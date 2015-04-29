President-elect Buhari Inaugurates 19-Member Transition Committee

Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a 19-member Transition committee in Abuja to ensure a smooth transfer of power.
APC National Publicity Secretary Lai Mohammed revealed information about the committee via a statement. Here’s a summary, as reported by Premium Times:
The terms of reference of the committee includes to develop a clear framework for liaison with the out-going Administration for the purposes of a smooth hand-over/take-over and to receive hand-over documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies and itemise the most important or most urgent issues confronting the in-coming government.
The committee is also saddled with reviewing and making preliminary assessment of the balance sheet of government with particular emphasis on the status of assets and liabilities of government; cash flow position of the government; quantum of public domestic and external debt of government and their deployment; government’s out-standing contractual obligations and its ability to meet such obligations and the status of implementation of capital projects.
The committee is also expected to undertake a preliminary assessment of the security challenges facing the country and the counter-insurgency measures taken by the government thus far; the counter policy measures being implemented in the Niger Delta to deal with unrest and major economic crimes in the area.
The committee will assess in particular, the status of the Amnesty Programme, the readiness of the Police and other national security and intelligence agencies in addressing threats to law and order and provide a brief over-view of CBN, NNPC, NCC, Customs and FIRS.
Other terms of reference of the committee include to suggest “quick fixes” which will result in tangible, visible and practical measures so that “change” will be seen after 30 days, after 100 days, after 6 months of the Administration taking office.
The committee will also make any other observations which in its view would be helpful to the transition and take-off of the new Administration.
The committee has two weeks to conclude its work.
Here is a full list of Transition Committee members:
1. Ahmed Joda – Chairman
2. Doyin Salami – Vice-Chairman
3. Boss Mustapha
4. Muhammad Hayatuddin
5. Abubakar Malami
6. Lawal Jafaru Isa
7. Hadi Sirika
8. Audu Ogbeh
9. Dalong
10. Bola Adesola
11. Wale Edun
12. Nike Aboderin
13. Ogbonnaya Onu
14. Festus Odimegwu
15. John Oyegun
16. Gov. Rotimi Amaechi
17. Tam David West
18. Lai Mohammed
19 Adamu Adamu – Secretary
Here are additional photos from the inauguration:
Are they working for free? If they are, ok. If they aren’t, who is paying for their services? Taxpayers? If so, how much will it cost the taxpayers?
Information has it that they are working for free.
Ain’t NOTHING free on this earth.
Who is that ancestor besides Buhari?
All grandPapa Congress. APC
One of Nigeria’s most distinguished civil servants; Ahmed Joda. He’s just the Chairman of the committee.
Hushhush….Honor thy father and mother so that your days may be long. Don’t utter words of disrespect for the elderly. It’s bad manners. The age of a person doesn’t matter. It’s the value of their character and work that counts. I pray you live long enough to know what it feels like.
i no see Tinubu name oh ….eL Hoe eL
Where is Tunde Bakare on the list?
Better we have grandpapas that can deliver than wasteful young men. Accountability should be the watchword going forward
GOD BLESS YOU IMMENSELY! All we want is performance, transparency and accountability.
Even when the grandpapas have failed to deliver in the past…. smh
sombody just made a statement about “Honouring thy father and mother” or do you want to cut short your prime
If the committee was inaugurated today how then is possible that they want to run a parallel government due to their outrageous demands? That’s the news making round. Maybe I don’t know something.
Only 2 women??????
@Fifi….My thoughts exactly!
Are we back to the Era of hiding women?
2 women is good. Even U.S that screams women equality, and is more developed. There was a photo showing republican committee and it was all men. Just trying to show that nigeria is progressing, lets not be quick to judge.
Nigerians be talking of taxpayers money? ???? From where na?
Huh? Are you for real??! If you are an income earner, especially a business owner living in Nigeria, especially somewhere like Lagos, you would know Nigerians should not just “talk” about taxpayers’ money, but scream about it!
not your fault, LIRS OR FIRS has not viosited your business or your office, or better still if you earn a salary, you have not seen outrageous tax cuts…you can keep quiet if you want to.
2 women only in a country that half its population is female? And no young people???? HMMMM!
Who or what is Dalong? google search takes me to a Chinese site.
You just made me spill my tea!!??
BN oya for posts like this you know you have to do small work. Abeg start to earn the right to be called journalists.
– What roles are the individuals playing/what are their qualifications that make them suitable for these positions?
-Are they responsible for all these GEJs sack and reappoint?
Hopefully the new govt will diversify when selecting committee members. Diversification is not just ethnic groups. We want to see young people, women, civilians, military, non ogas/politicians.
I know. I was expecting a lot more information than this
I feel the youths are not properly represented in this country. what I would love to see in the next government is more youths being engaged in governance. As far as am concern the youths won this past election. I believe we have sound youths that can hold reign as ministers or heads of government establishments. “My thots”
@Hogan, i am in support of a proper representation of the youths in the nigerian polity but most of the current youths are self centered. Most have soiled their hands with lucre. We nigerian youths really need a self examination to get things right.
Spot on. It’s quite embarrassing
This is just a transition committee, for those screaming ‘ONLY 2 WOMEN’. for a committee of how many people, you want half of it to be women? All we want right now is a working and responsible government, gender and age has nothing to do with this. The outgoing government with so much women, where have they saddled our boat to.
I think our problem in this country is ourselves and our way of thinking, we need to learn how to prioritize. know what is important, what we need for the now and future and stop unnecessary complains.
@prince, so it is now you know that the problem with this country is ourselves and our way of thinking, i thought you APC supporters said that all Nigeria’s problem started with the current administration……you people have not seen anything yet.
Well. Here is my synopsis. Yoruba = 7; Hausa/midbelt = 5; Fake Rivers – 1; Real Rivers =1; Token Ibos =2; Token women = 2; Under 40=0 with punctuation Efik = 0; Delta + Edo = 0
…..and yah yah yah, I hear you – if there were enough experts and knowledgeable people among the other groups, you will see more representation. Also, this is about knowledge, blah blah blah and seasoned bureaucrats…..mmmhmm. There is no one under 40 with enough wisdom in Nigeria…..the people with bureacractic experience are all elderly so perhaps the prayer of the youth is for them to transition quickly into old age or to die so they can become seasoned through opportunity to be at the helm of affairs…….Sigh. Dem try but long way to go for Nigeria. By the way, I am not blaming Buhari and Osibanjo for these issues. I am pointing out that this is a sentiment they have to tackle head on or it will continue to take out chunks in our sense of being as a nation.
This right here, is what we complain about, all day every day on social media! Why must everything be a wazobia party? Same federal character mentality that has kept us where we are. What on earth do you mean by ‘token’ anyway? Please hide this ignorance.
I don’t care if they’re all orange men. We need to develop, period. If they’ll do the work well that’s all I need. And it’s not token Ibo @Oversabi. Festus Odimegwu was the former MD of Nigerian Breweries and he did a fantastic job if I’m not mistaken. Ogbonnaya Onu has held many leadership positions so he definitely has something to offer.
Thank you mrs Chidukane if they like let them all be from the same village sef..they should just get the work done…