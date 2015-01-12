Prague, San Francisco, NYC, Others Celebrate “No Pants Subway Ride Day”

Yes, you read that right. “No Pants Subway Ride” is a special day set aside in a number of cities across the world. On that day, people are free to walk around with no pants on.
This year, the day was celebrated on Sunday, January 11th. Some of the cities that participated in the celebrations include San Francisco, Prague, London, and New York, My San Antonio reports.
The tradition began first started as a prank a few years ago, but has since become “a global celebration of bare thighs,” CBC News reports.
Check out some pics from the celebrations.
Prague:
New York:
Hey BellaNaijarians! Could this work in your city? 🙂
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matej Divizna/ Scott Strazzante/The Chronicle/AFP/Leon Neal
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Ehya…. Madness na disease i swear….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Lmao! Looks like they are having fun. hahaha. free spirits
Hahaha it’s all in fun until some idiot exhibits his disrespect of others and their decisions
madness
Na wa ooo… isnt it like 3 degrees in NY?
I’m surprised Nigerians didn’t celebrate this..
That becuz we have no subways… haaha
this is very disturbing..see that guy..and then ladies with their cellulite filled thighs..SMH
my naija peeps wetin happen na? it’s time to copy and do abeg
Happen In Nigeria, am sorry to say, some people would use that opportunity to rape girls, ladies and women!! God help Nigeria!
weird things keep happening to make life interesting;people keep joining the bandwagon..
my naija peeps i don enter n/east to start my own #NO PANTS# make we jolly abeg
For naija?? enough cellulite and stretchmarks things be that…
Did anyone see this on the tube today?