BN Bridal Beauty: Traditional Benin Brides | Looks by Hilda

Looks by Hilda is presenting this look book to inspire Benin brides.
Edo brides are known for their elaborate beaded bridal wear – complete with a crown and accessories. The hair – the most important part of the look, is made into a high bun hairstyle known as Eto-Okuku, typically created with black gel. Coral beads are then sewn into the hair or extensions in to the form of a crown, called Okuku. Many brides buy wigs ready made with the hair and crown.
The coral bead accessories accentuate the regal look. Beaded necklaces are called ivie-uru, hand beads – ivie-ebo, earrings – emi-ehorivie, a beaded clutch – ekpa-ivie and a poncho like cape/beaded top called ewu-ivie. Many also wear slippers or shoes covered with beads.
For the complete look, brides wear different fabrics of wrappers – some wear embellished George, some opt for velvet or lace of different colours – anything looks great with beads.
Makeup: Looks By Hilda | @looksbyhilda on Instagram
Photography: @Kenbravo38 on Instagram
I like the benin beads but not a fan of the queen mother cap. Prefer the beads sown into the hair.
nothing new here, sorry but these are the regular styles and the wrapper is usually red, it goes with the territory, and they are mainly bini hairstyles not Edo okuku is bini not Edo.
for the record , beads over the shoulder is not part of Edo attire. Just the beads on the head and around the neck. But well this days brides tend to incorporate it.
Really nice job. But I think you should say Edo brides and not benin cos some of these are not part of the Bini attire but are worn by esan and other edo brides
Would love such a series without the make-up. Make-up + the tradition makes it all like playing dressup, not actually entering the experience, if that makes any sense.
