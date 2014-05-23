Waje: What is the Value of a Girl in Nigeria?

Sadly the #BringBackOurGirls activism is slowly, but gradually dwindling. But Waje is keeping the awareness alive.
Just a few minutes ago, the Nigerian songstress shared via her Instagram page, a touching piece on the value of a girl in Nigeria.
“It’s long but it inspired me ….. This is one of the SADDEST stories ever told in Hollywood. His name is Sylvester Stallone. One of the BIGGEST and Most famous American Movie superstar. Back in the day, Stallone was a struggling actor in every definition. At some point,he got so broke that he stole his wife’s jewelry and sold it.
Things got so bad that he even ended up homeless. Yes, he slept at the New York bus station for 3 days. Unable to pay rent or afford food. His lowest point came when he tried to sell his dog at the liquor store to any stranger. He didn’t have money to feed the dog anymore. He sold it at $25 only. He says he walked away crying. Two weeks later,he saw a boxing match between Mohammed Ali & C. Wepner and that match gave him the inspiration to write the script for the famous movie, ROCKY. He wrote the script for 20 hours! He tried to sell it and got an offer for $125,000 for the script. But he had just ONE REQUEST. He wanted to STAR in the movie. He wanted to be the MAIN ACTOR. Rocky himself.
But the studio said NO. They wanted a REAL STAR. They said he “Looked funny and talked funny”. He left with his script. Few weeks later, the studio offered him $250,000 for the script. He refused. They even offered $350,000. He still refused. They wanted his movie. But NOT him. He said NO. He had to be IN THAT MOVIE.After a while, the studio agreed, gave him $35,000 for the script and let him star in it! The rest is history! The movie won Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Film Editing at the prestigious Oscar Awards.
He was even nominated for BEST ACTOR! The Movie ROCKY was even inducted into the American National Film Registry as one of the greatest movies ever!And do You know the first thing he bought with the $35,000? THE DOG HE SOLD. Yes,Stallone LOVED HIS DOG SO MUCH that he stood at the liquor store for 3 days waiting for the buyer of his dog. That is just for a dog in America. What is the value of a Girl in Nigeria?”
To be frank i was really inspired and i thought he came frm a rich family…..
The picture Waje painted is very touching. In the light of the #bringbackourgirls movement, the value of a girl child (Nigerian life in general) should be priceless. But because we live in a society that has gradually sold its morals, the value of a girl(Nigerian life in general is cheap). How did we sell ourselves cheap? I list just 5 examples below
*most Nigerians do not encourage their kids to work for their academic grades, to the point that some years ago, some parents were arrested and paraded on TV for trying to slip in “cheat” materials to aid their children during a national exam.
*The Nigerian society, knowing fully well that someone has amassed riches due to his position as a public servant would rather celebrate such people in soft sell magazines and glamorize ill gotten wealth rather than investigate and punish them. (see ex Police IG Tafa Balogun’s joke of a sentence and ex-Pension Fund boss scandalous court judgement)
*Most Nigerians have accepted corruption as a way of life and would rather bribe to influence the NYSC posting of their wards
*Virtues, such as love, kindness, compassion have gradually been eroded and put up for sale within the society to the point that you will not get affection from a non relative of the opposite sex unless there is something material to be gained.
* Persons are not judged by their antecedents, but by how much they have. For that reason, a lot of incompetent people occupy delicate political positions. Some capable persons will not be in a position to help the country at large because society does not see them to be “loaded” to give them the platform to deliver.
Policemen and soldiers know their top bosses are embezzling funds from the force but do not speak out. At the end of the day, they cannot confront the threat of criminals and Boko haram because they do not have superior equipment/firepower to match the criminals and their welfare is poor.
The various ways in which we have sold ourselves cheap are so intertwined unfortunately and created a situation where the life of a Nigerian girl (Nigerian in general) is cheap. The reverse this trend, we need to change our ways as a people and learn to be upright with our morals and values irrespective of who is involved.
Thoughtful and inspiring story about Stallone and the NEED to never give up on your dreams. I however, see no correlation between the story and the value of the girl-child in Nigeria.
Having said that,we all know how our society value the girl child…. Shame!
Let’s pause a moment and reflect on this…… Maybe, the way we talk about gender and roles in our society can make a big difference. It starts from when a child is born and the values we attach to a child’s gender. If parents, society or teachers should STOP developing gender stereotypes as norms and focus on a child’s individual characteristics, perhaps, the girl-child or children will begin to overlook that there were, indeed, individual variations within male or female groups.
I understand the essence of societal norms and values. However, as culture is not static, I am of the belief and would like to raise my daughter to question and MUST challenge that which diminishes her while holding true to her values. I shall also raise her NOT to be awed by that which has been built up around her, but to reverence that woman in her which struggles for expression.
Until our society begins to allow the girl child to create her world herself instead of expecting the man to build the world she wants,the girl-child will always be mistreated.
Iyke, the correlation is in the VALUE he placed on that dog (which in all honesty most people would have moved on from, in the flurry of the new-found wealth and the acting gig) versus the VALUE placed on the average Nigerian girl.
It’s not absolute but there’s certainly some correlation there.
To be honest it should be about the value placed on the average Nigerian citizen.
I second that! What is the value of a Nigerian’s life ? The painful but true answer is that the life of a Nigerian in the eyes of the RULERS is ‘NOTHING’. Since we are so afraid to stand up and defend our right, what we get is what we get.
Iyke, I think she was trying to compare what one would give to get or keep what they treasure. Even after enduring such suffering and heartache just to make his dream come true, he stayed true to rescuing or should I say reacquiring his dog because he valued the dog…he did not just move on with life because he had unfinished business…he was loyal to his dog. Now how much more humans? what lengths would we go to reacquire our girls?
Quite touching.
Waje, this is too touching. Thank you for this! #BringBackOurGirls
Nigeria is such a “special” country. I cannot even begin to wonder how to bring change when those you are trying to help want to remain in the gutter and have refused to tell themselves the painful truth… or not. Perhaps the average of us do not understand or are not willing to fight for our fundamental human rights. But we want to spend every penny we get trying to measure up or “survive” within the confines of our terrible reality. it is a shame.
Very inspiring story…..please I ask for permission to copy and paste on my fb page.
@Robin hood, everything you’ve said is correct but i disagree with the nysc posting. i honestly think parents bribe to get their children posted to safer states for safety reasons. the nigerian govt doesn’t care about their citizens and a good number of nigerians posted to north have lost their lives and the govt did nothing about it. e.g in usa, a member of the army that dies serving his country is given a befitting funeral and his family is provided for. thats how it should be in nigeria but its the opposite.
Very inspiring. Yes #Whatisagirlworthinnaija and #Whatare300worth?
Thanks Waje
God bless you
I am a human being. My life has value.
