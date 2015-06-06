BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jennifer Obayuwana

Yay! It’s time for another round of BN Pick Your Fave and today we have two gorgeous women – Beyoncé and Jennifer Obayuwana.
A few weeks ago Beyoncé rocked a sweatshirt that her stans loved. The $90 sweatshirt is by a streetwear brand called BAW and Beyoncé paired it with denim cutoffs.
Rocking the same style, retail store – Polo’s Creative Director Jennifer Obayuwana opted for full length denims with a rip at the knee.
Which diva’s look is your fave?
Is this really a question?
Jen! Bey made it look trashy.
Under boss Ofcourse. Shebi dat is how she refers to herself? If ur PA garitt, flaunt it decent. I can’t hate on dis girl.
I love my queen bey always
Jennifer all d way
queen bey rock it better
bellanaija the way you throw words around, u don’t fear God at all
” Which diva’s look is your fave?”
do u know what a “DIVA” is? why would u call a commoner a diva.
why would you even compare beyonce to a commoner. pls stop it
so disrespectful to the queen Mother. #beyhive
ROTF!!! Bruno, you’re just a clown. You will not kill us here seriously. #beyhive
Jennifer take a cushioned seat all this your kari mi kari mi, see me see me is too much, dont complain when they start tearing you when you need the privacy the most- when you and peter get hitched and it all comes……
A common commoner is calling Jennifer a commoner. Who is Beyonce? Do you even know her? Pls go and return that phone from whoever you stole it from. Thief like you!
Thank you for this answer. A commoner opening her rotten mouth. Who be Beyonce? Doesn’t she mess too like everybody? Mtchweeeeee.
#Jennifer
none of the above
Youn guys are so FAKE!
None! Beyonce has looked better and Jennifer is over-dressed.
This is the best i have seen this Jennifer girl look. Please keep it up! Her fashion sense is really disturbing to me. she likes to pack layers of cloths on like an onion.. its obvious she wears expensive stuff but she over dresses and ends up looking like a clown!
@Kemi I agree with you, she does look simpler and nicer than she usually dresses. I just can’t wrap my head around her style!!! But ze girl brings her shoe and wrist gear game on like no other.
Truth!
And it’s so sad that her instagram followers lie to her. I know a few people who always like her photos and comment “slayed” or “wow you’re killing it” or such other flattery. And they subsequently discuss how she looks like a circus performer. Lagos chics can be so two-faced!
Jennifer is such a beautiful woman (inside and out) but I’m guessing she thinks her industry requires her to be “edgy” so she just piles on the designer clothing.
I wasn’t going to state the obvious…lol!
The one and only queen bey wear it best haters will say other wise
Am I the only one seeing this….. but this Jennifer chic rocked this look decently. I d pick this look over Bey.
Jennifer of course and it’s graceful on her
yes queen bee all the way
i love bey, but lets be truthful, dis jen girl rocks it better, bey makes it look trashy and u cnt pick trashy over modest now haba, but in all i still love my bey
Definitely the best I’ve seen Jennifer look. I love both looks for different occasions. Nigerians forming decent and moral since 1900.
No biggie in this matter of fact it’s a waste of cyber space but my Jennifer deserves it today.Style and it’s critics have not been kind to her even though she expresses as she feels. Give it up for Queen Jen
No biggie in this, matter of fact it’s a waste of cyber space but my Jennifer deserves it today.Style and its critics have not been kind to her, even though she expresses as she feels. Give it up for Queen Jen
Jennifer she look very beautiful and descent
Jennifer looks decent I will pick her buh mehn queen bey is a bomb anyday..
First off, Bey OWNS this look. So an1 else rocking it is just hailing the queen. #beyhive. Miss jennifer, u look good but this is just not a comparison. At all!
“Tell me how it’s lookin babe….”#weallknowwho #teammscarter
jen.. she looks sweet. me likey
Non.beys short is too short…Jenny’s overly dressed
Always the queen!!!love the queen!!!jennie should have rocked a pony tail or a short n fierce hair
Beyoncé looks like a Tyrone transitioning into Catherine.
Jennifer, beyoncy nor sabi dress na abi na 2day una notice am
Jennifer makes this dress look beautiful and classic. Bey wore it like na backyard she wants to pluck ugu leaves.
Jennifer all d way….1st tm she looks good,mayb she has gotten a stylist finally.
Jennifer abeg, which Beyonce?!
Jennifer wore it better jor…….all this love of foreign celebrities ehnnnnn
ughhhhh! Nothing good to say so imma just say nothing
Jenny looks cool, but i love beyonce more in it