Catholic Nun Gives Birth After Complaining of “Stomach Cramps” | Says She was Unaware of Pregnancy

Confusion arose at a convent in Italy after a nun gave birth to a baby boy despite living in an all female community.
The 31-year-old nun joined the Santa Chiara nunnery in San Severino, the nun is originally from South America, New York Post reports.
Sources say many are puzzled about how she could have gotten pregnant despite taking vows of “chastity, obedience and poverty.”
On one occasion, she had complained of severe stomach cramps, and collapsed afterwards. Doctors arrived at the scene and the reason for her stomach discomfort became evident – she was going into labour.
She subsequently gave birth to a happy and healthy baby boy.
It is thought that she got pregnant while in her previous base and will raise the child at her nunnery.
There should ask the reverend fathers der
LOL u are crazy, there might be some truth in your comment though. lmao
Its honestly that simple o. I agree 100
So right….know a reverend father with 4 children
Akwukwo MBE!!!!!! Story!!
Lol…make them ask d Gardner…i dey see am dey pass her room area well well…
Dnt judge or say wot u dnt know cos of nemesis. Wen u take time to read dis story u find out dat its very fake, how can a nun be pregnant & nobody discovered, even herself, until one day she had a stomach problem & doctors arrived, pls which doctors, from whr, whr are their pictures or at least a comment from d doctors confirming it? Dis is a very false story, infact a fiction & ppl should be very careful with wot the post cos on judgement day u haveur questions to answer. May God bless us all!
What is this one saying?
No be small “what is this one saying o” hahahahhahahahahaha
Mary got pregant with Jesus…is that a fake story as well?
Shut your mouth Make we take fresh air….cos it’s a catholic nun? If it was a Pentecostal sister or pastor u will talk trash….go to TLC channel on DSTV and watch a programe I didn’t know I was pregnant….she might be in that category of women who never have very defined symptoms of pregnancy……she definitely slept with someone cos the last time I checked the only Devine m conception that happen and will ever happen was for Jesus Christ…..
You need to watch the show ‘i didnt know i was pregnant’ on DSTV channel 172. you’ll realize this story is not new and it’s very possible.
Lol… those days don pass… father has become a father..
Its untrue! Jus want to tanish d image of d catholic community. Tlk sumthng else joor.
Abegi! go an take several seats jooo. Celibacy ko, concobility ni. The woman straff, simple! Nah today scandals of nonsense and hypocrisy dey follow the Catholic Church? In fact, the christain faith… If the Catholic church does not do something about that oath of celibacy etc, they will continue to churn-out homosexual priests, perverted pedophile Priests and unending cases of pregnant Nuns. God no ask una to hold body and no marry, nah alasheju doctrine una do reach there. Paul chose celibacy because their was even an insinuation he was mistakenly partly castrated upon his circumcision; he did not force you people to follow suit
and the child will be named ? FRANCIS 🙁
I say Francis Jnr
#LMFAO
That’s the result of “holy communion” without a condom…
LMSO!!! But Why???? really??? I bursted out laughing when I read your comment. My book is coming
mary magdalene has returned
biko kam nu ihe. abeg make i hear word, too early for this kind crap. na me impregnated her . mtchewww.
Divine Insemination maybe????
Why are you In denial? She had sex to get pregnant, period. If it was someone in a Pentecostal church that did this, we won’t hear word. There would have been a lot of tonguelashing but because she’s a nun from a catholic convent, she can’t make mistakes? Oh please! Everyone makes mistakes and I’m not judging her, if she has realized her wrong and has repented, who are we to judge her or anyone else? The point here is that mistakes do happen and they can happen to anyone as long as they’re human, no one is too ‘Holy’ to commit sin.
No offence intended but the history of the catholic church with young choir boys and priests and nuns is not one to pass, too much going on there.
But Bella, this news is like a year old naaaa. haba!
It is a new story. A similar occurrence happened last year as well in Italy when a 33-year-old Salvadorean nun in Italy gave birth to a baby boy whom she named after Pope Francis..
Looks like this is the second time I’m hearing this. Did she get pregnant before joining the convent? Its really confusing.
Story for the gods…
Is this not how Jesus was born? If you guys believe that Mary in the bible just turned pregnant out of thin air? Why not this one?
Do not mock God. Have some respect for the One (God) that created you. Respect who He is. If you don’t believe how Jesus Christ was born, that’s your own cup of tea. Fear God!!!! Haba!!
Tell them!!!
My dear, God created us. What that means to everyone is different. Like atheists say, theres a force that created the earth and everything in it. All other stories that ppl come up with – none of us was there ooo.
Jesus isn’t the only one they say was born of a virgin oo. There are several – Krishna, Romulus, Jesus, Dionysus, Heracles, Zoroaster/Zarathustra, Attis of Phrygia and Horus. Go and do your research.
People all I want to say is, there are many theories out there. Use your brains and think. Most of these stories have been there even before Jesus.
What I believe is – theres a maker, something made us, whether its a force. I call it God. I believe that. Everything after that, I wasn’t there.
Have the laws of nature ever been suspended to make place for a virgin conception and birth?
In the words of Christopher Hitchens “which is more possible? that the laws of nature were suspended or a teengae girl telling a lie?”
Ahbi oooooo
LMAO! New mother of Jesus.
oyabella,ithavedo..lool……
Sigh… there are too many secret desires hidden under the cloak of religion. I think that maybe it’s time the Catholic church considered letting priests and nuns get married.
I hope she’s not trying 2 say it’s d Holy Spirit who’s responsible.
Jesus is Lord.
God have mercy
Really the Catholic Church has no Blame here after all none of these priests and nuns were forced into commuting all to God and living a life of celibacy they knew what it entailed before going in so please let us all mind how we castigate the Catholic Church bearing in mind that we all make mistakes .
Nobody is blaming the Catholic Church. The point is that the church has faced a lot of sex-related scandals in recent years, indicating the vows of celibacy taken in public are not always practised in private and showing that Priests and Nuns have very human desires. And yes, they took their own vows but what do those vows count for when they’re being broken in secret?
I know that sex-related scandals have also been faced by other churches, including pentecostal ones but this is one issue in particular that affects all Christians (not just Catholics) and maybe letting clergy members get married will reduce the amount of mistakes made in this particular direction. That’s just my opinion.
I dont think the Catholic church changing their doctrines will reduce any sex-related scandals. Other denominations that allow marriage for their pastors/priests still face the same scandal. We are still waiting for the robust response from a certain pastor and the lady accuser had gotten married and given birth, response we no see. People who opt to become nuns and priests all know what it entails, there is also the option of dropping out, so I dont see why people who decide on their own to live a hypocritical life should be used as an excuse to change the whole church. If you no fit hold body why are you becoming a nun/priest? Its very annoying to hear these kind of scandals. Secondly I am not a catholic but I find it hard to believe that in a nunnery that habits ladies like a boarding house no one, absolutely no one, knew this lady was pregnant, no signs, nothing till she eventually had cramps and gave birth, well each to his own. As for me the story get as e be
I am surprised no has called it immaculate conception. Well, me I think the church gardner took a quick dip into her sweet blessed honey pot when everyone was taking communion 😉
LOL at everyone talking about the catholic church facing sex related scandals. pentecostal pastors who are legally married and have legal straffs still cheat on their wives and have affairs… what does that tell you?
as for BN, in your bid for a sensational story, you did not add that this particular sister had not taken her final vows and had only just joined that convent in June 2014 as the original story stated.
SMH at all of ya
Whether final vows or not she was in the convent……we have a lot of stories from the Catholic Church and they must be talked about when it happens….all quick to join mouth and insult Pentecostals when we hear such stories forgetting we are all humans and s-it happens…..nobody is holier….go research stories on the shit and politics that goes on in the Vatican City…….A lot of them catholic priests ain’t even born again sef….
No robust comment at the moment *things we see these days marvels *
are you guys really gonna believe this? I mean, wont she know when her menses stops flowing? FOR 9 MONTHS!!!!!! She didnt realize that okay, there must be something wrong that she hasnt seen her menses for like the 3rd month now (giving her the benefit of doubt). LMFAO, just when you thought youve heard it all…HAHAHA!!!
you need to watch the program “i didn’t know i was pregnant” on DSTV channel 172. There are many other women in the world who have experienced such hidden pregnancy. so this story is not new and its very possible.
We can all argue on this all day but one thing remains. God can never allow anyone or situation take His glory. No woman on earth (again) can ever have that “Immaculate Conception” Mary the mother of Jesus had.