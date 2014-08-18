BellaNaija

BN Bridal Beauty: Traditional Benin Brides | Looks by Hilda

18.08.2014

Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 006

Looks by Hilda is presenting this look book to inspire Benin brides.

Edo brides are known for their elaborate beaded bridal wear – complete with a crown and accessories. The hair – the most important part of the look, is made into a high bun hairstyle known as Eto-Okuku, typically created with black gel. Coral beads are then sewn into the hair or extensions in to the form of a crown, called Okuku. Many brides buy wigs ready made with the hair and crown.

The coral bead accessories accentuate the regal look. Beaded necklaces are called ivie-uru, hand beads – ivie-ebo, earrings – emi-ehorivie, a beaded clutch – ekpa-ivie and a poncho like cape/beaded top called ewu-ivie. Many also wear slippers or shoes covered with beads.

For the complete look, brides wear different fabrics of wrappers – some wear embellished George, some opt for velvet or lace of different colours – anything looks great with beads.

For our last post on Benin brides, click here!

Be Inspired!

***

Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 002 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 008Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 011Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 003Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 020Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 024 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 005 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 026 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 021 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 010 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 016Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 012 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 023 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 001 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 004Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 025 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 014 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 017 Looks by Hilda | Benin Edo Bridal Makeup | BellaNaija 007

Makeup: Looks By Hilda | @looksbyhilda on Instagram
Photography: @Kenbravo38‎ on Instagram

40 Comments on BN Bridal Beauty: Traditional Benin Brides | Looks by Hilda
  • Bade August 18, 2014 at 4:15 pm

    not a fan of the makeup. could be cleaner

    Love this! 61 Reply
    • anita August 18, 2014 at 5:55 pm

      What do you know about makeup?

      Love this! 45
  • sum1special August 18, 2014 at 4:20 pm

    Traditional and gorgeous.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Gorgeous August 18, 2014 at 4:24 pm

    I like the benin beads but not a fan of the queen mother cap. Prefer the beads sown into the hair.

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Hephzibah August 20, 2014 at 10:30 am

      Exactly my thought too

      Love this! 45
  • Oyinade August 18, 2014 at 4:25 pm

    Nice!

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • peyton August 18, 2014 at 4:29 pm

    nothing new here, sorry but these are the regular styles and the wrapper is usually red, it goes with the territory, and they are mainly bini hairstyles not Edo okuku is bini not Edo.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Enyc August 18, 2014 at 4:36 pm

    Lovely

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • aisha August 18, 2014 at 4:49 pm

    wow…beautiful!

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • ZOE QUINN August 18, 2014 at 4:51 pm

    woww!!! Hilda i’m so proud of u. u’re doin sometin totally different from ur discipline.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • some hater August 18, 2014 at 4:54 pm

    they look good, never been a fan of all that beads.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • MzBraimah August 18, 2014 at 5:02 pm

    Beautiful !!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Emy August 18, 2014 at 5:05 pm

    Please i need the one for Itsekiri brides. Thanks BN.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • kwene August 18, 2014 at 5:08 pm

    weldone Darling , God bless your hustle in Jesus name. Haterz may none of your efforts ever be appreciated so u know what its like.

    Love this! 55 Reply
    • Owgee August 18, 2014 at 6:41 pm

      ‘Haterz’ ke?

      Love this! 43
  • chica August 18, 2014 at 5:17 pm

    Good Job hilda…

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • A3 August 18, 2014 at 5:20 pm

    These are all very beautiful. But how heavy are those beads? Can someone please tell me?

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • nk August 18, 2014 at 5:26 pm

    Aaaaw lovely…. well-done @looksbyhilda

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ August 18, 2014 at 5:28 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    God, the first lady is so damn beautifull and i must applaud the make up artist for a work weldone….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • @BOBO_EDO August 18, 2014 at 5:37 pm

    Mehhhhnnnnnn I know this chic, Hilda… She breathes makeovers… She’s good @ the job…

    @BOBO_EDO

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Glad August 18, 2014 at 5:45 pm

    This is so cool.. God bless ur effort.. so proud of ya!

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • YEYEAREWA August 18, 2014 at 5:52 pm

    #EdoNoDeyCarryLast #Edo&Proud

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • Rachael Revealed August 18, 2014 at 6:08 pm

    Good job ma’am!@looksbyhilda

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • quex August 18, 2014 at 6:09 pm

    Beautiful,wow so impressive

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • Oghale August 18, 2014 at 6:10 pm

    Lovely

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • dee August 18, 2014 at 6:21 pm

    Ok, not too impressed

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Kes August 18, 2014 at 6:37 pm

    Beautiful! I’m so proud of this lady. Contact her for beautiful makeovers for your weddings

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Rukee August 18, 2014 at 7:28 pm

    Kudos…hilda am so proud of u. I see som of my cfi friends. Kwene + fejiro. Publicity and dude… How tym flies

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • Beeee August 18, 2014 at 8:20 pm

    They are all very nice but in my opinion, the beads sewn into the hair looks better than the wigs……all the ladies are gorgeous

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Dane August 18, 2014 at 8:27 pm

    Wow, truly regal! I LOVE this.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • meya August 18, 2014 at 9:00 pm

    for the record , beads over the shoulder is not part of Edo attire. Just the beads on the head and around the neck. But well this days brides tend to incorporate it.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Mr. Xavier IGHORODJE August 18, 2014 at 9:13 pm

    OMG..this is so lovely..the make up is so neat, clean and classy. Totally blown.
    PS: Nice photography bdw

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Noma August 18, 2014 at 10:10 pm

    Really nice job. But I think you should say Edo brides and not benin cos some of these are not part of the Bini attire but are worn by esan and other edo brides

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • coolandrew August 18, 2014 at 10:33 pm

    Hilly dear, God dearly bless you. And what you’ve done with these beads and make up on these ladies, makes me just so proud of ya!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • magh August 18, 2014 at 11:14 pm

    heyyyyyy esan babe here.. I wonder how this will look on me when the time comes!

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • margariteña August 18, 2014 at 11:40 pm

    love love d head pieces dey hv on

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • The Cakist August 19, 2014 at 8:25 am

    Go Hilda! So proud of you. Higher heights awaits. I remember you asking me to shapen your eye brows after sisters meeting in my 100 level. Lol now you are a pro. Well done dear

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Tosin August 19, 2014 at 10:29 am

    Love.
    Would love such a series without the make-up. Make-up + the tradition makes it all like playing dressup, not actually entering the experience, if that makes any sense.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Gloria August 19, 2014 at 5:18 pm

    lovely make up,well and neatly done,beautiful ladies. thumbs up.

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • Queen Ambi August 24, 2014 at 9:16 am

    Wow, those women are BEAUTIFUL! Everything , skin, hair, and attire.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Post a comment

