Let’s Talk About It! What’s Wrong with a Pastor’s Daughter-in-Law Wearing a Swimsuit on Her Honeymoon?

Look at the photo above, it is a loved-up couple on their honeymoon, is there anything wrong with the picture?
Over the weekend, this photo sparked conversations on social media. On Saturday 26th July 2014, Pastor of KICC Matthew Ashimolowo‘s son Tomi tied the knot with Sierra Leonean beauty Dorothy Jeneba Kamara in London.
A few days later, the couple embarked on their honeymoon in Dubai. They posted images of their experience on social media.
Tomi who is in a black shirt, and black shorts, stands tall next to his bride who is wearing a leopard print cut-out monokini…and it is getting a lot of backlash.
A lot of the people keep saying that “As a daughter-in-law of a pastor, she isn’t meant to wear a revealing swimsuit”.
Do you agree? After all she is on her honeymoon.
If you recall, Pastor Kumuyi’s son John Kumuyi and his wife received various complaints in 2011 after their wedding because her wedding dress was “too revealing”.
Although she wore a dress with a high neckline and full skirt, it was still deemed too revealing because it was not long sleeved.
It sparked outrage from church goers who took to social media to accuse the head pastor of allowing his daughter-in-law to wear a dress that isn’t up to the church’s dressing standards.
Do you think Pastor’s daughter-in-laws are an easy target? Let’s Talk About It!
Immediately I saw this photo on IG, I knew this “pastor’s daughter/inlaw” controversy will brew. For chrissakes, why can’t people just allow others live their life the way they want to? And nobody should even mention ‘role model’ here. Look up to your God/gods, parents, family, or self as a role model. Don’t be forcing role model on other people.Phew!
OMG!!! You just hit the nail on the head. Stop to dey find role model. Look up to your parents and God. Word!!
afi roles model na #inJenifaVoice
Exactly what is she supposed to wear to the beach? Jeans and turtle neck? It’s not like she’s even wearing a bikini, she’s wearing a 1 piece.
Live and let live jare. Pple be acting like because you are connected to a pastor your life must end.
What should she have worn? Iro and buba or Bubu? please let her be……..
Best comment ever
Lmao or winter jacker
There’s nothing wrong with a woman on her honeymoon wearing a swimsuit if she so pleases… but people need to learn to keep certain things private. If she wasn’t married to pastor Ashimolowos son, we wouldn’t be talking about it. Sometimes we do certain things just because of the people we are associated with. It seems I’m the only one not on instagram; I don’t understand the rush to take pictures and share, and be liked.
I was actually on here about to type a comment which is somewhat on the same lines (and also, to LOL to the highest of heights about people discussing Kumiyi’s daughter-in-law’s dress and moaning that it’s too revealing. Really?? I’ve seen “mummies” in Iro and Buba which show more skin).
Regarding the monokini situation – whilst in my teenage days (and bearing in mind this was waaay before the advent of social media), I would have had no reservations about getting snapped at poolsides and beaches and whatnot in my bikini because a.) I was young and carefree; and b.) there was enough trust in the person whose photo album the photos were going to end up in… I’ve sharply realized with age that somethings shouldn’t go on social media for a good reason. Went on a holiday about 5 years ago when Facebook was still somewhat innocuous and put up all my photos, including the bikini-clad ones at the beach. Soon realized that everyone and anyone was getting an eyeful and so I deleted them, to protect my privacy. Didn’t mind my friends seeing the photos but also understood that there were simply some mediums of complete exposure that I couldn’t control and I didn’t like that situation. Still take loads of poolside/beach-side photos but they never go on social media.
So, it’s up to woman in question and if she and her family don’t mind the exposure involved, then go ahead. I know people say its hypocritical to turn around and complement celebs who post photos of themselves in bikins by saying “oh wow, she’s got a banging bod”. However, it should also be remembered the same celebs embrace constant exposure as part of their job (which is why the bodies always endeavour to be “banging”) and those photographs boost their shareprice in the market. If that’s not your day job, then I believe you should do all within your means to protect your own privacy.
You sha always say my mind, being admiring you from afar #nohomo.Thank you!
So on point sis. the fact is that the church does not allow people/members to be rational in their views to life anymore. They diplomatically and in some cases out-rightly preach against these things, hence I feel people expect them to practice what they preach,.
What you do as a CHRISTIAN might not be wrong in itself, but will it make your brother (that might be of the same understanding) fall if perceived wrongly?
It is because his father will not let others be so let people give them wahala too. Hypocrites
What is wrong is bloggers snooping through people’s Instagram looking for pictures to lift so as to get a few hits regardless of how private or embarrassing the pictures may be.
@mrs chidkane; it’s IG baby; the minute you refuse to make your IG account private you just have to be ready for the haters and lovers alike. If you cant deal with backlash, make your page private. It’s their life, their choice, their honeymoon sha.
Nah, I don’t think it was BN stirring up drama by rifling through an individual’s IG account this time around. I think the drama had already been stirred up and BN just took advantage of it.
Unless what you mean is that another blogger (who shall remain nameless) snooped and then posted the photo to get tongues wagging? Which wouldn’t surprise me.
I’ve missed you oh,Miss Socially Awkward. Where have you been? And yes I meant the blogger that shall remain nameless. Seems that’s where most other bloggers and Nigerian journalists in quote get their stories from.
Hey Dear its been a while … regards!!!
Mrs C and Ivie, thank you very much for your kindness in thinking of me. I’ve been facing my “werk”, mehnn!! 🙂
The blogger that shall remain nameless?? Really? Y’all should stop with the shade, coming here acting like y’all don’t comment as anonymous but it aint none of my business……*damnthisteaistasty*
LMAO….@ it’s damn tasty
The truth is that in Nigeria what you wear matters. I once found a lost Child in a market and took her back to the church where she had wandered out of, only to be scolded by the wardens for daring to wear trousers unto holy grounds. I couldn’t care less.
Context is everything. If this guy- who ever he is, belongs to a church where mini skirts and bikinis mean you are the biblical harlot, then it is kinda (considering he isn’t the pastor) wrong.
But hey, We all Know the rules don’t apply to the kids of our leaders in Nigeria.
Truth be told there are some position you will attain in life and you can’t just live your life the way you want it.there are decent swim suit for her to wear if she wanted to share the images via social media.if she is dressed like this what will she preach to other young people.people from royal homes dress decentely.she is a royal child now so she should dress like one.no doubt swim suit is meant for swimming but she and hubby should have known that people will talk and they should also know the sensitive nature of their family name before posting such picture
Sensible comment
But she is not a preacher. From what the post said, she is married to the son of a preacher. Her father in law should not change who she is. If she is a person who feels comfortable wearing a monokini at the beach with her husband and posting the picture of that on instagram then that’s who she is.
What a SENSIBLE post. Na wa for reasoning
I don’t have a problem with her wearing a swim suit , I have a problem she posted it on social media. When did we all get crazy about social media. My mom wears a swimsuit to swim, I wear a two piece to swim will we put iup those pictures on social media. NO. People will go like “she didn’t do anything wrong afterall she is married to the man” Well she should also put up their sex video after all it is right to have sex with one’s spouse. My opinion has nothing to do with the fact she is married to a pastor’s son.
Sending you plenty e-hugs all the way! Peeps fail to realise bloggers are out to get enticing stories and don’t really care about what happens to your reputation. Why put yourself in harm’s way by posting pictures that can put you in trouble? This picture should have remained on her phone/camera! It has no business being on the world wide web! At the end of the day, the ‘likes’ such pictures get would be pale compared to the the wahala it would stir up. We all need to be wise.
At the risk of sounding sanctimonious, I actually find bikini/monokini actually distasteful – I mean, a bikini is basically pant and bra, and a monokini is just as bad, even though it covers the midriff, half of your ass is still out. No matter how nice or badass your body is, wearing just pant and bra in full view of hundreds of strangers will never not be classless, wealth or fame aside – it is just too revealing. I don’t think the backlash is about role model or not, but there’s a standard that these pastors and their families are held to. If you’re gonna get on that pulpit and preach the word of God, the people listening to you have every right to demand you and your family reflect it. Yes, everyone has a right to their life but mehn, learn to keep your life private. It’s not every picture that should make it to social media. Why can’t they keep this one in their own private archive to revisit if the flame eventually fizzles out between them. No one would say anything if they just kept this for their own eyes only but no, they just had to share. They just have to deal with whatever backlash comes with it – it’s called accepting responsibility for your actions.
Then simply don’t look at the picture. Its their page.
what part of the comment don’t you understand? when you refuse to make your IG page private, you have to stand up to what comes your way. Had it being it was private; the picture wouldn’t have gotten to BN. you make your account public; you invite public scrutiny; so deal with it. IMO, live and let live;
So what exactly are you supposed to wear to the beach?
You have just stated your dislike, but please tell us oh learned one, what appropriate dressing is allowed to the beach or for swimming.
I agree with you completely. That’s why the Bible talks about all things being good but not all being necessary. First of all, there are more decent swimsuits she could have worn or she could have used a sarong for the picture. Secondly, they really didn’t have to have posted the picture online. It’s not like it’s a paparazzi shot. They took it and uploaded it themselves. They should have been wiser about it.
Exactly!!! It’s meant to be private. Sex is beautiful and natural, but when you put pictures or videos of it on public display, it becomes controversial especially if you are held to higher moral standards. I wish this couple had kept their private matters private. Hopefully they have learnt the necessary lessons. 🙂
So is your issue that she didn’t wear a long TASTEFUL AND CLASSY dress and church hat to the beach or that she took a picture of it, because you’ve said two different things. Besides, if one of the self-righteous church members had spotted her on the beach – assuming God-fearing church members who are obviously operating on a higher moral plane than the rest of us “fake Christians” don’t consider going to the beach a sin – do you think they wouldn’t have still made noise whether or not the picture was online?
What do you propose she wears on a beach or to go swimming? There is absolutely nothing distasteful about wearing situation-appropriate clothing. She is not going to church in it
I don’t know this couple but I am just someone who is sick and tired of people’s irrational judgement of others. So you have raised two issues: Wearing a bikini in front of total strangers is classless. Ok. So she is at the beach with her husband. Fine, she could have worn a coverall but if she intended to get in the water what is she supposed to do? Jeopardize her honeymoon fun just because of strangers who may or may not be interested in looking at her anyways? What is she was at a public pool? She should wear a long sleeved (scuba divers type) of swim suit right?
Secondly, it seemed to make sense when you said they could have kept this photo private. I mean, I am a super private person. However, that point is subjective. What if they were just having their private fun, paparazzi snapped them, and exposed these photos would it have made a difference? Remember the Prince William/Kate private vacation saga?
Look, bottom line is this, pastor, iman, president, celebrity, passer by….everyone has their life to live the way they want to. The public has to take responsibilities for their own actions by weighing in on their comments before they just start spewing whatever they want to.
There is NOTHING to talk about, she is on the damn beach!!
Please, let her wear anything she likes. As far as her husband likes it and endorses it, its all good!
hypocrites and pharisees! its not your body in the bikini and its not your husband either. most of the people criticizing her are either jealous single women with no current prospects for marriage, or married women who’s marriages have no fire or fun whatsoever. tend to your own lives you angry hypocrites
LMAO. Who hurt you my dear? And your point is? Calm down love before you choke on your rage. They said comment, you’re displaying anger and in the process, you’ve managed to make zero sense. Chill aunty!
seriously though… HIS/her point was??
A lot is wrong with it. For Christ sake if she is truly a Christian thee says we should be an example. What will she expect other church members to wear when they are on their honey moon.
Re: What other church members should wear on their honeymoon? Just exactly what she is wearing: a swim suit if they are at the beach!
she would expect them to wear a beach appropriate outfit… just as she has worn
Are you for real? What do you mean what will she expect other church members to wear? What the HELL is her business or yours what people wear or do on their honeymoon? You want to buy a telescope and camera and become Honeymoon Investigator and Judge for The Lord? Did God send you on such a mission?! Lord Jesus, hold me back for it is a new month…
Pardon me for asking but are you serious with your comment;. What do you mean by ‘if she is truly a Christian’ – can you please define the term Christian to me? This young couple just got married and are on their honeymoon plus the temperature in Dubai right now is at 104 so what is she to wear? People are always so quick to criticize. The next thing will be ‘they should not be affectionate or show as PDA outside. Live a little people – life is way too short for these silly comments…
BS
*tongue in cheek mode activated*
What I would personally expect from “other couples on honeymoon” is that they should be naked in a room and getting together like Adam and Eve did in the garden of Eden. Genesis 2:25 “for they were both naked and they felt no shame”. And I’m not being pervy at all.
Always loved your sensible comments.
I knew you could not be trusted from the way you spelt Anonymous….
Are you serious????
Abeg what is she meant to wear for swimming? Nigerians!
How about don’t post pictures of you in bathing suits on social media that way people don’t have to talk about it, what the don’t see they can’t tell.. Since you are married to christian man your every step will be scrutinized, out of all the honeymoon pictures you had to put this up on IG? She def got what she wanted, people talking.
gbam
Ah what is this identity theft? Please add another letter or number to your name abeg to differentiate between us. I know the name has no copyright but I don’t like to share 🙂
She is a young woman living her life. you made her life your business and assume you know what she want? have several seats ma’am.
Dont mind all the pharisees and saducees who are the worst sinners
sleeping from man to man/girl to girl, going to the beach doing all sorts or things and now come saying thrash.
As for you (Nabz) saying they shared it online, are you so dumb? If i own an instagram account and i upload my picture, is it my fault that you are following me and you can see my pictures?
Yes it is. If you’re affording me a peek into your personal life, that is your prerogative. I can judge you if I want. The question is can you stand the heat? Every action begets a reaction, u can control what people are privy to but you don’t get to choose how people react. If it was just a normal couple, no one would say anything but if your family is held in the highest regard and the church pays your father’s salary, u best think twice before you do anything publicly.
love! love!! love!!! Best comment ever
Actually Miss Christian Police; no you can’t “judge her if you want” it is not your place to judge her and you are not her God. Instead of focusing on judging others why not brush up on your scriptures like Matthew 7:1. Being a Christian isn’t a pass to judge people and make others feel beneath you; you are still a carnal being so your flesh still sins (be it consciously or subconsciously) I suggest your focus on your own walk in Christ so you can recognise your own downfalls and repent when it happens
Have a nice day x
Don’t be quick to call all those who don’t agree with your personal opinions saducees and pharisees. Be truthful to yourself. What is your aim of posting on IG if it is not to get ‘likes’ and make your friends see what a fabulous life/honeymoon you are on. We are all looking for some form of validation whether online or offline. Yes, we follow you but isn’t that the whole essence of IG. To follow people and see pictures. Koko is that somethings should remain private. The validation we are all seeking, half the time, wont be worth all the trouble some pictures can stir up. This pic in my opinion should have remained private. We would still have gotten the message that she is on her honeymoon and she is having a great time!
Nothin wrong in wearing monokini on d beach but really must they share?
well, it’s actually wrong, because a pastor daughter or son is the eye of that pastor.
There is nothing wrong in what she is put on in beach., I think it suppose to be a private pictures. May God have mercy.
very soon, they’ll start criticizing pastors for having sex with their husbands/wives
#EndTimes
if dey have sex in public or post dem on de net den yes i will criticize dem.
I’ll bet a lot of those “yinmu”-ing and clucking their tongues are spending time gossiping, having affairs, flossing with money they don’t have, and lying, but the pastor’s wife cannot go to the beach. All of you, what are your own children doing in their free time? Rubbish.
Jeez!!! Hypocrites she is at the beach for christ sake,beside its no business of ours as long as her husband likes and isn’t complaining…. People with this holier than thou attitude.
There is actually wrong in it o,but you know that part of the bible where Paul says ‘If eating meat would cause my brother to fall,then i’ll rather not eat it” just because a lot of young folks might have them as their role model,they might wanna go easy….
Obviously, this issue has been blown out of proportion and in my opinion People tend to forget that men of God are human beings just like us. They’ve got blood and water flowing in their veins. It’s no doubt that people are just HYPOCRITIES if I must say. The fact is, I just don’t understand people when they talk. Sometimes, people talk out of contest. Even if she is married to a pastor’s son, was she supposed to wear trousers, shirt or skirt to the beach? She’s at the beach and what she wore is meant for the beach not for Church. There’re a lot of people there at the beach as well wearing same thing and we don’t know who they are. Maybe your pastor’s wife! Maybe not. Maybe your General Overseer’s wife, Maybe Not. She’s in her honeymoon for Christ sake, we shouldn’t blow this issue out of proportion. Such fun comes once in a while. Why crucify this lovely beautiful couples.
She could have won a cover up or better still like Nabz said, they could have kept their private pictures away from social media
been a daughter in law to a pastor does not mean she shouldnt leave her life, as long as her hubby is ok with it then not even her parents in law or anyone has the rite to scold her. please we should learn how to mind our biz. EBOLA is in the country.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with what she’s wearing, because she’s at the beach. However, as a christian, and the wife of a pastor cause some people mentioned that her husband is also a pastor. It’s not right putting it up for all to see. Your body is meant for your husband and not for everyone. They are NOT Beyonce, Rihanna, or Tiwa. Those ones didn’t call themselves women of God. So you can expect anything from them. For me, I don’t think it’s right putting it up. Do you know what it means to be called a sanctified christian? To be called a pastor, you are expected to be of God and not of the world. If her husband and herself aren’t, at least they should have thought of the many things people will say about Pst M. Ashimolowo. How about Megan Good? What will you say about her way of dressing sometimes?
she went swimming with her hubby she should wear the appropriate swim suit which isn’t wrong but understanding times and season was it appropriate to showcase pictures this revealing for the world to see? all in the name of they went swimming? knowing the level of leadership the father/father-in-law holds in the house of God. the Levites were instructed how to dress God holds a level of discipline from those he has anointed including their family read the book of Samuel and find out what happened to Eli for lack of disciplining his children.
Have you ever seen Kate Williams expose swim suit or you think she does not swim. But because of her association with royalty she has to compose herself in public. I used Kate as example to show the level she is in the spiritual eyes of God.
A million Gbosas for you. The truth most so-called pastors and their families now crave so much of worldliness and societal acclamation and are no longer controlled by the Spirit of God.
So, what exactly is she supposed to wear to the beach? This is the height of foolishness and stupidity.
We still have more hypocrite than Christians. They don’t even know the meaning of swimsuit. They think its for fashion show. Thanking you for bringing up this topic so that they would learn.
People should be careful of what they post.theres nothing wrong with the swimsuit but displaying it on a public page is wrong
Why is it wrong? Because say so. Plz if she does not see anything wrong with posting it who are we to tell her otherwise.
There should be modest in whatever she does Cos she carries the tittle pastor daughter-in-law,it’s a different thing if paparazzi took the picture and posted on social media,but for her to have uploaded it herself is totally unacceptable.
she’s not even wearing a bikini, so what’s the problem?
My own two penny! I don’t think the outrage is so much in relation to them taking the picture but I its about the fact that she chose to share it!! now one may argue that its her instagram page and she is allowed to share whatever BUT I believe common sense has to prevail sometimes! AS A PASTORS RELATION YOU JUST CANNOT AFFORD TO DRESS LIKE ONE OF “US”. its not because I am the one paying for it, but to those that worship the so called pastors and pastors wives there are accountable to millions of people who are all in different stages of the Christian walk! majority are still babes and drinking holyghost cow and gate! whilst others are on the cow leg stage! so its is important that they recognise that their actions will be criticised and can be considered carnal!!! now It seems to me that the daughter inlaw has now become an instant celebrity which I sense was coming from the moment they opened their gates to thousands to comment on their tradition page on instagram! I am not one to moan! but on this occasion I shall moan!! and suggest that whilst we are at it someone buys her a sarong for next time should she wishes to advertise her wealth to those ion abject poverty that pay their tithes every other day!!! alternatively if she chooses to display her wealth then in that case I suggest as a PR strategy to safeguard her father inlaws reputation that she chooses the things she displays on instagram ! unfortunately its not fair I hear people say but if you are not ready to dance to learn the step change the music!! she is not the only high profile pastors relative on instagram and she wont be the last so maybe she should find out why we don’t know about others and follow suit! congratulations to her on her new instant status of a celebrity!! some men do have erm eyyyyy mtcheww
1st corinthians 12 vs 23 : AND THE PARTS WE REGARD AS LESS HONOURABLE ARE THOSE WE CLOTHE WITH GREATEST, CARE SO WE CAREFULLY PROTECT THOSE PARTS THAT SHOULD NOT BE SEENN. (NIV)
Well said biols.really its d beach she going to and she should wear her bikin .but posting it up
She should get ready to face what ever comes her way . pictures like dis should b kept private
For Christ sake her dad inlaw is a pastor. Respect his position and respect God also. Keep it private with ur hubby.
I tell people that Nigerians are the worst hypocrites. Always good in quoting what the bible said and did not say but are the worst set of humans. Wicked Souls. Abeg leave this couples to enjoy there honeymoon. I don’t blame those that put their instagram page on lock.
I don’t c anything wrong with what she is wearing.. In fact I’m surprised that she isn’t wearing a bikini sef.. I wldnt hv minded Tht either…. She is th daughter in law of a pastor. Nd not d pastor herself.. She is entitled to post as many pics as she wants.. If her father in law isn’t complaining.. Y r u ppl taking Panadol for their headache…
She can’t cos she has a big tummy.
Don’t get it twisted there is nothing wrong with wearing swim suit to swim of course not…… but if you are a president child will you be smoking weed in a club and post it via social media? So if we men know how to act so we do not destroy our reputation because of our high position in the society why should we act less when we uphold a high reputation in the eyes of God?Have you heard of Dangote’s child in any controversial story? There are things that are not meant for the public eyes……. if she careless she should care for her father in law’s reputation which took him years to build.
Bad analogy….Smoking weed is illegal, wearing a bathing suit on the beach is not.
displaying your butt for the public to see is indecent……… open your mind’s eye……… nothing wrong in wearing a swim suit but displaying it on social media? come on don’t be ignorant
You are comparing apples and oranges. Two totally different situation.
Nigerians are truly a messed up people. If this is the future of Nigeria, then Nigeria has no hope. A bunch of empty headed people with too much time on their hands. Outside of Lagos Island, no one has heard of these people. They should become more industrious and think about doing something in life. They all look so cheap and classless.
What is she to wear to a beach? Trad? People need to get busy and stop moaning.
In my opinion the outrage is not about what she wore it’s more about her posting it on social media. The whole world can see half her butt on full display. She is a Pastor’s daughter-in-law and whether we like it or not, Pastors and their family members are subjected to deeper scrutiny than other Christians for obvious reasons. She should have had the good sense NOT TO POST IT ONLINE. If it was in her family album in her house or a private page that can only be accessed by close friends and family, it wouldn’t even be a talking point.
She also should not forget as Apostle Paul said not once but twice in the book of Corinthians – 1 Corinthians 6:12 and 1 Corinthians 10:23 “All things are lawful for me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but all things edify not”- KJV and this version “I have the right to do anything,” you say–but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything”–but not everything is constructive” – NIV
Thank you, your comment is the best i have read so far
its not because she was wearing a swimsuit but posted it on social media
As a married woman somethings should be kept private
Ladies and gentlemen our fellow neighbors are dying of Ebola left n right and we are here discussing a married woman in her bikini. Let us all talk about real life issues pls! Cause her husband sure didn’t mind…….
Lane Insurance please be a guy cos I just fell in love with you. Your comment has to be the best I have seen in a long time. Smart is attractive!
Stop judging ok? She has done nothing wrong, She isn’t wearing anything inappropriate. She is at the beach for God’s sake, what should she be wearing? I don’t get some people.
Nigerian hypocrisy strikes again.
KI NI OKON AIYE.? ??? (WHAT IS THE WORLD’s Business biko)…..can people concern themselves with removing the big iroko trees in their 2 big eyes first before saying weda other people, s lives is decent or not….. I find the subject matter totally unneccesary so she for tie scarf and wrapper go beach abi as she don marry enter pastor’s family kwa???????
To think that some of us did not know that they existed until their wedding story surfaced online…
The funny thing is all of you are yelling that she shouldn’t post it. HER ACCOUNT IS ON PRIVATE!! She is allowed to live her life in her own space. It’s the snake that sent this picture to the blogs that you should be attacking. She has done nothing wrong.
To think that some of us did not know that they existed until their wedding story surfaced online….
Hey, people! Let up a little! Phew!
Oh dear, I dont think the couple thought this one through niether did they expect so much backlash.
Absolutely nothing wrong with wearing a monokini on the beach (while honeymooning for that matter, lol); it is afterall, swim wear.
However, posting it on a public social media page (as opposed to one with activated privacy settings) is another matter entirely.
Like I said early on, they didnt think it through but hey, havent we all done something we wished we hadnt, only after the deed had been done?……….so, people, back up a little.
And to the lovebirds, I trust lesson learnt!
Lol many are mad, only few are on the streets…. I don’t even care how distasteful that sounds but is this even meant to be up for any debate ?
Can’t even believe this. There is NOTHING, again NOTHING wrong in this. And then some people are talking about the problem being that she shared it ? What exactly is unsharable in this pics ? Nawa oo…
Omg!! Nigeria mentality.. Christianity comes from the heart and not by what someone is putting on. First, there’s nothing wrong with a one piece swim suit & as for Kumuyi’s son’s wife wedding, she tried for obeying because, people need to realize that it’s her wedding & one time thing & she should be allowed to wear whatever.
I meant Nigerian not Nigeria! My typographical error
She should have been to a nudist beach …………………..
But is it that her husband did not swim abi he wore that shirt to swim?
Charity begins at home if the church leaders don’t live double standard lives their children will knw hw to behave in public. There are a lot of decent swim suits she could hav worn nt dis kim k’s ass showing one for decent sake.. Any way wat do u expect wen u marry a liberian dose people …..
I’m confused o. Which pic are we talking about? All I see is are newlyweds enjoying their honeymoon on a beach. She just came out of the water and her husband brought her a bottle of water to quench her thirst. A stranger was passing by and they requested that the stranger kindly take a pic of them as part of the memories from their honeymoon. They have friends and family and maybe a few followers on a social media site , so they decided to share the moment with them. The End
But nooooo o, we have taken it upon ourselves to analyze this young woman’s life like it’s our business. She is free to do as she wishes and that includes wearing what she is wearing and sharing it with whomever she chooses to share her photos with. If that includes the whole world, so be it. Pastor’s daughter, daughter in-law, wife, mother, cousin, house girl… sorry maid..sorry domestic help cannot live their life again because of what? She is a grown woman, her husband is with her in that picture and he is holding on to her like she is his queen. She has not done anything irresponsible here.
Ema ma ma tori ejo gutter doti fun ra yin ni hypertension o.
Chai Africans we are so full of craps.. this is why we are always in between.. ceiticizing and your kids are worst. please live your life and let others be…
Nigerians! By the way for those accusing her for posting the pictures it was the husband who posted the pictures. So you better go ask for forgiveness of sin too for running your mouth and accusing her falsely. Amazing how many have ended up sinning while judging her
She wore a swimsuit, took a picture and put it up on instagram. As a human being with her thinking faculties intact I will like to believe she is capable enough to make such an important decision like this before doing what she did.
Sometimes, some things may seem unusual to us, e.g wife of a pastors son posting bikini pictures online. What we do when we are confronted by this unholy, tacky, and classless behavior like some have stated is not to tell her what to do but to say hmmm if I was in her shoes I would do this that or the other.
We are nobody to tell her how to dress or what to put up on her social networking page for whatever reason. If she thinks it’s ok, so be it if not kwanu she will remove it. Quoting bible and reminding her who her father in law is or who her husband is will not change the fact that she is her own person. So my fellow Nigerian’s abeg make una dey try get small sense.
LOL people are vexed and quoting bible passages because homegurl uploaded a pic of herself in a tankini on IG. What happened to #ButThatsNoneOfMyBusiness
Anyone on a pulpit or sort of pedestal is a target at all times. And sometimes it’s others fault for putting them on this pedestal, and they become so easy to judge because they are someone people look up to in some way.
Everyone is human and is bound to “mess up” at some point. We are not perfect, neither will we do perfect things in everyone’s eyes.
Personally, I see nothing wrong with this swimsuit thing. They are at the beach, why would she not wear a bathing suit? If it was in the market in Lagos or wherever they live, and she wore this, that’s different thing all together. There’s a time and place for all things.
As for Kumuyi’s daughter in law’s wedding dress of choice… I’m not ere to judge anyone’s opinions on dressing amongst other things, but that dress is as modest as wedding gowns can be these days. I don’t see what the hubbub was/is about her dress being too revealing.
Everyone always has something to say. Sometimes people should get over themselves, and their ideas of how something’s should be.
I just thnk a nice scarf around d waist region b4 d pic would have reduced a whole lots of comments…Hmmm!!!
Abeg go and marry your own sexy woman.
Msschew.
Haters hating for no reason.
Please live your lives…
Comparing Pastor to Royal families/ Presidents. #Yimu
there’s nothing to talk about jare; pastor’s daughter/daughter-in-laws are human beings. Let them be abeg
Her hubby is fully clothed and she decides to wear a swimsuit. Is she the only one on the beach? I think a naija babe would have known better. Nakedness reigns more in other parts of Africa… she would learn
A beg give me a break with all the covering up in Nigeria it is one of the Countries with the most wicked people on earth. Fake people
Her husband was actually the one that posted the photos on instagram not her.
It’s the husband who posted the picture O, gbeboruns
so the husband wey cover up fir beach na bushman?
He probably didn’t swim, it’s not rocket science.
nigerians always have nonsense opinion, let the girl be nawa! make she wear iro an dbuba go beach??
Abeg free the girl jo. A lot of Christians are hypocrites… God forbid!
Nigerians are the most judgmental people I’ve come across.
i wld hav said ‘ dis is non of my business’ and moved on but it is cos it was posted on a PUBLIC MEDIA.
three things
1. social media is a public media like newspapers, radio etc. even if u hit some PRIVATE BUTTON. u cant put ur pictures on bellanaija and write PRIVATE on it and expect dat people will not look at it. anything on social media is published and therefore public.
2. Christianity is not a what-ever-works-for-you religion. it is built on sound principles which results in de protection of everyone. Coming frim de family of de leader of KICC i assume day ar christians. this will not apply if they ar not. a leader cannot preach one thing and practice another. that will be hypocrisy. one of the rules is ‘no adultry’. Jesus made us understand dat adultry is possible just by looking at somebody and thinking to urself. then Jesus gave another rule which said we should not become stumbling blocks to our neighbours. paul goes on to stress dis point at all times. christianity recognises dat men ar attracted by wat dey see hence women ar to dress in modesty so some men may not fall and also cos its decent. her hip and thighs ar on public display which may not help some men who ar susceptible.
3. so wat no beach for christians of course not. who says we can only wear bikinis and mono kinis to beach! how abt some thing dat covers de hip and parts of de thighs? it might not be hot and fashionable but it will be CHRISTIAN enough. and thats all it need to be. u cant go around preaching holiness and publish urself looking like a Rhihana tour promotion poster. even she does not claim to be anything and has always said.
leaders must live as they preach. they owe it ti dose they lead.
Did she tell you she is a leader? Gosh! Take 100 chill pills. I am tired of all these sanctimonious BS. All I see is a young couple enjoying themselves on their honeymoon and taking pictures to keep memories alive. By the way did you hear that her IG is on private?? And that its her husband who did the posting on his IG. Please live your life and stop judging wht other people do. Jeez!!!!
tank God dat with all ur headache, u were able to read tru de incomprehensible to respond. UR ROYAL SMARTNESS.
in ur hurry to shoot off ur mouth u displayed some ignorance dat is de cos of dis whole discussion :
** By the
way did you hear that her IG is
on private?? **
there can be no PRIVATE on social media. posting there amounts to publishing.
And pls take a PANADOL for ur headache over my incomprehensible words.
And please learn to write comprehensibly. All what you typed did nothing but give me a massive headache
Adele girl, you are right. It’s not about wore she wore but her publishing it to the world.
I bet if I go to you IG I’ll find all kinds of pictures that would be deemed inappropriate by your fellow small minded people. What makes you think she is different from you? So she cant live her life because her FIL is head pastor?? Is she the pastor? JUDGEina!!!
Men!!! I rily don’t see any fin wrong with this…she’s at the beach nd dats d suitable wear for d beach….just because she’s married to a pastors son doesn’t mean she has to act all stuck up and totally 4get that she has a life to live,…4 crying out loud its even the ones that act holy that are far worse in actual sense so please y’all should 4get about this ish nd stop judging…sum of y’all talking as if you are more
Thanks Mz SOcially Akward. The problem is advertising it for people to take screenshots and disseminate. Not cool.. If she was a bikini model, that is a different problem. We would know she got paid for the ad.
Pls wats all this social media ish abt sef.. people are really taking this too far. Just have a 2mins old baby d first thing is put the picture up on social media, No privacy again nothing, wat is it sef. Nobody shld blame any blogger or watsoever for sharing the pictures bcos it is d same bloggers that shared pictures of d wedding and evry1 had good comments soo. Pls let everybody learn frm this to keep private things private especially ur so called “hot bods’. its not for public consumption including celebs abeg!! i really dnt think people shld be spreading pictures of themselves half naked all over d place in d name of bikini wears or being at d beach.. Its d world wide web, its called social media. anyone can see anything and say anything so plsss. #keepdecencyalive.
my opinion, the girl nor her husband did not call her father in-law to be a pastor, God did. so to kill her over what shes does not have control over is bs. as a matter of fact, her husband is the head of her home not her father in law. besides i do not know if the husband is a pastor anyway and if he is, its his decision. okpari.
I find it thoroughly amusing that some people saying “mind your business” “there aint nothing wrong with this” “Nigerian hypocrisy” bla bla bla are some of the very same people who were almost shouting themselves hoarse with righteous indignation when that Pastor adultery scandal broke out. Most stated that as a Pastor he is held up to stricter principles than the average Christian and is accountable not just to God but to his congregation at large. This was the general rationale for demanding he make a public statement/confession. Double standards much? So immodesty (not because she is wearing a swimsuit at the beach pls but cos she posted it online for all the world to see) is not as bad as sexual immorality? There are “grades” of sin now right? Eish…
And some people have deliberately refused to see the point that is being made about the bigger picture…
Please people the earlier we realise that God is looking at our hearts the better cos people talking doesnt mean the couple will cancel their honeymoon. Everybody has their own freedom and at least shes with her husband. Please because shes a pastors daughter-in-law shouldn’t stop her from living her life. We are not God to judge. Remember the bible says “judge not,that ye may not be judged.. lets learn to remove the log of wood in our eyes before the dust in another persons.
At the end of the day there is nothing wrong in wearing a bikini on your honey moon or for whatever occassion but the problem here is sharing on social media.. She got married to the son of a Pastor and needs to live by example surely it aint an easy task if she is not very religious. In comparism Prince Williams wife, Kate Middleton will definitely wear a bikini if they went on a holiday but am sure she won’t post on any social media. The wife of a pastor’s son should live by example have all the fun you want but be careful and discreet about it; Furthermore, on the wife of Kumuyi’s son she knows what religious background she came from and should have followed the rules. GBAM!!!
was it not this couple that Adeboye et al were heaping marriage blessings on the other day? what would other men of God who were present at the wedding say when they come upon this. c’mon people, everything is wrong with this pic, from the high cut legs ( I can almost see the vulva area) to the low cut sleeves. Its not right for her to have worn this, talk more of post pics. See, the moment we take some decisions in our lives, like marrying a pastors’ son, we should know that we have to let a lot of things go. She is no longer the young, wild and free lady she used to be, She is now part of a highly religious family, whether she likes it or not, they have an image to protect! Simples! I think the pastor should talk to his son, to prevent further occurrences like this , so as not to undermine the reputataion he has built over time. how would I look at the KICC’s leader in the eye and hear him preach to me about good morals and decency, when I have seen his son’s wife butt cheeks all over the media. I am not being judgemental, but I am just saying that if it were Tonto Dike that wore this, I would have admired it and moved on, but its Ashimolowo’s daughter in-law for crying out loud, we should expect some sort of decorum from them,. If a pastor can’t keep him family in check, how then shall we look upon them if they try to criticize other families for the same sins.
Nigerians, mind your damn business and your salvation. jeezz…lol
Mz Socially Awkward, please say that again- I always appreciate your perspectives!
It’s just like the moment you get born again, you can’t do, speak and act however you want, just because that’s what is obtainable. You have now become people’s bibles (believe it or not) As the overseer’s DIL, she didn’t have to post those pictures, she didn’t even have to wear such revealing bikini. What happened to covering up with a sarong.
They should have just kept their pictures private.Now the press is going to be all up in their marriage.
this is a beach pix for christ sake…. should she have worn a long skirt or tied gele to the beach???
she of all pple should knw better…dat wat she wore ws revealing rit,n she shuld ve nt post it at alllll,,,,or better still wear trequater knicker n blouse,
Kermit the frog *sipsredwineofgoodquality* #that’snoneofyourbusiness! Move on there are more pressing issues in life than worring about a couple whose honeymoon is not any of your business. Guyss and girls lets get our priorities right
I know what the pastors sons wife’s butt looks like woow I can’t wait to see the shape of her boobies hahahah nude beach next please!!
everything is wrong with wat she is wearing,,,,,1st her body is revealing,she should ve knw dat is now a PUBLIC FIGURE,y wil she display it in social media….her body is d temple of HOLY SPIRIT,wat ws her aim of post it??????????