little

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • christy April 29, 2015 at 2:51 pm

    u r so lucky my dearest aunty

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

