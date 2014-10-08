Ebola: First Man Diagnosed in US Passes Away

Thomas Eric Duncan, the Liberian man who become the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola Virus on United States soil, has passed away.
Duncan who was hospitalized at Texas Health Presbyterian hospital in Dallas, died today, according to USA Today.
The hospital released the following statement:
“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt disappointment that we must inform you of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan this morning at 7:51 a.m.
Mr. Duncan succumbed to an insidious disease, Ebola. He fought courageously in this battle. Our professionals, the doctors and nurses in the unit, as well as the entire Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas community, are also grieving his passing. We have offered the family our support and condolences at this difficult time.”
R.I.P.
so the Zmapp or whatever they gave to the other WHITE Americans couldn’t work on him or what? Nonsense,
Try to read the news more often. The US ran out of the experimental drug (Zmapp) a while back. And it takes a while to make Zmapp. People should read na before displaying ignorance online.
… You believe that BS?
Its hard to read atimes, too many things happening at the same time, that’s why we need informants like u
I read, my dear, and I watched also. lets face it, @ Busami is right. Their decision was strategic….let him go in order to prevent others from sneaking into the US.
Told my hubby right from the first day the news broke, that they were going to take strategic decisions and allow the guy to die. He told me I have a weird mind and I told him to wait and watch! (really wish I could do something about my strange 6th sense!)
How come they never came out to say they have run out of the experimental drug until they guy’s family started sending out plea for them to administer the drug. his mum, his associate, his nephew all spoke, the begged, only for the hospital to release a statement on how long it takes to produce Zmapp.
You’re the one displaying ignorance this is a case of sheer wickedness only the blacks deserve to die.. Get out of your slave mentality
@so tired….. thanks for educating these ignorant people like christy and her cohorts, zmapp has been exhausted a while back and takes months to produce! he was given another drug from canada 2 days ago… perhaps if he had told them he might have had ebola the first time he fell ill, his treatment would have started earlier but no! he was discharged after two days an came back later critical and was in contact with different people! stupid! The moment he felt the slightest irk , he should have admitted the possibility of ebola and no way he would have told them he came in contact with ebola patients and they would send him home…hes not different from sawyer…u people always want to blame Americans for everything…mschew
That’s not what I heard on CNN. I heard they said zmapp would make him worse so they didn’t give it to him for a few days …and then later they did.
story for the gods
Because he is black n not a doctor mayb
@ Cristy No I don’t believe the BS, I actually happen to know the “BS” as you called it is true!!!
The link below in my post will shed some insight fellow Bellas on this sad but unsurprising outcome . This is more than strategic folks I strongly believe. This Ebola epidemic is part of one of the many ONGOING twisted evil efforts, in an intentional effort to kill off/destroy/keep weak, Afro people’s and their communities not just in our Africa but also in the diaspora. I have been sharing the link below . Even if you don’t agree, that’s fine… But @ the very least cut and paste the link and read it (Bossip). #myopinion #RIPSir&others :0(
touch.bossip.com/home/professor-accuses-department-of-defense-of-creating-the-ebola-outbreak-responsible-for-wreaking-havoc-in-west-africa
Rip. Only God heals and thank God he did it for Nigerians
I just knew this would happen, how can very infected US citizens survived and newly infected non US citizen die? Perhaps the hospital couldn’t handle it? or Bills? or deeper than the surface? May his soul RIP.
By the way just when you run away to a place you are sure would keep you safe only to realize where you are coming from may have been better. I love USA but i am disappointed by this death.
Too sad; its a pity but it was caught at the tail end. If he started treatment on time, his chance of survival would have been higher.
RIP sir but you know where you came from. You knew you took a relation that had ebola in a wheelbarrow to a healthcenter or hospital in your home country. The moment you fell ill, you should have jejely submitted yourself for treatment. People need to learn from these things. If you have come in contact with someone with Ebola and you begin to feel funny, isoloate yourself and cry out for help as quickly as possible. That could be the difference between life and death. Again condolence to the family and now the race to ensure the USA is ebola free has began in earnest.
@Busami. They didn’t give give him Zmapp, they gave him the fake one from this pharmaceutical company in North Carolina. Who say the WHITE man is not wicked is a fool. Its time Africa leaders focus on the future rather than stealing. 38 yrs ago when it was first discovered, if African leaders are serious ppl, they would’ve had some kind thin in place in case of this. Unfortunately, they will never learn always depending on the west for help when they have the solution, right in there door post. My heart goes out to his family and may his soul rest in the bosom of God Almighty.
is very late for him, cos if immedately he went to hospital and tell them he have contact with Ebola person,they will Isolat him and give him Zmapp,but he didnt say it,till on 24th went to hospital said he is sick,they gave him tablets and send him back home,after many days again not getting better only worse,he went back they test him Ebola,to late when the head is off,my problem is the innocents kids ,families that want to kill with ebola ,that is my pray that is only him die in USA,no body else,this Liberia most stop from traveing out of off their countrys,they are danger, i remembers Patrick Sawyer,that bring that Ebola to naija,thank God is over.
I don’t understand.
LMAO!
Now we will have influx of these LIBers on this site. Phew! This English is painful
Hmmm. I knew he was not going to make it because they will allow him die to avoid influx of people who have had contact with Ebola patients. I may be wrong.
1 million likes for your comment.
America, America, how manage the white guy that contacted the ebola survived and this black man could not make it?
That is too bad
I still will never fathom what’a up with these Liberians..why make a trip in the middle of this break out?..travelling several miles and cutting across 4 different airports WHEN YOU ARE NOT IGNORANT OF WHAT AND HOW THE DISEASE SPREADS! Who knows how many contacts he might have made, how many people could have been infected spread across different continents, even if there are claims that he was not symptomatic at the time of his travel.
Liberia and its citizens in general have a problem..now I am very certain of that.
correct
He just didn’t have the right skin colour… RIP
Buhahahaha!….you gat it babe!…hahahaha
USA!!!!!! hmmmm, so una no fit save this guy when even in Nigeria, people were saved! This na big lesson to African countries, if you don’t take care of your own, who will.
perfect comments
May his soul rest in peace.
Just heard about this news this morning at work.
I am shocked!
Lost for words.
I do not know what to say right now, let me go and come back.
Wow!
@iba, @mulikat. He presented himself to the hospital when he initially felt ill, even informing them that he had been in Liberia. He was sent home because he did not show enough symptoms. It was on his second trip to the hospital that he was admitted. It was acknowledged that the hospital “dropped the ball” when he was not admitted and placed in isolation the first time he came in but was sent back home.
This is so sad. I pray that his soul rest in peace and God will grant his family grace during the challenging times.
Well you also have a point there. I cant fathome for the life of me why they didnt isolate him the moment he came in sick and disclosed he was from a country that is been ravaged by ebola. How they could not join the dots in his case. Could it be because perhaps he did not have health insurance or they didnt understand his accent (most unlikely)
Oh well he knew he had come in contact with one infected by ebola, that we cant deny. With the knowledge we have in Nigeria about Ebola now, would anyone carry a love one in a wheelbarrow (knowing the problem and perhaps not taking necessary precaution) and then proceed to the other end of the world shortly afterwards with all the noise on how contagious and dangerous the disease is? RIP Mr
Well done America. Black life ain’t worth the expense. No medical insurance no ZMAPP. RIP bro.
Nigerians sha and all our conspiracy theories, chai! He probably died for the same reason Dr. Stella and others died while some survived. Didn’t the priest in Spain die even after being treated with Zmap?! Sorry to burst your bubble being in America is no ticket to living come what may! And pls let’s just get over ourselves abi na over our skin ,always thinking America needs so much from us or needs to put so much into the death of this man or others as some ppl like to think. Afterall Sawyer died in Naija na. How come he didn’t survive when other Nigerians did. I guess the conclusion would be that the Americans borrowed a leaf from us. * wink wink * In the spirit of Conspiracy theorising. Hehe hehe.
@me….oh please! that was so shallow!
Duncan died because he lied to airport, hospitals, ambulance people.. he just lied to cover it up… if only he had said the truth…. But this is also a lesson for people who lie and who want to sneak in the U.S for better care.. Liberians should learn their lesson .. Sam the Liberian man who sneaked in Nigeria knowing very well he had EBOLA died …. so is Duncan and so will many who lie and sneak in other people’s country hoping for better care. RIP BUDDY!
abcnews.go.com/US/texas-ebola-patient-receiving-experimental-medication/story?id=25976338
I was hoping for the best for this poor man, but they let him die for the wrong reason, he was not worth the treatment, they did not care to save his life…That is so unfair, may God help us! Surely, there is more to this Ebola that we are being told, may God be on our side. Pharmaceutical companies are monsters in hiding, all they care about is profit, diseases and new drugs. All they want is for people to get sick so they can sell their drugs. I wish Africans will invest more in medical research, we are to dependent on the West for treating us and by so doing, we widely open the doors for them to conduct their experiment and wipe us out. Call me ignorant, but i am becoming parano, cannot handle the passing of this guy when i know they could have saved him if they had the will power to do so. Shit! R.I.P Brother!
This is sad indeed. And its natural to blame someone. Like @Kenny said, Ebola is not new. Infact Uganda has specialists on this disease. Not sure why we are running to the US for solutions.
This is so sad. damn. May his soul rest in peace. GEJ what are you doingwith all the money given you to fight Ebola? Please start building a top rate research facility. Do something besides buying thermometers
He (GEJ) is issuing self-glorifying press statements about conquering Ebola in Nigeria and adding that to his manifesto for the 2015 election campaign.
Really just business as usual in Aso Rock.
It’s amazing how people were here abusing Patrick Sawyer for knowingly putting Nigerians at risk, but now they are sympathetic to this guy because it wasn’t naija he landed on.
Why must we assume everything is a conspiracy theory? This is simple. Because of his lie (not being in contact), he did not receive timely treatment. We have learned that the timeliness of detection and treatment increases your chances. So why are we shocked?
The doctors that were flown into yankee, they confirmed they had Ebola and treatment commenced earlier before it was too late.
It’s sad that people have chosen to pick up conspiracy theories because it is yankee. Truth is the doctors self want to shine, they want to say they helped an ebola victim survive. What will be their reason for “them letting him die” as people claim. This is yankee, if their t’s are not crossed right, or their i’s aren’t dotted right, they can be sued.
I tire oh. lets be removing sentiments from these things, are putting all these conspiracy theories we don watch for movies to the side. Sometimes the basic facts can lead you to a rational conclusion.
He went to the hospital when he started showing symptoms. He went to ER (where patients must be attended to). He was sent back most likely because he did not have insurance. The hospital dropped the ball, and they should be facing a lawsuit soon really.
Naija hospitals rose to the challenge (thank you Dr. Adedevoh)
this is so bad, coming from Us, they should have tried to save him at least.
@ blue and oh thinking America deliberately left this man to die isn’t? Please….perhaps a ‘shallow’ comment is ideal for shallow thinkers who think we must depend on America for everything – food , security ,education, health etc and then turn round to insinuate all kinds of shallow theories when something goes wrong. Only for us to continue our dependence anyways. So ‘deep Blue” I beg to be shallow on this one if that’s what it means to disagree with conspiracy theories.
So, lets see how the useless Liberian govt is going to execute that moronic threat. of prosecuting a dead man!! All he did was trying to save a pregnant woman infected with EBV
Nigerians and their conspiracy theories….smh
Na wa for una o! So, it is okay for Patrick Sawyer to be cursed and shredded to pieces but not this one? Talk about double standards. A man leaves his country knowing fully well he had come in contact with an Ebola patient but none of you see anything wrong with his ignorance. Isn’t what he did sheer wickedness? How dare you put other lives at risk like this. How dare him! It is really sad how myopic we can all get with all our conspiracy theories. Yet these white “wicked men” as you all say are the same men who have risked their lives by flying thousands of miles to help curb the virus regardless of how serious this disease have been termed. You all need to get a life! The racist card thing is quite old and such an atrocious claim. Death is quite an extreme punishment for ignorance but what if your family was on the plane this man boarded or had some sort of contact with him will you all still cry foul play? Kpansh! Thanks to him all west Africans will now be tested for fever signs before coming into the US (Really disgusted by this news) when all other countries will be ushered in freely we will all be treated like some disease how about playing your racist card now? After all, its just we the “dark skinned” west Africans that will be affected by this development. Rest in peace to him sha I pray God grants his family closure. Amen!
This Ebola outbreak and “The Tuskegee Experiment” is somewhat similar.
“In 1932, the Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, began a study to record the natural history of syphilis in hopes of justifying treatment programs for BLACKS. It was called the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the NEGRO MALE”
Read more about it on CDC website. One of the major problems blacks in general have including Africans is DENIAL. The same signs and symptoms, but using some approaches and medications one group survived, another group Dies.
Looking closely without any bias, ask yourself one simple question, why is it that one group, are treated, and another group usually dies?
@mulikat…are u for real?? #Thisyourenglishnawa.
@Vigotall.
Your comment about Mulikat made my day. It’s 5:05am here in Texas. I laughed so loud, I woke up my coworker who is on break.
Just scrolls up to read Mulikat’s comment and It made my day, now my ribs are hurting so bad for laughing so hard.
Lmao! I. Just curious to know where Mulikat is from? I’m not laughing at her, I’m laughing with her …