Did You Get the Chance to #MeetYourFavoriteTinselStars in Abuja?

18.06.2015 at By 6 Comments

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image015

Abuja came alive!

Some of Tinsel’s favorite stars were in town for a meet and greet with their fans on Saturday 13th June 2015. It was an afternoon of fun, excitement and freebies as Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Funlola Aofeyebi Raimi, Funmi Holder, Udoka Oyeka and Gbenro Ajibade signed autographs and took selfies with their fans!

Check out photos from the meet and greet below!

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image002

Linda Ejiofor

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image004

Funmi Holder

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image003

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image001

Gbenro Ajibade

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image005

Beverly Naya

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image006

Tomi Odunsi

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image008

Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image009

Oyeka Udoka

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image007 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image010 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image011

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image012

Tomi Odunsi, Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi & Beverly Naya

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image013

Oyeka Udoka

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image014

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image016 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image017 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image018

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image019

Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image001 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image002 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image003 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image004 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image005 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image006 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image007 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image008 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image009 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image010 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image011 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image012 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image013 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image014 Tinsel - BellaNaija - June - 2015 - image015

Fans in Port Harcourt are sure to have even more fun as the #MeetyourfavoriteTinselstars comes to their neighborhood next on Saturday 27th June 2015, at the Genesis Centre Port Harcourt. Save the date!

Social-Post_PH

6 Comments on Did You Get the Chance to #MeetYourFavoriteTinselStars in Abuja?
  • Dee June 18, 2015 at 8:27 am

    So happy to see Funmi Holder…

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • ba June 18, 2015 at 8:37 am

    Is that Gbenro wife no more

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • free June 18, 2015 at 10:10 am

    Bella naija pls can u get them to plan for calabar? I totally love them.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • prince June 18, 2015 at 1:41 pm

    Nice one though I was too busy that Saturday to go, would have love to meet my name sake, Gbenro Ajibade

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Fey June 19, 2015 at 8:36 am

    This Gbenro dude is soooo fine

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • @sexysuzzy3 June 19, 2015 at 2:18 pm

    yes oooo we had fun, am the chic on blue on 2nd to d last pic, am not photogenic at all, tnx @bella naija and @tinsel

    Love this! 9 Reply
