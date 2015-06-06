BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jennifer Obayuwana

Yay! It’s time for another round of BN Pick Your Fave and today we have two gorgeous women – Beyoncé and Jennifer Obayuwana.

A few weeks ago Beyoncé rocked a sweatshirt that her stans loved. The $90 sweatshirt is by a streetwear brand called BAW and Beyoncé paired it with denim cutoffs.

Rocking the same style, retail store – Polo’s Creative Director Jennifer Obayuwana opted for full length denims with a rip at the knee.

Which diva’s look is your fave?