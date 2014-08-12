BellaNaija

#TransformationTuesday! Guys turn into Celebs using “Makeup”

12.08.2014 at By 30 Comments

lupita transformationIt all started to make fun of YouTube makeup tutorials where the makeup artists (mostly female) end up barely recognizable after a lot of highlighting, contouring, fake lashes and the works!

Today people have taken it to another level, playing on Nigerian celebs and celeb lookalikes.

We couldn’t help but LOL at most of these, we just want to leave you with a laugh for the evening! 😀

*** Naija Transformations

@boffy_comic_worls - basket mouth

@boffy_comic_world as Basket Mouth

Nedu as Obasanjo

Nedu as Obasanjo

mr ibu - @boffy_comic_world

@boffy_comic_world as Mr Ibu

International Celebs

idris elba transformation tuesday

Idris Elba

nelly transformation tuesday

Nelly

50 cent

50 Cent

tayos creation and taye diggs

Naija photog @TayosCreation as Taye Diggs

Could they be celeb siblings?

bow wow lil mama

Bow Wow & Lil Mama

solange knowles transformation tuesday

Orlando Jones & Solange Knowles

Others

Church of Laugh

Make your soooul glooow! from Coming to America

nicki minaj

Nicki Minaj

precious mother - monique transformation

Monique as Precious’ Mother

@dj_yb osama bin laden

@dj_yb as Osama bin Laden

IMG_0700.JPG

Bob Marley

Rick Ross before he lost weight… #smh!

IMG_0702.PNG

@deri_freshley on @funny_african_pics

Girls get in on it too!

IMG_0699.JPG

Uzo Aduba/”Crazy Eyes” on Orange is the New Black

Our fave!

Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt of Odd Future

What’s your fave/the funniest?! Have a good evening!

30 Comments on #TransformationTuesday! Guys turn into Celebs using “Makeup”
  • Memkoh August 12, 2014 at 7:06 pm

    Too hilarious!!! Gasssspppp at the last one.

    But BN, this list isn’t complete without the Chris Brown transformation. Check his IG page.
    I have a bucket of water ready for when you faint. 😛

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • abi August 12, 2014 at 7:10 pm

    @TayosCreation as Taye Diggs- No need to transform, you are just fine the way you are- sweetie 🙂

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Marie Antoinette August 12, 2014 at 7:14 pm

    Wow! Orlando Jones and Solange Knowles…uncanny resemblance.

    Love this! 82 Reply
    • Gidi Up Season TWO Episode THREE Review; More Lube Please August 13, 2014 at 1:40 am

      Ikr! Watch Sleepy Hollow, u’ll adore him.

      Love this! 77
  • Duchess August 12, 2014 at 7:19 pm

    lmaooooo!!!! That lupita one cracked me up till i saw Rick Ross’ and now 50 cent? pple are crazy mehn!

    Love this! 76 Reply
    • I’mMeBaby! August 12, 2014 at 9:42 pm

      Hahaha…did you notice he used a shoe lace as the Alice band for the Lupita one. Too funny!

      Love this! 86
  • Aunty AK August 12, 2014 at 7:23 pm

    Doro very serious matter oh!

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • jojoophina August 12, 2014 at 7:56 pm

    nicki Minaj….

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • tee August 12, 2014 at 7:57 pm

    This is sooo making me ROTF now. People can be creative sha

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Gorgeous August 12, 2014 at 8:00 pm

    LMAO, that Orlando And Solange! Very tragic but epic resemblance. LMAO!!!

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • Toni August 12, 2014 at 8:14 pm

    lmao @50 cent

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Leah August 12, 2014 at 8:40 pm

    Really funny!

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • Doxa August 12, 2014 at 8:43 pm

    Very very creative, wow!

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • LadyRocks August 12, 2014 at 9:01 pm

    Kai!!!!!!! I laughed sooooo hard at the “Nelly” one. Funny memes!

    Love this! 78 Reply
    • ashley b August 12, 2014 at 11:13 pm

      i’m wid u on that Nelly one sista!! the 2nd quadrant did it for me. lwbmb!!!!

      Love this! 72
  • nene August 12, 2014 at 9:19 pm

    lmao osama bin laden, solange and 50 cent. Taye Diggs has nothing on @tayoscreation, what a handsome young man.

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • C’est moi August 12, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    Hilar!

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • wisest duchess August 12, 2014 at 10:52 pm

    Hahaha! Funny

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • BEAUTIFULNBLESSED August 13, 2014 at 1:02 am

    LOL…FUUNNNYYYYY…..

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Jimmy August 13, 2014 at 4:13 am

    disgusting F******

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • cutiee August 13, 2014 at 10:20 am

    Damn these guys r crazy…..xo funny

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • sum1special August 13, 2014 at 10:58 am

    Orlando Jones as solange is on point and others are simply hilarious.

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • Vocalcords August 13, 2014 at 12:23 pm

    Nelly! Too funny!

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • yourstrulyblogposts.blogspot.com August 13, 2014 at 1:16 pm

    Hahahahhaahhahaha the Nelly one is hilarious. Btw, make up or no makeup, Bow Wow looks like a male version of Lil Mama

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • Feirooz August 13, 2014 at 2:36 pm

    So each ctry has started tranforming their celebs. However they come out is soooo hillarious

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • Strawberrycandy August 14, 2014 at 6:03 am

    Hahahahahahaha Oh my!
    these are just epic

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • bellemoizelle August 14, 2014 at 9:10 am

    wanted to faint with laughter, colleagues looking like are u cray? lmaoo La vie est belle……

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • LokengoC August 18, 2014 at 4:30 pm

    Idris Alba!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • mercii August 19, 2014 at 3:41 pm

    These people are just too hillarious!!! i just kept laughing at each pix.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • monique November 8, 2014 at 12:25 am

    Lmao!! Soo funny! The obasanjo one sha! D dude is sooo handsome! And den bow wow looks lik lil mama gave birth to him lol

    Love this! 60 Reply
