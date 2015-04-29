BellaNaija

President-elect Buhari Inaugurates 19-Member Transition Committee

Transition Committe

Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a 19-member Transition committee in Abuja  to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

APC National Publicity Secretary Lai Mohammed revealed information about the committee via a statement. Here’s a summary, as reported by Premium Times:

The terms of reference of the committee includes to develop a clear framework for liaison with the out-going Administration for the purposes of a smooth hand-over/take-over and to receive hand-over documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies and itemise the most important or most urgent issues confronting the in-coming government.

The committee is also saddled with reviewing and making preliminary assessment of the balance sheet of government with particular emphasis on the status of assets and liabilities of government; cash flow position of the government; quantum of public domestic and external debt of government and their deployment; government’s out-standing contractual obligations and its ability to meet such obligations and the status of implementation of capital projects.

The committee is also expected to undertake a preliminary assessment of the security challenges facing the country and the counter-insurgency measures taken by the government thus far; the counter policy measures being implemented in the Niger Delta to deal with unrest and major economic crimes in the area.

The committee will assess in particular, the status of the Amnesty Programme, the readiness of the Police and other national security and intelligence agencies in addressing threats to law and order and provide a brief over-view of CBN, NNPC, NCC, Customs and FIRS.

Other terms of reference of the committee include to suggest “quick fixes” which will result in tangible, visible and practical measures so that “change” will be seen after 30 days, after 100 days, after 6 months of the Administration taking office.

The committee will also make any other observations which in its view would be helpful to the transition and take-off of the new Administration.

The committee has two weeks to conclude its work.

Here is a full list of Transition Committee members:

1. Ahmed Joda – Chairman

2. Doyin Salami – Vice-Chairman

3. Boss Mustapha

4. Muhammad Hayatuddin

5. Abubakar Malami

6. Lawal Jafaru Isa

7. Hadi Sirika

8. Audu Ogbeh

9. Dalong

10. Bola Adesola

11. Wale Edun

12. Nike Aboderin

13. Ogbonnaya Onu

14. Festus Odimegwu

15. John Oyegun

16. Gov. Rotimi Amaechi

17. Tam David West

18. Lai Mohammed

19 Adamu Adamu – Secretary

Here are additional photos from the inauguration:

Inog1 inog2

Photo Credit: Twitter

35 Comments on President-elect Buhari Inaugurates 19-Member Transition Committee
  • Person April 29, 2015 at 5:59 pm

    Are they working for free? If they are, ok. If they aren’t, who is paying for their services? Taxpayers? If so, how much will it cost the taxpayers?

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Sunshine April 30, 2015 at 1:42 am

      Information has it that they are working for free.

      Love this! 20
    • JustBeingReal May 2, 2015 at 3:02 am

      Ain’t NOTHING free on this earth.

      Love this! 14
  • hushhush April 29, 2015 at 6:12 pm

    Who is that ancestor besides Buhari?
    All grandPapa Congress. APC

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Anon April 29, 2015 at 8:59 pm

      One of Nigeria’s most distinguished civil servants; Ahmed Joda. He’s just the Chairman of the committee.

      Love this! 139
    • Passer by April 29, 2015 at 11:08 pm

      Hushhush….Honor thy father and mother so that your days may be long. Don’t utter words of disrespect for the elderly. It’s bad manners. The age of a person doesn’t matter. It’s the value of their character and work that counts. I pray you live long enough to know what it feels like.

      Love this! 201
  • polypoly April 29, 2015 at 6:32 pm

    i no see Tinubu name oh ….eL Hoe eL

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • ade April 29, 2015 at 9:22 pm

      Where is Tunde Bakare on the list?

      Love this! 20
  • Mm April 29, 2015 at 7:11 pm

    Better we have grandpapas that can deliver than wasteful young men. Accountability should be the watchword going forward

    Love this! 363 Reply
    • wagamama April 29, 2015 at 9:04 pm

      GOD BLESS YOU IMMENSELY! All we want is performance, transparency and accountability.

      Love this! 83
    • Zara April 29, 2015 at 9:14 pm

      Even when the grandpapas have failed to deliver in the past…. smh

      Love this! 72
    • harrison April 30, 2015 at 2:11 pm

      sombody just made a statement about “Honouring thy father and mother” or do you want to cut short your prime

      Love this! 16
  • Missy J April 29, 2015 at 7:54 pm

    If the committee was inaugurated today how then is possible that they want to run a parallel government due to their outrageous demands? That’s the news making round. Maybe I don’t know something.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Fifi April 29, 2015 at 8:11 pm

    Only 2 women??????

    Love this! 55 Reply
    • nnenne April 29, 2015 at 10:06 pm

      @Fifi….My thoughts exactly!
      Are we back to the Era of hiding women?

      Love this! 23
    • seriously April 29, 2015 at 11:44 pm

      2 women is good. Even U.S that screams women equality, and is more developed. There was a photo showing republican committee and it was all men. Just trying to show that nigeria is progressing, lets not be quick to judge.

      Love this! 56
  • zeezee April 29, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    Nigerians be talking of taxpayers money? ???? From where na?

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • BM April 30, 2015 at 3:46 am

      Huh? Are you for real??! If you are an income earner, especially a business owner living in Nigeria, especially somewhere like Lagos, you would know Nigerians should not just “talk” about taxpayers’ money, but scream about it!

      Love this! 26
    • oma April 30, 2015 at 11:21 am

      not your fault, LIRS OR FIRS has not viosited your business or your office, or better still if you earn a salary, you have not seen outrageous tax cuts…you can keep quiet if you want to.

      Love this! 22
  • asgrl April 29, 2015 at 8:26 pm

    2 women only in a country that half its population is female? And no young people???? HMMMM!

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • Anon April 29, 2015 at 8:58 pm

  • Wale April 29, 2015 at 9:33 pm

    Who or what is Dalong? google search takes me to a Chinese site.

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • chioma April 30, 2015 at 9:25 am

      You just made me spill my tea!!??

      Love this! 26
  • NaijaPikin April 29, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    BN oya for posts like this you know you have to do small work. Abeg start to earn the right to be called journalists.

    – What roles are the individuals playing/what are their qualifications that make them suitable for these positions?
    -Are they responsible for all these GEJs sack and reappoint?

    Hopefully the new govt will diversify when selecting committee members. Diversification is not just ethnic groups. We want to see young people, women, civilians, military, non ogas/politicians.

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • tunmi April 30, 2015 at 12:07 am

      I know. I was expecting a lot more information than this

      Love this! 20
  • Hogan April 29, 2015 at 11:56 pm

    I feel the youths are not properly represented in this country. what I would love to see in the next government is more youths being engaged in governance. As far as am concern the youths won this past election. I believe we have sound youths that can hold reign as ministers or heads of government establishments. “My thots”

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Naked April 30, 2015 at 8:26 am

    @Hogan, i am in support of a proper representation of the youths in the nigerian polity but most of the current youths are self centered. Most have soiled their hands with lucre. We nigerian youths really need a self examination to get things right.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Naijatalk April 30, 2015 at 6:18 pm

      Spot on. It’s quite embarrassing

      Love this! 16
  • prince April 30, 2015 at 9:34 am

    This is just a transition committee, for those screaming ‘ONLY 2 WOMEN’. for a committee of how many people, you want half of it to be women? All we want right now is a working and responsible government, gender and age has nothing to do with this. The outgoing government with so much women, where have they saddled our boat to.
    I think our problem in this country is ourselves and our way of thinking, we need to learn how to prioritize. know what is important, what we need for the now and future and stop unnecessary complains.

    Love this! 97 Reply
    • lovly April 30, 2015 at 11:34 am

      @prince, so it is now you know that the problem with this country is ourselves and our way of thinking, i thought you APC supporters said that all Nigeria’s problem started with the current administration……you people have not seen anything yet.

      Love this! 19
  • oversabi April 30, 2015 at 3:07 pm

    Well. Here is my synopsis. Yoruba = 7; Hausa/midbelt = 5; Fake Rivers – 1; Real Rivers =1; Token Ibos =2; Token women = 2; Under 40=0 with punctuation Efik = 0; Delta + Edo = 0
    …..and yah yah yah, I hear you – if there were enough experts and knowledgeable people among the other groups, you will see more representation. Also, this is about knowledge, blah blah blah and seasoned bureaucrats…..mmmhmm. There is no one under 40 with enough wisdom in Nigeria…..the people with bureacractic experience are all elderly so perhaps the prayer of the youth is for them to transition quickly into old age or to die so they can become seasoned through opportunity to be at the helm of affairs…….Sigh. Dem try but long way to go for Nigeria. By the way, I am not blaming Buhari and Osibanjo for these issues. I am pointing out that this is a sentiment they have to tackle head on or it will continue to take out chunks in our sense of being as a nation.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • molarah April 30, 2015 at 9:05 pm

      This right here, is what we complain about, all day every day on social media! Why must everything be a wazobia party? Same federal character mentality that has kept us where we are. What on earth do you mean by ‘token’ anyway? Please hide this ignorance.

      Love this! 33
    • mrs chidukane April 30, 2015 at 9:34 pm

      I don’t care if they’re all orange men. We need to develop, period. If they’ll do the work well that’s all I need. And it’s not token Ibo @Oversabi. Festus Odimegwu was the former MD of Nigerian Breweries and he did a fantastic job if I’m not mistaken. Ogbonnaya Onu has held many leadership positions so he definitely has something to offer.

      Love this! 22
    • Ada Nnewi May 1, 2015 at 2:27 am

      Thank you mrs Chidukane if they like let them all be from the same village sef..they should just get the work done…

      Love this! 12
