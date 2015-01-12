BellaNaija

Prague, San Francisco, NYC, Others Celebrate "No Pants Subway Ride Day"

Yes, you read that right. “No Pants Subway Ride” is a special day set aside in a number of cities across the world. On that day, people are free to walk around with no pants on.

This year, the day was celebrated on Sunday, January 11th. Some of the cities that participated in the celebrations include San Francisco, Prague, London, and New York, My San Antonio reports.

The tradition began first started as a prank a few years ago, but has since become “a global celebration of bare thighs,” CBC News reports.

Check out some pics from the celebrations.

Prague:

No Pants Day In Prague

No Pants Day In Prague

No Pants Day In PragueSan Francisco:

NPD4London:

NPD5

New York:

NPD6

***

Hey BellaNaijarians! Could this work in your city? 🙂

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matej Divizna/ Scott Strazzante/The Chronicle/AFP/Leon Neal

14 Comments on Prague, San Francisco, NYC, Others Celebrate “No Pants Subway Ride Day”
  • @edDREAMZ January 12, 2015 at 1:51 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Ehya…. Madness na disease i swear….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • raphael January 12, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    Lmao! Looks like they are having fun. hahaha. free spirits

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • tunmi January 12, 2015 at 2:39 pm

    Hahaha it’s all in fun until some idiot exhibits his disrespect of others and their decisions

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • JULIE January 12, 2015 at 2:42 pm

    madness

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Yinks January 12, 2015 at 2:47 pm

    Na wa ooo… isnt it like 3 degrees in NY?

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Omo1 January 12, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    I’m surprised Nigerians didn’t celebrate this..

    Love this! 71 Reply
    • rachel b January 12, 2015 at 4:25 pm

      That becuz we have no subways… haaha

      Love this! 18
  • babii January 12, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    this is very disturbing..see that guy..and then ladies with their cellulite filled thighs..SMH

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • naijababeii January 12, 2015 at 3:17 pm

    my naija peeps wetin happen na? it’s time to copy and do abeg

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Cocobutter January 12, 2015 at 3:23 pm

    Happen In Nigeria, am sorry to say, some people would use that opportunity to rape girls, ladies and women!! God help Nigeria!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • edie January 12, 2015 at 3:30 pm

    weird things keep happening to make life interesting;people keep joining the bandwagon..

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • naijababeii January 12, 2015 at 3:31 pm

    my naija peeps i don enter n/east to start my own #NO PANTS# make we jolly abeg

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • JustAgirl January 12, 2015 at 4:40 pm

      For naija?? enough cellulite and stretchmarks things be that…

      Love this! 17
  • Anon January 12, 2015 at 6:11 pm

    Did anyone see this on the tube today?

    Love this! 17 Reply
