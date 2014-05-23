Waje: What is the Value of a Girl in Nigeria?



Wow! So touching.

Sadly the #BringBackOurGirls activism is slowly, but gradually dwindling. But Waje is keeping the awareness alive.

Just a few minutes ago, the Nigerian songstress shared via her Instagram page, a touching piece on the value of a girl in Nigeria.

Read

“It’s long but it inspired me ….. This is one of the SADDEST stories ever told in Hollywood. His name is Sylvester Stallone. One of the BIGGEST and Most famous American Movie superstar. Back in the day, Stallone was a struggling actor in every definition. At some point,he got so broke that he stole his wife’s jewelry and sold it.

Things got so bad that he even ended up homeless. Yes, he slept at the New York bus station for 3 days. Unable to pay rent or afford food. His lowest point came when he tried to sell his dog at the liquor store to any stranger. He didn’t have money to feed the dog anymore. He sold it at $25 only. He says he walked away crying. Two weeks later,he saw a boxing match between Mohammed Ali & C. Wepner and that match gave him the inspiration to write the script for the famous movie, ROCKY. He wrote the script for 20 hours! He tried to sell it and got an offer for $125,000 for the script. But he had just ONE REQUEST. He wanted to STAR in the movie. He wanted to be the MAIN ACTOR. Rocky himself.

But the studio said NO. They wanted a REAL STAR. They said he “Looked funny and talked funny”. He left with his script. Few weeks later, the studio offered him $250,000 for the script. He refused. They even offered $350,000. He still refused. They wanted his movie. But NOT him. He said NO. He had to be IN THAT MOVIE.After a while, the studio agreed, gave him $35,000 for the script and let him star in it! The rest is history! The movie won Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Film Editing at the prestigious Oscar Awards.

He was even nominated for BEST ACTOR! The Movie ROCKY was even inducted into the American National Film Registry as one of the greatest movies ever!And do You know the first thing he bought with the $35,000? THE DOG HE SOLD. Yes,Stallone LOVED HIS DOG SO MUCH that he stood at the liquor store for 3 days waiting for the buyer of his dog. That is just for a dog in America. What is the value of a Girl in Nigeria?”