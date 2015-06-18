Did You Get the Chance to #MeetYourFavoriteTinselStars in Abuja?

Abuja came alive!

Some of Tinsel’s favorite stars were in town for a meet and greet with their fans on Saturday 13th June 2015. It was an afternoon of fun, excitement and freebies as Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Funlola Aofeyebi Raimi, Funmi Holder, Udoka Oyeka and Gbenro Ajibade signed autographs and took selfies with their fans!

Check out photos from the meet and greet below!

Fans in Port Harcourt are sure to have even more fun as the #MeetyourfavoriteTinselstars comes to their neighborhood next on Saturday 27th June 2015, at the Genesis Centre Port Harcourt. Save the date!

___________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content