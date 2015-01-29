BellaNaija

Catholic Nun Gives Birth After Complaining of “Stomach Cramps” | Says She was Unaware of Pregnancy

29.01.2015 at By 50 Comments

Confusion arose at a convent in Italy after a nun gave birth to a baby boy despite living in an all female community.

The 31-year-old nun joined the Santa Chiara nunnery in San Severino, the nun is originally from South America, New York Post reports.

Sources say many are puzzled about how she could have gotten pregnant despite taking vows of “chastity, obedience and poverty.”

On one occasion, she had complained of severe stomach cramps, and collapsed afterwards. Doctors arrived at the scene and the reason for her stomach discomfort became evident – she was going into labour.

She subsequently gave birth to a happy and healthy baby boy.

It is thought that she got pregnant while in her previous base and will raise the child at her nunnery.

Photo Credit: Bepsphoto/Dreamstime.com

50 Comments on Catholic Nun Gives Birth After Complaining of “Stomach Cramps” | Says She was Unaware of Pregnancy
  • prettylicious January 29, 2015 at 6:31 am

    There should ask the reverend fathers der

    Love this! 212 Reply
    • Pat January 29, 2015 at 7:57 am

      LOL u are crazy, there might be some truth in your comment though. lmao

      Love this! 37
    • Bella January 29, 2015 at 10:33 am

      Its honestly that simple o. I agree 100

      Love this! 42
    • Lois January 29, 2015 at 11:01 am

      So right….know a reverend father with 4 children

      Love this! 35
  • thatkoolbabe January 29, 2015 at 6:54 am

    Akwukwo MBE!!!!!! Story!!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • mx January 29, 2015 at 6:58 am

    Lol…make them ask d Gardner…i dey see am dey pass her room area well well…

    Love this! 42 Reply
    • Okonkwo Onyinye Sunshine January 29, 2015 at 1:15 pm

      Dnt judge or say wot u dnt know cos of nemesis. Wen u take time to read dis story u find out dat its very fake, how can a nun be pregnant & nobody discovered, even herself, until one day she had a stomach problem & doctors arrived, pls which doctors, from whr, whr are their pictures or at least a comment from d doctors confirming it? Dis is a very false story, infact a fiction & ppl should be very careful with wot the post cos on judgement day u haveur questions to answer. May God bless us all!

      Love this! 38
    • Anonymous January 29, 2015 at 2:40 pm

      What is this one saying?

      Love this! 107
    • Arin January 29, 2015 at 4:18 pm

      No be small “what is this one saying o” hahahahhahahahahaha

      Love this! 35
    • olu January 29, 2015 at 4:42 pm

      Mary got pregant with Jesus…is that a fake story as well?

      Love this! 33
    • Mama January 29, 2015 at 9:28 pm

      Shut your mouth Make we take fresh air….cos it’s a catholic nun? If it was a Pentecostal sister or pastor u will talk trash….go to TLC channel on DSTV and watch a programe I didn’t know I was pregnant….she might be in that category of women who never have very defined symptoms of pregnancy……she definitely slept with someone cos the last time I checked the only Devine m conception that happen and will ever happen was for Jesus Christ…..

      Love this! 33
    • Munwa January 29, 2015 at 10:31 pm

      You need to watch the show ‘i didnt know i was pregnant’ on DSTV channel 172. you’ll realize this story is not new and it’s very possible.

      Love this! 34
  • ceze January 29, 2015 at 6:59 am

    Lol… those days don pass… father has become a father..

    Love this! 297 Reply
  • xtee January 29, 2015 at 7:26 am

    Its untrue! Jus want to tanish d image of d catholic community. Tlk sumthng else joor.

    Love this! 85 Reply
    • Lois January 29, 2015 at 11:07 am

      Abegi! go an take several seats jooo. Celibacy ko, concobility ni. The woman straff, simple! Nah today scandals of nonsense and hypocrisy dey follow the Catholic Church? In fact, the christain faith… If the Catholic church does not do something about that oath of celibacy etc, they will continue to churn-out homosexual priests, perverted pedophile Priests and unending cases of pregnant Nuns. God no ask una to hold body and no marry, nah alasheju doctrine una do reach there. Paul chose celibacy because their was even an insinuation he was mistakenly partly castrated upon his circumcision; he did not force you people to follow suit

      Love this! 106
  • D Main Man January 29, 2015 at 8:06 am

    and the child will be named ? FRANCIS 🙁

    Love this! 54 Reply
    • Khaleesi January 29, 2015 at 11:35 am

      I say Francis Jnr
      #LMFAO

      Love this! 40
  • TheRealist January 29, 2015 at 8:45 am

    That’s the result of “holy communion” without a condom…

    Love this! 115 Reply
    • D January 29, 2015 at 9:20 pm

      LMSO!!! But Why???? really??? I bursted out laughing when I read your comment. My book is coming

      Love this! 36
  • @edDREAMZ January 29, 2015 at 8:50 am

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    This sister needs hot slap bcos she is so f-ing lying….. When that long vail is covering everything hw would someone knw she is pregnant…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • anon January 29, 2015 at 8:54 am

    mary magdalene has returned

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • MOM January 29, 2015 at 8:56 am

    biko kam nu ihe. abeg make i hear word, too early for this kind crap. na me impregnated her . mtchewww.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • TK January 29, 2015 at 9:19 am

    Divine Insemination maybe????

    Love this! 237 Reply
  • Truth Teller January 29, 2015 at 9:44 am

    Why are you In denial? She had sex to get pregnant, period. If it was someone in a Pentecostal church that did this, we won’t hear word. There would have been a lot of tonguelashing but because she’s a nun from a catholic convent, she can’t make mistakes? Oh please! Everyone makes mistakes and I’m not judging her, if she has realized her wrong and has repented, who are we to judge her or anyone else? The point here is that mistakes do happen and they can happen to anyone as long as they’re human, no one is too ‘Holy’ to commit sin.

    Love this! 156 Reply
    • Bella January 29, 2015 at 10:36 am

      No offence intended but the history of the catholic church with young choir boys and priests and nuns is not one to pass, too much going on there.

      Love this! 42
  • Yinks January 29, 2015 at 10:20 am

    But Bella, this news is like a year old naaaa. haba!

    Love this! 47 Reply
    • BellaNaija.com
      BellaNaija.com January 29, 2015 at 10:35 am

      It is a new story. A similar occurrence happened last year as well in Italy when a 33-year-old Salvadorean nun in Italy gave birth to a baby boy whom she named after Pope Francis..

      Love this! 60
  • ada January 29, 2015 at 10:25 am

    Looks like this is the second time I’m hearing this. Did she get pregnant before joining the convent? Its really confusing.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • JustAgirl January 29, 2015 at 10:35 am

    Story for the gods…

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • brain child January 29, 2015 at 10:48 am

    Is this not how Jesus was born? If you guys believe that Mary in the bible just turned pregnant out of thin air? Why not this one?

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Ann January 29, 2015 at 11:42 am

      Do not mock God. Have some respect for the One (God) that created you. Respect who He is. If you don’t believe how Jesus Christ was born, that’s your own cup of tea. Fear God!!!! Haba!!

      Love this! 88
    • Dom January 29, 2015 at 12:32 pm

      Tell them!!!

      Love this! 36
    • me January 31, 2015 at 12:55 am

      My dear, God created us. What that means to everyone is different. Like atheists say, theres a force that created the earth and everything in it. All other stories that ppl come up with – none of us was there ooo.
      Jesus isn’t the only one they say was born of a virgin oo. There are several – Krishna, Romulus, Jesus, Dionysus, Heracles, Zoroaster/Zarathustra, Attis of Phrygia and Horus. Go and do your research.
      People all I want to say is, there are many theories out there. Use your brains and think. Most of these stories have been there even before Jesus.
      What I believe is – theres a maker, something made us, whether its a force. I call it God. I believe that. Everything after that, I wasn’t there.
      Have the laws of nature ever been suspended to make place for a virgin conception and birth?
      In the words of Christopher Hitchens “which is more possible? that the laws of nature were suspended or a teengae girl telling a lie?”

      Love this! 22
    • me January 31, 2015 at 1:00 am

      My dear, God created us. What that means to everyone is different. Like atheists say, theres a force that created the earth and everything in it. All other stories that ppl come up with – none of us was there ooo.
      Jesus isn’t the only one they say was born of a virgin oo. There are several – Krishna, Romulus, Jesus, Dionysus, Heracles, Zoroaster/Zarathustra, Attis of Phrygia and Horus. Go and do your research.
      People all I want to say is, there are many theories out there. Use your brains and think. Most of these stories have been there even before Jesus.
      What I believe is – theres a maker, something made us, whether its a force. I call it God. I believe that. Everything after that, I wasn’t there.
      Have the laws of nature ever been suspended to make place for a virgin conception and birth?
      In the words of Christopher Hitchens “which is more possible? that the laws of nature were suspended or a teengae girl telling a lie?”

      Love this! 17
    • nawah February 5, 2015 at 2:03 pm

      Ahbi oooooo

      Love this! 6
  • Oluwaseun January 29, 2015 at 11:01 am

    LMAO! New mother of Jesus.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • vien January 29, 2015 at 11:41 am

    oyabella,ithavedo..lool……

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Mz Socially Awkward… January 29, 2015 at 11:42 am

    Sigh… there are too many secret desires hidden under the cloak of religion. I think that maybe it’s time the Catholic church considered letting priests and nuns get married.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • AQO January 29, 2015 at 11:46 am

    I hope she’s not trying 2 say it’s d Holy Spirit who’s responsible.

    Jesus is Lord.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Hellenrose January 29, 2015 at 11:55 am

    God have mercy

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Ijeoma January 29, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    Really the Catholic Church has no Blame here after all none of these priests and nuns were forced into commuting all to God and living a life of celibacy they knew what it entailed before going in so please let us all mind how we castigate the Catholic Church bearing in mind that we all make mistakes .

    Love this! 104 Reply
    • Mz Socially Awkward… January 29, 2015 at 3:12 pm

      Nobody is blaming the Catholic Church. The point is that the church has faced a lot of sex-related scandals in recent years, indicating the vows of celibacy taken in public are not always practised in private and showing that Priests and Nuns have very human desires. And yes, they took their own vows but what do those vows count for when they’re being broken in secret?

      I know that sex-related scandals have also been faced by other churches, including pentecostal ones but this is one issue in particular that affects all Christians (not just Catholics) and maybe letting clergy members get married will reduce the amount of mistakes made in this particular direction. That’s just my opinion.

      Love this! 47
    • nwanyi na aga aga January 29, 2015 at 5:31 pm

      I dont think the Catholic church changing their doctrines will reduce any sex-related scandals. Other denominations that allow marriage for their pastors/priests still face the same scandal. We are still waiting for the robust response from a certain pastor and the lady accuser had gotten married and given birth, response we no see. People who opt to become nuns and priests all know what it entails, there is also the option of dropping out, so I dont see why people who decide on their own to live a hypocritical life should be used as an excuse to change the whole church. If you no fit hold body why are you becoming a nun/priest? Its very annoying to hear these kind of scandals. Secondly I am not a catholic but I find it hard to believe that in a nunnery that habits ladies like a boarding house no one, absolutely no one, knew this lady was pregnant, no signs, nothing till she eventually had cramps and gave birth, well each to his own. As for me the story get as e be

      Love this! 244
  • Wale January 29, 2015 at 3:47 pm

    I am surprised no has called it immaculate conception. Well, me I think the church gardner took a quick dip into her sweet blessed honey pot when everyone was taking communion 😉

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • aurora January 29, 2015 at 5:34 pm

    LOL at everyone talking about the catholic church facing sex related scandals. pentecostal pastors who are legally married and have legal straffs still cheat on their wives and have affairs… what does that tell you?
    as for BN, in your bid for a sensational story, you did not add that this particular sister had not taken her final vows and had only just joined that convent in June 2014 as the original story stated.
    SMH at all of ya

    Love this! 125 Reply
    • Mama January 29, 2015 at 9:40 pm

      Whether final vows or not she was in the convent……we have a lot of stories from the Catholic Church and they must be talked about when it happens….all quick to join mouth and insult Pentecostals when we hear such stories forgetting we are all humans and s-it happens…..nobody is holier….go research stories on the shit and politics that goes on in the Vatican City…….A lot of them catholic priests ain’t even born again sef….

      Love this! 38
  • imose January 29, 2015 at 6:30 pm

    No robust comment at the moment *things we see these days marvels *

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • NO BE SMALL THING January 29, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    are you guys really gonna believe this? I mean, wont she know when her menses stops flowing? FOR 9 MONTHS!!!!!! She didnt realize that okay, there must be something wrong that she hasnt seen her menses for like the 3rd month now (giving her the benefit of doubt). LMFAO, just when you thought youve heard it all…HAHAHA!!!

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • Munwa January 29, 2015 at 10:40 pm

      you need to watch the program “i didn’t know i was pregnant” on DSTV channel 172. There are many other women in the world who have experienced such hidden pregnancy. so this story is not new and its very possible.

      Love this! 30
  • Hogan January 29, 2015 at 10:43 pm

    We can all argue on this all day but one thing remains. God can never allow anyone or situation take His glory. No woman on earth (again) can ever have that “Immaculate Conception” Mary the mother of Jesus had.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Post a comment

