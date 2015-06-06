BellaNaija

BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jennifer Obayuwana

06.06.2015 at By 42 Comments

imageYay! It’s time for another round of BN Pick Your Fave and today we have two gorgeous women – Beyoncé and Jennifer Obayuwana.

A few weeks ago Beyoncé rocked a sweatshirt that her stans loved. The $90 sweatshirt is by a streetwear brand called BAW and Beyoncé paired it with denim cutoffs.

Rocking the same style, retail store – Polo’s Creative Director Jennifer Obayuwana opted for full length denims with a rip at the knee.

Which diva’s look is your fave?

42 Comments on BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jennifer Obayuwana
  • Jen June 6, 2015 at 7:34 pm

    Is this really a question?

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • Moi June 6, 2015 at 7:36 pm

    Jen! Bey made it look trashy.

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • FasholasLover June 6, 2015 at 7:43 pm

    Under boss Ofcourse. Shebi dat is how she refers to herself? If ur PA garitt, flaunt it decent. I can’t hate on dis girl.

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • dobzi June 6, 2015 at 7:54 pm

    I love my queen bey always

    http://www.dobzifingers.com/?m=1

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • seinde hadufe June 6, 2015 at 8:04 pm

    Jennifer all d way

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • Lacreamy Festus June 6, 2015 at 8:10 pm

    queen bey rock it better

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • bruno FIERCE June 6, 2015 at 8:11 pm

    bellanaija the way you throw words around, u don’t fear God at all

    ” Which diva’s look is your fave?”
    do u know what a “DIVA” is? why would u call a commoner a diva.

    why would you even compare beyonce to a commoner. pls stop it

    so disrespectful to the queen Mother. #beyhive

    Love this! 269 Reply
    • prince June 8, 2015 at 3:13 pm

      ROTF!!! Bruno, you’re just a clown. You will not kill us here seriously. #beyhive

      Love this! 42
  • Nia June 6, 2015 at 9:25 pm

    Jennifer take a cushioned seat all this your kari mi kari mi, see me see me is too much, dont complain when they start tearing you when you need the privacy the most- when you and peter get hitched and it all comes……

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • lol June 6, 2015 at 9:49 pm

    A common commoner is calling Jennifer a commoner. Who is Beyonce? Do you even know her? Pls go and return that phone from whoever you stole it from. Thief like you!

    Love this! 153 Reply
    • Bev June 8, 2015 at 1:12 am

      Thank you for this answer. A commoner opening her rotten mouth. Who be Beyonce? Doesn’t she mess too like everybody? Mtchweeeeee.

      Love this! 71
  • Veev June 6, 2015 at 10:21 pm

    #Jennifer

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • bitterlemon June 6, 2015 at 10:53 pm

    none of the above

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • SA June 6, 2015 at 10:59 pm

    Youn guys are so FAKE!

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • EllesarisEllendil June 6, 2015 at 11:25 pm

    None! Beyonce has looked better and Jennifer is over-dressed.

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • kemi June 6, 2015 at 11:48 pm

    This is the best i have seen this Jennifer girl look. Please keep it up! Her fashion sense is really disturbing to me. she likes to pack layers of cloths on like an onion.. its obvious she wears expensive stuff but she over dresses and ends up looking like a clown!

    Love this! 133 Reply
    • Bruness June 7, 2015 at 6:46 am

      @Kemi I agree with you, she does look simpler and nicer than she usually dresses. I just can’t wrap my head around her style!!! But ze girl brings her shoe and wrist gear game on like no other.

      Love this! 76
    • Dee June 7, 2015 at 9:28 am

      Truth!
      And it’s so sad that her instagram followers lie to her. I know a few people who always like her photos and comment “slayed” or “wow you’re killing it” or such other flattery. And they subsequently discuss how she looks like a circus performer. Lagos chics can be so two-faced!

      Jennifer is such a beautiful woman (inside and out) but I’m guessing she thinks her industry requires her to be “edgy” so she just piles on the designer clothing.

      Love this! 74
    • Professor X June 7, 2015 at 10:55 pm

      I wasn’t going to state the obvious…lol!

      Love this! 42
  • fatusankoh June 7, 2015 at 2:39 am

    The one and only queen bey wear it best haters will say other wise

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Chuckleberry June 7, 2015 at 6:48 am

    Am I the only one seeing this….. but this Jennifer chic rocked this look decently. I d pick this look over Bey.

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • $exyD June 7, 2015 at 8:01 am

    Jennifer of course and it’s graceful on her

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • sarah mamadu June 7, 2015 at 8:01 am

    yes queen bee all the way

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • fergie antia June 7, 2015 at 8:40 am

    i love bey, but lets be truthful, dis jen girl rocks it better, bey makes it look trashy and u cnt pick trashy over modest now haba, but in all i still love my bey

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • mrs chidukane June 7, 2015 at 10:06 am

    Definitely the best I’ve seen Jennifer look. I love both looks for different occasions. Nigerians forming decent and moral since 1900.

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • Muse June 7, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    No biggie in this matter of fact it’s a waste of cyber space but my Jennifer deserves it today.Style and it’s critics have not been kind to her even though she expresses as she feels. Give it up for Queen Jen

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • Muse June 7, 2015 at 1:16 pm

    No biggie in this, matter of fact it’s a waste of cyber space but my Jennifer deserves it today.Style and its critics have not been kind to her, even though she expresses as she feels. Give it up for Queen Jen

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • suliat June 7, 2015 at 1:28 pm

    Jennifer she look very beautiful and descent

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • ada June 7, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    Jennifer looks decent I will pick her buh mehn queen bey is a bomb anyday..

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • enI June 7, 2015 at 2:34 pm

    First off, Bey OWNS this look. So an1 else rocking it is just hailing the queen. #beyhive. Miss jennifer, u look good but this is just not a comparison. At all!

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • Halia June 7, 2015 at 3:19 pm

    “Tell me how it’s lookin babe….”#weallknowwho #teammscarter

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • ada June 7, 2015 at 4:04 pm

    jen.. she looks sweet. me likey

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • dumi June 7, 2015 at 4:27 pm

    Non.beys short is too short…Jenny’s overly dressed

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • yeah June 7, 2015 at 4:41 pm

    Always the queen!!!love the queen!!!jennie should have rocked a pony tail or a short n fierce hair

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Mostest June 7, 2015 at 7:47 pm

    Beyoncé looks like a Tyrone transitioning into Catherine.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • bunmi June 8, 2015 at 12:38 am

    Jennifer, beyoncy nor sabi dress na abi na 2day una notice am

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Bev June 8, 2015 at 1:14 am

    Jennifer makes this dress look beautiful and classic. Bey wore it like na backyard she wants to pluck ugu leaves.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • sally June 8, 2015 at 8:02 am

    Jennifer all d way….1st tm she looks good,mayb she has gotten a stylist finally.

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Alert! June 8, 2015 at 8:51 am

    Jennifer abeg, which Beyonce?!

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • oddy June 8, 2015 at 10:34 am

    Jennifer wore it better jor…….all this love of foreign celebrities ehnnnnn

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • Jhennique June 8, 2015 at 10:37 am

    ughhhhh! Nothing good to say so imma just say nothing

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Nkonye June 8, 2015 at 11:58 am

    Jenny looks cool, but i love beyonce more in it

    Love this! 42 Reply
