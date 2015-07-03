County Clerk Resigns Over Gay Marriage Legalization | Says “I Choose to Obey God Not Man”

County clerk, Linda Barnette, is making headlines due to her decision to resign from her job over the same sex marriage legalization issue.
According to Fox News, as county clerk, Barnette had issued marriage licenses in Mississippi, USA for 24 years. However, she abruptly resigned on Tuesday.
An excerpt of her resignation letter reads:
I choose to obey God rather than man…I am a follower of Christ and I believe strongly that the Bible is my final authority. The Bible teaches that a marriage is to be between a man and a woman. Therefore, because of the recent ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, I can no longer fulfill my duties as Circuit Clerk and issue marriage licenses to same sex couples.
Further commenting on the matter, she said:
“I told my supervisors a while back if it happened, I would tender my resignation. I had already decided in my heart that I could not issue marriage licenses to same sex couples. It’s my Christian belief. As a follower of Christ, I could not do it. The bible teaches it is contrary to His plan.”
Gid bless n protect u ma’am! The world needs more xtian like dis with strong convictions of the tenets if the gospel!
Good to stand up for what you believe in
I admire people that can stand in their conviction. Hopefully for her sake, she’s doing the right thing in God’s eyes. I also hope that she applies it to all aspects of her life too. People like this will be KKK members, and still be talking Christian values.
PS: Does the Bible not tell us to obey the law of the land?
So to you, the law of the land takes precedence over God’s law? You epitomize ignorance
@dami. I’ll dignify you with a response. I asked a question, to which I was expecting an intelligent answer. Church and State in America, as in most civilised nations, are separated. As such, there is no real conflict or confusion as to which supersedes the other between “God’s Law” and statute. It makes sense. If Nigeria adopted Sharia Law (which to moslems is “God’s Law”), would non-moslems want it applied to them? Would ALL moslems want it applied to them? I’m starting to digress.
My question is if I’m not mistaken, the Bible tells us to obey the law of the land. From a Christian perspective, should this be the case even when we don’t agree with the law, for whatever reason? If the Bible says to honour your father and your mother, do we have the licence to disrespect them because our parents are maybe not “good Christians”?
There’s no need writing a long post to justify your stupidity and ignorance. She chose to obey God as she interpretes the bible, it’s her right. If you choose to twist the word of God to justify sick belief, it’s your choice too. Don’t come here writing stupid stuff to convince yourself that you are living according to God’s will. Even a murderer can first a verse in the bible to justify his actions.
I sure hope she is as dutiful to God in other ways as well………Mississippi has a terrible reputation……….all those black bodies swinging from trees while white folds went and praised God on Sunday.
Such comments for this lady’s act of righteousness and faith. 2 Timothy 3:12, “Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”
Doesn’t the Bible say we should obey the laws of the land, you ask? Yes, it does, and so, because it does: Matthew 22: 15 “Then the Pharisees went and plotted how to entangle him in his words.”
Please, read and study the Word of GOD. Please. It is complete. Read it completely on any subject under question.
Please also read it in its spirit and not only in its letter as GOD/JESUS CHRIST Himself admonishes us to do.
Mark 16:15, “And HE said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” Matthew 28:19, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you.” Acts 1: 8, “And you shall be MY witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.”
Obedience to the above Divine command had the following consequences for JESUS’ disciples:
Acts 5:27-29, “Having brought the apostles, they made them appear before the Sanhedrin to be questioned by the high priest. ‘We gave you strict orders not to teach in this Name,’ he said.
Peter and the other apostles replied: ‘We must obey God rather than men!”
Again, Acts 4: 19 – 20, “But Peter and John answered them, “Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you rather than to God, you must judge, for we cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard.”
From this, it is clear that as long as the law of the land does not contradict the law of God, we are bound to obey the law of the land. As soon as the law of the land contradicts God’s command, we are to disobey the law of the land and obey God’s law. However, even in that instance, we are to accept the government’s authority over us. This is demonstrated by the fact that Peter and John did not protest being flogged, but instead rejoiced that they suffered for obeying God (Acts 5:40-42).
Exodus 1:15-21, “Then the king of Egypt said to the Hebrew midwives, of whom one was named Shiprah and the other Puah, When you act as midwives to the Hebrew women and see them on the birth-stool, if it is a son, you shall kill him; but if it is a daughter, she shall live. But the midwives feared God and did not do as the king of Egypt commanded, but let the male babies live.”
And because the midwives revered and feared God, He made them households of their own.”
GOD rewarded the midwives for their civil disobedience.
Exodus 1:22 “ Then Pharaoh charged all his people, saying, Every son born to the Hebrews you shall cast into the river Nile, but every daughter you shall allow to live.” Exodus 2: “And the woman (Moses’ mother, Jochebed) became pregnant and bore a son; and when she saw that he was [exceedingly] beautiful, she hid him three months. And when she could no longer hide him, she took for him an ark or basket made of bulrushes or papyrus daubing it with bitumen and pitch. Then she put the child in it and laid it among the rushes by the brink of the river Nile. And his sister Miriam stood some distance away to learn what would be done to him. Now the daughter of Pharaoh came down to bathe at the river, and her maidens walked along the bank; she saw the ark among the rushes and sent her maid to fetch it. When she opened it, she saw the child; and behold, the baby cried. And she took pity on him and said, This is one of the Hebrews’ children! Then Pharaoh’s daughter said to her (the child’s mother), Take this child away and nurse it for me, and I will give you your wages. So the woman took the child and nursed it. And the child grew, and she brought him to Pharaoh’s daughter and he became her son. And she called him Moses, for she said, Because I drew him out of the water.”
Hebrews 11:23 “By faith Moses, when he was born, was hid three months of his parents, because they saw he was a proper child; and they were not afraid of the king’s commandment.”
Amram and Jochebed are thus commended in the New Testament for their civil disobedience and mentioned in the List of The Heroes of Faith.
Matthew 6:33 “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness.”
Yes, Debbie exactly what I said when I read this in another article last last week. Honestly, a lot of folks are finding it difficult to accept this new law. Like my grandma said ” it’s disgusting” haha U can’t blame a 90yrs old woman for trying to figure out how they gonna make babies, have sex etc. I mean her Era & generation is the opposite of today’s Era. Ain’t judging my gay friends but like I always say, U ve just one person to answer to ” your creator”
pls u should watch what u say to me, cause I don’t believe in ur religion. stop shoving ur religion down our throats.
why are u threatened by gay marriage? if u don’t like gay marriage, then don’t get married to a gay person.
two men getting married to each other, how it is going to affect ur own marriage? mind ur business.
u are not the mouth piece of God so u don’t know what is acceptable by god. the bible is not God’s word, there is zero evidence to prove that the bible is God’s word.
” Who designed marriage? Was it not God?”
LOOOOOOOOOL. how can I take u seriously. marriage is a pegan ritual and has been in existence long before organised abrahamic religions were formed
” The origins of marriage is NOT religious,
nor does it have anything to do with the
God of the Abrahamic religions. It was
around way before organized religion
which by Christian standards means it is
PAGAN. Christians “borrowed” many
pagan rites and rituals so Pagans would
convert more readily and easily to
Christianity.”
educate ur self properly before u open ur mouth. all u religious people should read history books. the bible/quran is not the history of the world. there are so many religions and cultures older than the bible and quran.
Bye ‘Felicia’. See you in heaven.
Bye Felicia, who cares? you won’t be missed ma’am. Too many people are qualified for your job. It’s hightime you resigned.
God bless you ma’am,
May the Almighty God whom you have honored reward you.
I remember staying in my aunt house while on a few weeks university strike, i refused to cigarette and alcohol in her provision shop.
Some customers appreciated me and curtailed their habit, others found it strange- How can i be selling drink to a man who is almost falling into a drainage? Some will set out for their daily job and end it at the alcohol shops. bad!
Thank God she no longer sell such.
Madam God will raise so many like you and this law will become and abomination . Amen
great decision. God will reward you here on earth and in Heaven.
I hope ur so called god will be able to pay this woman’s mortgage.
I hope ur god will be able to pay this woman’s bills.
pls Give the job to REAL Americans who
know what the definition of “civil servant” is and, will do the job they were hired to do, properly.
You know, you need to chill. It’s obvious that God and religion are not a big deal to you. I mean, you never miss a chance to tell us that. However, people have a right to their beliefs and opinions! You should learn not to belittle those things. sometimes in life, a person’s convictions and conscience are bigger than finances. And please please please, stop spelling God with a lowercase ‘g’! It’s kind of annoying. Bye!
NOT everything in this world revolves around money… Faith is bigger than any material thing in this world. And YES! God can pay for her mortgage… HE has provided for her all her life so far.
Its just a job and no one should have to compromise on religious beliefs just to please people. IT IS NOT FAIR NOR RIGHT
REMEMBER: Wrong is wrong even if everyone in the world is doing it and right will still remain right even if no one is practicing it.
It is only a fool who says in his heart ” There is no God”!!! The earth belongs to God and everything in it. One day every man will stand before the Almighty God. Whether you believe in him or not Bruno, you will stand before the Judge of all the earth. He is coming with the clouds and every eye will see him including everyone scoffing and saying there is no God now. If after believing in God, it turns out that he doesn’t exist, I have lost nothing. On the other hand, if he does exist, then Bruno, you are going to be in a lotta trouble!! I live in the US and God has not failed to meet all my needs for one day including the so called mortgages and the tons of Bills. He gives me the strength to work ,for without him I can do nothing.
Did governments workers that issued divorce licenses resign when it was legally allowed. Abeg she and like-minded folks can forget working for the government if their religion frowns on providing services for tax paying law abiding citizens. What next! ISIS sympathizer will say he can not issue drivers licenses to women that do not cover their face.
BYE FELICIA.
many people quit their jobs in protest when slavery was abolished
many people quit their jobs in protest when inter racial marriage was legalised.
so sweet heart, you’re not the first neither will u be the last. all these religious freaks are so stupid. byeeeeeee. u won’t be missed cause you’re a bigot.
don’t let the door hit u on ur way out.
replacing u will be so easy, do u know how many people are looking for job in america.
Are you ok ? read the Rubbish you just typed out like someone on a Psycho Trip .
E dey pain. Lol.
Maybe one day you’ll quit too seeing that your comments are more often than not, irritating.
Bye Felix. Or Caitlyn?
Ure restless and attention seeking, why posting comment everywhere?
all of you insulted me which is fine, but u didn’t counter what I said. this is just a pure sign that I am right as usual.
insult me, I don’t mind, some of the insults are sometimes funny but pls after insulting me, counter my comment, challenge my point of view, challenge my opinion. cause many of u can’t.
I yab people on bellanaija, but after I finish yabbing them, I challenge their comments and challenge their point of view. so pls I will expect u to do the same.
nobody can challenge my comments, today, tomorrow or years to come. that is how I know what I’m saying is the truth. cause nobody can challenge my statements.
u are all angry cause I am saying the painful truth.
when blacks were given the right to vote, so many white people who work at the voting registering office quit their jobs because they didn’t want to register blacks. the same thing this homophobic christain bigot woman is doing, that is what those racists did back then. its appalling.
the truth is painful.
homophobic christian bigot woman? all to an elderly woman who didn’t insult your sexual preferences. the only crime she’s committed in your sight is to stand by her belief. smh
You get offended when people insult you, but you want to insult God? Bruh you should be blocked from this blog.
Don’t compare apples with oranges. Slavery and the inter racial marriage issue are not similar in anyway.
I believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect but the original concept of marriage is being hijacked by the gay community so they can receive benefits.
Fair enough to want rights and benefits but invent your own way and don’t steal Gods way.
Who designed marriage? Was it not God?….How was it designed and meant to be? The gay community are like copyright violators. How can God design an institution and people just malign it? You can design your own holy book of law but don’t misquote or invent lies against what is written. You don’t have to insult people of faith to support your beliefs….you’re a bigot yourself.
If some people come into your household and rearrange your house…..put the toilet in the living room and your bed in the shower won’t you protest?
FYI we are all entitled to our opinions and I implore you to respond in a civil manner if you have to. I see you have a childish habit of being rude to fellow commentators. We can agree to disagree.
You speak of rights to dignity and respect yet you’re one of the most disrespectful commentators. How ironic
pls u should watch what u say to me, cause I don’t believe in ur religion. stop shoving ur religion down our throats.
why are u threatened by gay marriage? if u don’t like gay marriage, then don’t get married to a gay person.
two men getting married to each other, how it is going to affect ur own marriage? mind ur business.
u are not the mouth piece of God so u don’t know what is acceptable by god. the bible is not God’s word, there is zero evidence to prove that the bible is God’s word.
” Who designed marriage? Was it not God?”
LOOOOOOOOOL. how can I take u seriously. marriage is a pegan ritual and has been in existence long before organised abrahamic religions were formed
” The origins of marriage is NOT religious,
nor does it have anything to do with the
God of the Abrahamic religions. It was
around way before organized religion
which by Christian standards means it is
PAGAN. Christians “borrowed” many
pagan rites and rituals so Pagans would
convert more readily and easily to
Christianity.”
educate ur self properly before u open ur mouth. all u religious people should read history books. the bible/quran is not the history of the world. there are so many religions and cultures older than the bible and quran.
The woman no abuse you o. With your PHCN like brain
Right as usual? Lol. Ur gay, u can’t be right.
The funny thing Bruno is that you are as guilty of bigotry as all these people you point fingers at. You are as intolerant of their religion as they are of your homosexuality….. I think it waters down your case when you belittle what others believe in
Bruno is either a Pagan or Muslim. Folks, if Bruno is ever wanted for a Criminal Offence, that’s one of the thins we can use to track him down….hehehe
Cece , please correction Bruno is not a Muslim. It’s an insult to Muslims to insinuate that. A true Muslim will never write so tepulsively about faith. Muslims believe in God and the first marriage in the Quran was in paradise between Adam and Hauwa (Eve).
Let us learn to know ourselves and faiths better through objective facts and not be media or clergy zombies. That leads to many misconceptions. Bruno Fierce to you is your opinion. Try to read more and back up your words with factual evidence. It helps in making your discussion clearer.
Typo *repulsively
Wow CeCe, what a shame, I wrote the response to Bruno Fierce that I’m sure you must’ve loved and I’m a muslim. I’m sure many who loved it with you must’ve assumed differently. That shows how bad bigotry and judgement of other faiths is. You obviously don’t know Islam Anyway that doesn’t matter. You’re no authority so who cares.
Bottom line is everyone has a right to their value system and beliefs. We all have a right to express our concerns respectfully and move on even if we don’t agree. As my imam says, the truth remains the truth and is factual by its own merit regardless of who tells it, even if it were your enemy.
I have a strong feeling you are gay, but please respect her opinion. Truth be told, legalization of the gay marriage rights doesn’t make it less abnormal. I am a Christian and no matter how much mans law changes, God’s law is still the same.
Soon marriage with pets and dolls or mannequins may be legalized. Thank God for blessed souls that still stand up for what they believe.
But Ogochukwu isn’t part of upholding Gods law practicing it and calling out those who want to malign it? As long as you are respectful and don’t engage in discrimination, standing up for what is right by your faith in a civil way is appropriate. When you’re quiet isn’t that somewhat hypocritical? Just saying*
To each his own.
Agent of the devil…. I pity you….. End time sha
God bless n protect u ma’am! The world needs more xtians like this with strong convictions of the tenets if the gospel!
oh! lovely.
i agree@serving/obeying God not man but isn’t leaving the job a little too extreme? well..unless ofcourse they make him do some bad things. all the best o
Yayy! Give God all the Glory, a very wise decision.. yes a true Christian. I hope more people will speak up and defend their faith in the one true living God. lord have mercy on us all..
This is super awesome……..we need more Jesus people to come on board……Great choice ma’am
Yayy! Give God all the Glory, a very wise decision.. yes a true Christian. I hope more people will speak up and defend their faith in the one true living God. lord have mercy on us all.. a marriage is between a man and a woman period.
That is one thing God gave us power on CHOICE. Her choice, good for her
dear bruno she isnt Nigerian and she isnt black, what say you?
“I choose to obey God, rather than man”-Epic words. God bless you!
COURAGE.
“The man dies in him who keeps quiet in the face of injustice.” except from Prof Wole Shoyinka’s The Man Died: Prison Notes of Wole Soyinka.
May God give us the courage to openly reject what our spirit and soul rejects.
God? I don’t remember God saying anything about gay people the last time I checked the bible. I see some hetersexual men called disciples who might be spirtual and might be inspired by Jesus in some ways who wrote scripture but also infused their writings with their own bias. Otherwise, what God could call himself a loving god and then tell you it’s okay to kill your children when they swear or talk back to you?, That’s another gem that’s in the good book–would Linda Barnett, the county clerk, defend that?
Anti-gay prejudice is a cancer in Christianity and a thorn in most of our sides (I am a Christian. I’m also straight). We’ll ignore a church’s teaching about divorce (and get divorced), ignore a church’s teachings on birth control (and kill unborn babies), forget about eating foods the Bible says we shouldn’t (because most of us forget everything anyone tells us about food and get merrily obese), we can forget about how the bible supports slavery – it’s all there in the book – but so many Christians won’t let go of their anti-gay prejudice. And that’s what the defenders of gay marriage and gay rights always see…
…the sheer, galling hypocrisy.
I have an idea. Rather than wasting all that taxpayer money on defending the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, why don’t Christians just edit out or ignore the anti-gay sentiment in the bible and all their troubles will go away? I have never paid attention to the anti-gay prejudice in the bible. After all, back in biblical days they didn’t know the earth was round, how much do we think they knew about human sexuality? And it’s not as if the bible hasn’t been edited lots of times before. Get rid of the anti-gay bias in the big book and no one will have anything negative to say about Christianity again.
Homosexuality: Gen 19:1-13; Lev 18:22; 20:13; Rom 1:26-27; 1Cor 6:9. God had a lot to say about homosexuality dear
Oh but darling, would the creator of the heavens and the earth not know that the earth He created is round and not flat? After all, He sits above the CIRCLE of the earth (Isa 40;22). So you see my dear, while Columbus and co were still trying to figure it out, the answer was in the bible all along. Your entire comment reeks of ignorance, its impossible to know where to begin. God doesn’t say anything about gay people? Pray tell, why was Sodom and Gomorrah destroyed? You are entitled to your opinion on this gay issue but please leave the bible out of it.
I was going to ignore you just because I am a bit too tired to get into a religious argument but I have decided to reply to clarify a few things. Firstly, if you are a christian (follower of Christ) as you claim you can’t ignore any of His teachings. Did Jesus ever say it was okay to have slaves? Nope, he made it clear that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. Birth control? lol, the problem is that you are taking the conviction of a particular church as an authority in God’s teaching. Truth is different churches have their doctrines but you have to check the scriptures yourself. There is no where in the bible that says you shouldn’t use birth control. In fact the bible clearly states that a man should provide for his family (1 Tim5:8) and any who doesn’t do that is worse than an unbeliever. So I don’t think it is responsible for people to give birth to kids they can’t cater for. For the abominable food part please read 1Tim4:4, Acts 10: 15. A lot of teachings in the old testament e.g not planting different crops on the same field, no mixing 2 materials to make clothes etc were given to show us that we can’t fulfil the law. That is why Jesus came and saved us by grace. He however pointed to things that are sinful including sexual immorality. A true Christian can never hate anyone, gay or straight but that doesn’t mean we have to agree with your lifestyle. Recently a gay guy was even telling a classmate to stop saying homosexuality can lead to hell, but the truth is that we would rather say it now so your soul can be saved than watch the person perish in hell.
Ibi, to add to your note, what I find problematic with these rants from gays is that they are so desperate for our love. Why? Why do you need us to outwardly confess love for you? What is the difference between what you experience and what married people experience when certain kinds who abhor the commitment of marriage say to them “I cannot enslave myself?” Yes, some people think marriage is slavery and that all married women and men are enslaved. Do we ask for those people to forcefully take back their words? No its their opinion. What about people who swear that children are a curse meant to deny them a life worth living? As they are saying it, they are talking to a mother with her kids. Should the mother pounce on them and force them to accept that kids are fabulous? All fingers are not equal. Some will hate homosexuality. Aint nothing you can do about it. So please stop trying to bully us into acceptance. Live your life the way you choose and let us be.
Tim,
You don’t remember cause you haven’t studied your Bible well enough. Even as a child, without studying my Bible, we were taught about the main culprits in Sunday School.
I stopped reading ur comment right from the first two lines. Thanks for giving me an idea of who you are right from the first two lines. Your ignorance shines through. Read ur bible
And that is absolutely fine. She could not separate her job from her beliefs, and she resigned. That is fine, and I thank her for it. I’d rather have that than someone who keeps the job and doesn’t fulfil their duties.
Honestly, I would rather someone tell me I’m not invited than invite me and take my money. It would be overall beneficial for restaurants to have their signs. The market (business) will decide, and supply and demand will follow. As long as the same constitutional rights that is guaranteed to every citizen is not denied, everything else is jara.
strong woman, stood up 4 her believe, which is d right tin to do, Obama lost is der, but I still love him….married shuld be b/t man & woman not the opposite!!
“I choose to obey God rather than man…I am a follower of Christ and I believe strongly that the Bible is my final authority”.
GBAM! Respect! When d decision to follow Gods word alone becomes ur rule in life alot of things become easy! Much respect maam
she stood up for what she believed in, nice 1
The strength to stand for what we believe in.
Excellent!
The law doesn’t compel churches to officiate gay marriages right?.. Because, this #Lovewins is senseless.
Great woman!
Such brave move! God bless your heart…
Yes oh…… correct woman. Go on soun! I hope you danced shoki on your last day.
True to the faith. The word of God is the foundation of our lives. I salute your courage ma’am!
Yes! Way to go!
Nice one.
God bless u ma,this are the kind of things I love 2 hear.christ wil give u a better job.lets keep on takin our stand and serving our lord Jesus.#soldiers 4 christ#.
God bless you Ma’am!!!
Good to know we still have some sane people in the U.S.A.
Hypocrites! That’s how I view all you Bella Naija fans. You are the same people who will shame a young girl who keeps her virginity because of her faith, but here you are talking Jesus. FYI, last time I checked, in the sight of God, ALL SINS ARE EQUAL. Homosexuality is not a worse sin than pre-marital sex/ adultery. It is not worse than lying, evading tax, greed, pornography and all other sins. Y’all should quit with the hypocrisy please. If the Bible is not the standard you base EVERY ASPECT of your day-to-day life, then please shut it. You are not morally justified to judge homosexuals. We need to stop rationalizing sins into, ‘small sins’ and ‘big sins’.
Second, the gay marriage legalization is an indictment on the body of Christ. Jesus said if He is lifted up, He will draw all men (sinners included) unto himself. Do we do that? Do we model Jesus? Would homosexuals want to listen to us who would rather quote the Bible when it suits us than do what it says?
Third, our refusal/reluctance as Christians to come to a point of national relevance is the reason while we will be singing and jumping, and 5 men without the fear of God will change the course of history. Have you imagined for a moment if the supreme court judges who ruled in support of gay marriage were actually God fearing? (no, going to church and having a church name doesn’t count) Do you think that law would sail through?
Christians, get off your lazy, church inflated asses, go through the process via education and hard work and get into position of authority. That is where having the Holy Spirit really counts. It’s such a shame to have the Holy Spirit and be earthly useless. Wake up! Get active! or Shut it!
P.S : I am a Christian, bought and cleansed by the Blood of Jesus.
Careful with the profanity dear
You are NOT a Christian.
A true Christian obeys God as ruler rather than man.
A true Christian is NOT afraid of standing up for his/her beliefs, even if he/she would be insulted or persecuted for it.
No true Christian would EVER support a practice that is wrong in God’s eyes (Yes, premarital sex is one of them, so is homosexuality). Also remember that sinners drawn to the Christ CHANGED. Read 1 Corinthians 6: 9-11, especially verse 11.
For a true christian, tolerance has boundaries. DECENCY is the boundary for tolerance. Homosexuality in God’s eyes is NOT DECENT. So stop twisting the scriptures.
Thank U OJ for your comments. God bless u and keep your faith and mine solid ! Amen.
Ps: you don’t have to tell us you are a Christian, your words should reveal who you are. We are solidly behind you former county clerk.
@Anonymous 5:58
U are a bigger hypocrite for being anonymous!
Besides you need not sound so rude and insultive to butress any point! U made your comment arrogantly distasteful !
& As for you Tim: Kindly check 1 Corinthians 6:9-10
No true christian will regard any sin as big or small…Yes some Christians are divorced today and am sure God can not condemn them because the decision was not borne out of selfishness , rebellion and outright disobedience to the law of God unlike the way this Gay practice has more or less become! God is not mocked!
When Jesus was called to judge the adulterous woman, He knew the intent of those who are calling out the woman! They are clearly against Jesus and his preaching and they will do anything to make Jesus commit errors not knowing that He knew the nature of Man in total!
The bible says ..the heart of man is desperately wicked who can understand it? It takes the holy spirit to discern the heart of man.
All of you trying to twist the word of God are not children of God…The voice of the Father can never sound strange in the ears of children of the Father
Let he who have ears ..
Jesus said it and I believe that it takes the Holy Spirit to ‘ enable ‘ us walk in faith & righteousness.Only then can we please God. Without the enablement, we can do nothing.
Gay practice is Evil and those promoting it are not children of God!
GOD clearly shows in HIS Word i.e. the Holy Bible that ALL SINS ARE NOT EQUAL and that HOMOSEXUALITY/SAME GENDER SEX IS A SIN. Please, please, please, do read and study the Word of GOD.
No, all sins are not equal. JESUS said, “You would have no authority over me, unless it had been given you from above; for this reason he who delivered me up to you has the greater sin.” John 19:11
Yes, all sins separate us from God. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death”. All sin leads to death and judgment without Jesus, but does that mean all sins are equal? The Bible teaches they are not.
The Old Testament tells us that God assigned different penalties to certain sins, thus clearly indicating degrees of seriousness. Under the Old Testament law, a thief paid restitution; an occult practitioner was cut off from Israel; one who committed adultery was put to death (Exodus 22; Leviticus 20).
There is a clear ranking of sins. Leviticus 20, reorders the sexual offenses in its earlier chapter 18 according to severity of offense/penalty, the most severe sexual offenses are grouped first (20:10-16). Among the first-tier sexual offenses (along with adultery, the worst forms of incest, and bestiality) is same-sex intercourse. Variegated penalties for different sins can be found throughout the legal material in the Old Testament.
After the golden calf episode Moses told the Israelites, “You have sinned a great sin. (Exodus 32:30). Obviously the Golden Calf episode was a huge sin on the part of the Israelites, a point confirmed by the severity of God’s judgment. There had to be lots of sinning taking place among the Israelites from the moment that they stepped out of Egypt. Yet only at particular points did God’s wrath “burn hot” at the actions of the Israelites. Why so if all sins are equally heinous to God?
Numbers 15:30 refers to offenses done with a “high hand” (deliberately, and perhaps, defiantly) as more grievous in nature than relatively unintentional sins (15:22, 24, 27, 29).
In Ezekiel 8, Ezekiel is lifted up by angel “in visions of God to Jerusalem” where he sees varying degrees of idolatry going on in the Temple precincts and the angel twice uttering the phrase, “You will see still greater abominations” after successive visions (i.e. things detestable to God; 8:6, 13, 15; cp. 8:17).
Remember Jesus’ words to Pilate? He said, “The one who handed me over to you is guilty of a greater sin” (John 19:11). The phrase, “greater sin,” is there in black and white (or red in the Red Letter Edition).
Matthew 12:31-32, “Therefore I say to you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven men. 32 Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man, it will be forgiven him; but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit, it will not be forgiven him, either in this age or in the age to come.”
“Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor/glorify God in your body.” 1 Corinthians 6: 18 – 20
Romans 1: 24 – 32 “ Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, who exchanged the truth of God for the lie … For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.”
1 Corinthians 6:9-17 “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites … will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And such were some of you. But you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God. 13 Now the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. 15 Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take the members of Christ and make them members of a harlot? Certainly not! 16 Or do you not know that he who is joined to a harlot is one body with her? For “the two,” He says, “shall become one flesh.” 17 But he who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with Him.”
All sins deserve God’s judgment, but not all receive the same judgment. We face danger, however, in attempting to justify our sins by their size. Every sin will lead us to hell if we don’t have the grace and forgiveness of Jesus.
ALL SINS ARE EQUAL IN ONE RESPECT: THEY ARE ALL COVERED AND ATONED FOR BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST. If they were not, no one would enter the Kingdom of GOD, for God is so holy that any sin would disqualify a person from entry if moral merit were the basis for acceptance.
Every sin, no matter how large, can be forgiven and swallowed in God’s infinite ocean of grace. Just as God forgives those who turn from their wicked ways, so should we. God offers salvation to even the most wicked. 1 John 1:7 tells us “The blood of Jesus purifies us from every sin.” And of course, John 3:16, “For GOD so loved the world” (i.e. sinners) “that HE gave HIS only begotten Son that whosoever” (i.e. absolutely anybody) “who believes in HIM should not perish but should have everlasting life.” “For the Son of GOD came not to condemn the world but that the world through HIM might be saved. He who believes in HIM is not condemned; he who does not believe has been condemned already, because he has not believed in the Name of the only begotten Son of GOD.”
GOD is willing to forgive all.
Thank you @Oluwalorami. What irritates me the most is how gay people expect everyone to accept them and kowtow to them. Please, last I checked there was freedom of speech and association and so disagreeing with your lifestyle doesn’t make me a bigot, it makes me someone who disagrees with your lifestyle. As long as I don’t bully you or harass you, can I live? Someone decides to stand by her beliefs, Bruno is jumping up and down trying to tear her panties and I said her because I’m very certain that in a gay relationship, Bruno is the female. Abeg park well.
amen amen amen! God bless you
God will surely stand strong for you. He will always be with you.
its so stupid when people quote an ancient book written 3000 years ago. who wrote the bible someone of you don’t even know. who gave u the bible, it is not the white slave masters that forced the bible on us.
the bible supports slavery. masters be kind to ur slaves. it is written clearly. the bible didnt say, thou shall not have slaves, the bibke said u can have slaves but u should be kind to them.
the bible said u should stone disobedient kids to death
the bible said we should stone non virgins to death. @ada nnewi u should be stoned to death cause ur not a virgin,
the bible said if a woman gets raped, she should marry her rapist.
the bible said if u plant two different crops on the same piece of land u should be killed
the bible said u shouldn’t eat shell fish
the bible said u shouldn’t wear clothes made of different fabrics
so why dont u people obey all these rules. why do u hand pick what suits u and leave what doesn’t.
nobody can leave their life according to that ancient book, u will only end up looking like a hypocrite.
the new testament made no mention of homosexuality neither did jesus mention homosexuality. but jesus talked about adultery, (toke makinwa’s husband, how u doing *wendy williams voice*) loooooool
BN, I wonder why you keep posting ignorant and mindless comments from this half-wit.
Just to generate more comments my dear. BN knows what it’s doing…
@ Bruno Fierce
Have u ever read the bible at all?
ApostlePaul (formerly Saul) did more than you but to the Glory of God some of us know how the story ended.
You are definitely entitled to your opinion and belief at all time. But do not rule out the fact that u may one day speak in favour of the same bible you are condemning today! So be careful because that God is very real…God is certainly for real and so is the bible
Warm regards!
1cor 6:9
Or do you not know that unrighteous people will not inherit God’s Kingdom? Do not be misled. Those who are sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers, men who submit to homosexual acts, men who practice homosexuality, 10 thieves, greedy people, drunkards, revilers, and extortioners will not inherit God’s Kingdom. 11 And yet that is what some of you were. But you have been washed clean; you have been sanctified; you have been declared righteous in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and with the spirit of our God.
Isa 5:20
20 Woe to those who say that good is bad and bad is good, Those who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness, Those who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!
Since sexually immoral people decide on their own to defile their bodies, others have the right to protect their conscience by obeying God as ruler rather than men.
You do not have the right to bully them.
Slavery is not by choice
Immoral life style is a choice
@me.
I agree. I am going to obey everything u have written but pls also obey everything I have written
let us go and atome the non virgins to death
let us go and stone the disobedient kids to death
let us kill all those who wear clothes of different fabrics
let us go and kill farmers who practice multi cropping.
that is one thing about u christains. u obey what u like and omit what u don’t like in the bible. hypocrites.
10 commandments I didn’t see thou shall not be gay but I saw thou shall not steal, the beyonce and rihanna songs u have on ur phone didn’t u steal it from the internet? dont lie, did u buy those songs from itunes? the answer is NO.
pls obey everything in ur bible. nonsense hypocrites.
slavery is not by choice so is homosexuality. homosexuality is not by choice also. u are born that way. no body makes people gay. from a young age, a gay person already knew they are attracted to the same sex.
the same way as a guy u looked at girls and got excited during ur puberty period is the same way a gay guy looked at other guys and got excited during puberty. none of u could explain the feeling, cause its natural. (oya start mentioning pedophilia)
The opposite of heterosexuality is homosexuality.
u need to educate urself.
Your comments just leave me in wonderment. Let us use common sense and leave the bible for a moment. Can we talk about an unnatural mating process that leaves people seriously injured each time they engage? Which pleasure nerves are wired around the anus that will yield an orgasm that is good enough to keep you in another man’s feces laden orifice? You dont need to force your ideology down anyone’s throat. Deal with your perceived or real inadequacies in the quiet of your room. Acceptance will not come from the world. You have to agree that bleeding through the anal space and getting a butt plug and stitches are things you want to live with, and in fact things you enjoy. Dont bother the rest of us with it. We can never appreciate gay sex. Simple. You too can never appreciate heterosexual sex. We are equal. We dont need to love each other. We accept to permanently dislike what each is doing.
I wish I could have loved your comment more!
What great courage. May u be a partaker of his heavenly glory when d trumpet sounds.
…the battle line is drawn. God’s law or Man’s law?
It’s a no brainer. Bless your heart Ma’am
LMAO what a silly decision she made. I’m sure she didn’t hesitate to grant marriage licenses to fornicators, couples who already have children, etc. I can guarantee that she didn’t ask a single couple if they have engaged in premarital sex. Her decision to resign is meaningless and stupid if she didn’t hold straight couples accountable to God’s teaching on sex, lying, etc.
Hi LotusFlower. Those are different cases that cannot really be compared.
The act of granting licenses to fornicators and couples who already have children is not going against God’s law because issuing licenses to them doesn’t in anyway support their lifestyle of sin.
Furthermore, I agree that those things are sins as well and no one is perfect.
However, we all agree that these things are sins (even though we fall short sometimes) and we are not trying to paint sin like it isn’t sin.
We all fall short sometimes and the key is getting right back up and not trying to pretend we are doing the right thing, thereby perpetually living in sin which could be dangerous.
We love gay people but that won’t stop us from pointing out homosexuality is a sin. God loves them too but hates the sin.
Finally, saying something is a sin does not mean one is judging or one is an hypocrite. You are just stating what God abhors and not trying to play smart by forming “middle ground”
God loves you!
Actually, it can be compared. Do you know that there are churches that refuse to marry pregnant couples because it is very much an act against God’s teachings on the formation and sanctity of marriage. How is this any different? That is exactly the point I am making. People select and choose what they want to adhere to and when. This woman is a hypocrite. Her issue is with just this one sin, but not the many others that people commit when they arrive and even when they leave the licensing office. Also, granting the license has nothing to do with God. People marry before the sight of God and man. Issuing a license is act linked to man’s requirement (ie., the law/legal code). What if the couples aren’t even Christians? Does she refuse to grant licenses to Muslim or Jewish couples? What about couples who have no religious affiliation? I really wish Nigerians would think critically. Glad she resigned.
A woman who won’t be missed in anyway, but of course, will be praised by senseless, homophobic, hypocritical BN commenters who lie, cheat, gossip, insult, mock and discriminate frequently but still yap about God and religious norms. Pathetic, two-faced losers.
Nothing to see here.
wow, and how are you better than them when you spew such out of your mouth?
I agree that those things are sins as well and no one is perfect.
However, we all agree that these things are sins (even though we fall short sometimes) and we are not trying to paint sin like it isn’t sin.
We all fall short sometimes and the key is getting right back up and not trying to pretend we are doing the right thing, thereby perpetually living in sin which could be dangerous.
We love gay people but that won’t stop us from pointing out homosexuality is a sin. God loves them too but hates the sin.
Finally, saying something is a sin does not mean one is judging or one is an hypocrite. You are just stating what God abhors and not trying to play smart by forming “middle ground”
God loves you!
Ehn en, madame don come o. You disappointed me once again with your unintelligent comeback. So this is just what you have to say @realnigerian after all? Your thought processs gets more shallow by the day. How much BN dey pay you and Bruno sef? #Shameonyou
Its all good, but the funny thing about this is we really do not know if she really is christ like, its all words, it will be sooo funny when u really know what kinda person she is, like all those pastors nd pastors that say one thing and do another. I’m sure as a human she has seen other bad things nd turned a blind eye, but since this would make global news, viola why don’t I make a statement. But if she’s christ like good 4 her.
You can miss with that!!! Are these not the same people that were lynching Africans and using black babies as alligator baits. That is how they used the bible to colonise and enslave Africans!!! Of course you niggers are going to support her. she is your master!!!
Let’s put the bible aside for a minute. Is homosexuality part of the african tradition? Does the african tradition even have room for such vices/immoral acts? B4 the advent of Christianity, africans even in their paganism abhorred every immoral acts including fornication n adultery. So what say you?
Bruno if you want to be a homo, go ahead.. I feel like you are trying to push it down our throats. Looking for online validation and acceptance. Being gay is a demonic spirit and God is against it. But as these are the last days, we are not surprised that its been legalised. Just know that God loves you and he is calling you to repentance
Dear preacher, being non-fundamentalist Sunni Moslem is demonic. Being Christian is demonic! So says my people in ISIS and BH.
all of you insulted me which is fine, but u didn’t counter what I said. this is just a pure sign that I am right as usual.
insult me, I don’t mind, some of the insults are sometimes funny but pls after insulting me, counter my comment, challenge my point of view, challenge my opinion. cause many of u can’t.
I yab people on bellanaija, but after I finish yabbing them, I challenge their comments and challenge their point of view. so pls I will expect u to do the same.
nobody can challenge my comments, today, tomorrow or years to come. that is how I know what I’m saying is the truth. cause nobody can challenge my statements.
u are all angry cause I am saying the painful truth.
when blacks were given the right to vote, so many white people who work at the voting registering office quit their jobs because they didn’t want to register blacks. the same thing this homophobic christain bigot woman is doing, that is what those racists did back then. its appalling.
the truth is painful.
Bruno! Linda whom you do not know but you insult, has more dignity than you. She did not criticize anybody in her comment, she only stood up for herself and courageously identify her stand. But you hide your sexual orientation. You sound bitter. And the only reason for that is because something important is lacking in your life. Love for God. Humble yourself therefore and pray to God and seasons of refreshment may come your way
Rev 21:4
Good job woman. it’s better to obey God than to obey human being because at the end of the day it’s God who will judge and not man so follow your heart and the good lord will provide you with a better paying job. I will have done the same thing if I were in your shoes. Homosexuals are sick and need to be delivered from their sickness. They need the power of God because they are under the devil’s influence. It’s disgusting that Congress legalized this devilish act in the US ;instead of them doing important stuff like amnesty to improve and help the economy and system to go on they rather legalize this bull crap sick homos;that’s why the country is always under attacks because God has forsaken this country with their devilish acts;like how he destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah with this same filthy homos polluting the earth and they got wiped off from the earth. LOST SOULS.
Amnesty? Why do you want amnesty? Go back to your rubbish country where everything is done as per the dictates of God. Leave the ungodly US alone. If you hate what they are turning their country into, do not ask them to work on amnesty. Besides all the clerks that will work in the amnesty department (if it is granted) will quit rather than obey the amnesty law. Child of god (notice the lower case) who lives illegally in another country.
Are you equally passionate bout all sins or is it just two people being happy that irks the hell out of you. And if you are a child of god as you self problaim , then riddle me this?
If you were dangerously ill and the first person on the sceen was a homosexual with advanced first aid skill will you
a : Ask him to take his disgusting self for a walk as youll rather bleed to death than let him/her sully yourself with their disgusting hands or
b : Would you even bother to ask bout the sexuality of anyone willing to save your life.
Think csrefully you might just begin to see what a self serving hypocrite you truly are.You don’t come across as christian or God fearing .
Anywys all those shouting sodom and gomorrah, when God destroyed d whole world was it because of homosexuals. U keep screaming it as though it was the only destruction. During the time of jonah did God want to destroy that city because of homosexuals. I get that it will never be accepted nd its a sin but we should all remove the giant rocks in our eyes, nd leave the judging to God. Like how I was asked today if any muslim would go to heaven, that’s for God to judge
christ like ke? lol
how can she be christ like? which christain on this earth is christ like? if I hear.
christ like christains are just like unicorns, they dont exist. looooool
No amount of justification to gay and other sexual immorality will make it right.
If you’re a gay, Repent now. Jesus is still waiting for you….. the foolishness of God is wiser than all the world wisdom. Hell is real. All perpetrators of evil will languish there.
@me.
I agree. I am going to obey everything u have written but pls also obey everything I have written
let us go and atome the non virgins to death
let us go and stone the disobedient kids to death
let us kill all those who wear clothes of different fabrics
let us go and kill farmers who practice multi cropping.
that is one thing about u christains. u obey what u like and omit what u don’t like in the bible. hypocrites.
10 commandments I didn’t see thou shall not be gay but I saw thou shall not steal, the beyonce and rihanna songs u have on ur phone didn’t u steal it from the internet? dont lie, did u buy those songs from itunes? the answer is NO.
pls obey everything in ur bible. nonsense hypocrites.
slavery is not by choice so is homosexuality. homosexuality is not by choice also. u are born that way. no body makes people gay. from a young age, a gay person already knew they are attracted to the same sex.
the same way as a guy u looked at girls and got excited during ur puberty period is the same way a gay guy looked at other guys and got excited during puberty. none of u could explain the feeling, cause its natural. (oya start mentioning pedophilia)
The opposite of heterosexuality is homosexuality.
u need to educate urself.
I almost got angry at you but rather i will pray for u and for ur salvation, dat u may the paul of our time
pls don’t pray for me, pray for ignorant people like urself, cause people like u need those prayers more than me.
how do u know the bible is God’s word.
is it not because the white man told u and forced u to believe it. the white man has said the bible is the word of god and we ignorant blacks will obey cause we are dumb.
just give me a reason, how do u know the bible is God’s word. give me an evidence. just one evidence and I promise I will convert to christainity this moment
Psalms 14:1
The fool has said in his heart, “There is no God ” They are corrupt, they have committed abominable deeds; There is no one who does good.
For all those screaming sodom and gomorrah, when God destroyed the earth with water was it because of homosexuals, when he sent jonah, did he want to destroy the city because of homosexuals, when christ comes again I bet he would only judge the homosexuals nd all the remaining lot are safe *whoop*. Why don’t we first remove the giant mountains in our eyes, and leave the judging to God
Dear BNers,
Bruno thrives on relevance and we can take that away by ignoring his comments. No matter how provocative, inciting or thoughtless his comments are, let’s please look the other way and just maybe, he will learn tolerance.
But this is not how we do it in Nigeria! This woman has not shown any wisdom. Wisdom is managing it and NOT putting your values ahead of your stomach. Wisdom is keeping quiet while your boss forces you to have sex with him/her and keeping quiet to save your job. “Wisdom” is how we justify not taking a stand for or living what the bible preaches. Bloody hypocrites. Practice what you preach.
“Wisdom is keeping quiet while your boss forces you to have sex with him/her” ?? Is this a joke? I stopped reading your mindless comment after that. The entire thing you wrote = garbage! What an idiotic comment.
Bless your heart.
wow! probably a difficult step for her to take; i applaud her
@bruno,you sound smart to someone dumb.Nobody want to argue with a f**l.Don’t throw shades at God……..
We humans think too deep about religious matters. She has obeyed Gods direction. Judgement day we shall all be Judged. Shikena
Marriage is sooo stressful anyways…if they want to get married let them! We are all drinking panadol for someone elses headache. Enjoy your happy ever after or whatever.
Gay rights are not on the same level as civil rights. Don’t compare apples and oranges.
I totally agreed with u ma, way to go.
I am against the act of homosexuality. Not the people. Madam, I am TOO proud of you. May Almighty God bless you. Amen!
@bruno, ‘all of you insulted me which is fine, but u didn’t counter what I said’ u are all angry cause I am saying the painful truth. My dear, Jesus is the way, the truth and life, receive him and be saved from your ignorance. Am seriously praying for you dear!
@Bellanaija, it amazes me how you publish blasphemous comments and yet refuse to publish comments critical of homosexuals. As for Bruno and his ilk,nobody knows you, nobody cares about you and nobody will ever know you because you stand for nothing,you are so angry and bitter, i can’t help but feel sorry for you.
Lol I will always fight for God.
He loves me unconditional, humans lie steal but my God is forever.
I will always fight for him
Bruno preach all you want you can’t be gay in Naija so whatever.
Hmmmm. short. Of words..www.toridey.com
I bet you anything that this woman hates black people and she believes in the confederate flag. The negroe is too gullible and naive. #shame
Sorry natu, but I bet you she’s a Jehovah’s Witness.
let’s put religion aside, so we can be objective. The whole purpose of male and female in science is procreation. All animals must procreate to survive. So the guy that is pro same sex marriage would not be writing all his hate messages against Christians and Muslims if his parents had been male and male, or female and male. Now that is the main trust of my argument. Someone somewhere is saying they our male and male couple or female and female couple and adopt. Yes they can but that also is only possible with a male and female relationship.
We should be careful with what we accept now, because sooner than later we shall start cloning ourselves because same sex want their own children.
Coming back to the issue at hand stand up for your belief in the end you have to stand up before God.
It’s good to stand up for what you believe in and I congratulate her..So does this mean that christian health care providers shouldn’t attend to gay patients because it will be going against their beliefs? Please no one should hit me with “Jesus cured the sick, fed the hungry and loved everyone” Just because you don’t agree with them doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do your job. Well I guess she is quitting the job because she has other choices
I’m not sure I get what you are saying. What does you being sick have to do with who you are sleeping with at night? Did God say you shouldn’t help anyone? He said marriage is btw a man and a woman that is why He created Eve for Adam. So she decided to step down bcos that is not in line with what they are telling her to do. So what point are you trying to make here?
Aj, what I’m saying is agree with her views on homosexuality and lesbianism and how she’s not an advocate for it. However, she works as a clerk and eventhough she doesn’t agree with their lifestyles, she can still aid in marrying them (besides judges marry people and not clerks) without quitting her job. She can even use her job as a platform to minister to gay people. How does she stepping down help get the word of God across? She will be replaced by someone who is ready to do the job. Doesn’t she have bills to pay? My thing is, if she’s stepping down, either she’s getting ready to retire and get her pension or she has another job waiting for her. If not, how would she survive? As a Healthcare professional, I cannot refuse to do my job (which includes caring for gay people) just because I don’t agree with their lifestyle. There is no hospital that refuses gay clients. And, I can’t just step down from my job like she did because all hospitals have similar rules and I have responsibilities and bills to pay. I hope I make sense now.
how is a christian health care provider attending to gay patients going against his/her belief? would saving the life of that person mean she’s agreeing to their lifestyle?? please think about the questions you ask. attending a gay wedding is going against your belief because it means you are agreeing to that union. selling cakes or anything to a gay couple is not going against your belief. now making a gay wedding cake is going against your belief because you are promoting and agreeing to that wedding and you’re celebrating it with them. talking to or associating with gay people is not going against your belief. can’t even believe you’d ask such question. did you even think about it or are you just so desperate to label christians as hateful that you don’t think about some things again before saying them.
The fact of the matter is that God fearing people never really have to proclaim their faith. By their actions you will no them. That thing she has on sure looks like synthetic material to me. Last time I looked Double standards wasn’t part of an religious text and basically allures to notting other than self righteous hypocrisy a thing the scribes and pharrisee of old had in abundance. It is preferable to come out and say you don’t like homosexual becos you are a bigot than to use God to justify your decision. The old testement said a lot of things bout the way we are supposed to live and if you want to go by that at least be sincere and adhere to EVERY LAW IN IT and stop picking ones that fit you because judgement will be applied to uou according to the old testement. I am a new testement kind of person I rejoice in christ victory that saves man from the heavy burden placed on him. I wonder what she will fo if she attended hospital and the only person skilled enough to save her was a person married to a same sex ?
Most people do not bother to reply you because how do you explain to a stupid person he is stupid, he simply will not get it. secondly,religion asides, the laws of nature does not encourage same sex relationship. if it were right, why do people feel shy/reluctant/shameful to admit they are gay. people say it all the time “i have slept with several girls, i have had STDs”. it is not every time you hear people say they are gay? why? are they perhaps ashamed? the American culture has decided to promote homosexualism and now you find people coming out to say they are gay. i will not judge but if you do know your history as you claim, Jesus’ first miracle was at a wedding celebration in Cana. so how is that for paganism? secondly, God destroyed a country because of their sins, which homosexualism was a part of (sodom and gomorrah). it is where sodomy was coined from. please know your fact Bruno. Hell is real. heaven is eternal.
You all love the escapist’s idea. You all love to run behind your Bible. That is the only answer you have. That is lazy and arrogant! It’s not all black and white! It’s much more complicated than that. This world is crazy and messed-up. It’s so arrogant when you guys just run and quote the Bible. People have real issues. People are born with both sexual organs, people are born with feelings towards the same sex, a woman is born having features of a man. You can’t just stand their and tell me it’s either black or white. People have flashes of past life experiences… Yet your Bible don’t tell you about reincarnation. People have miracles and tragedies no matter your belief. I dare you to think about these things. Don’t be held down by that fear..
Not believing in God is one sin that even the devil never committed. No one is perfect but our sins are forgiven when we ask for forgiveness. Religion is a matter of personal conviction which is why God gave us all a conscience, so no need to insult or force your conviction on someone else. These are signs of end time. True believers should just stay true to their faith and keep on spreading the good news of Jesus, not condemning any sin or religion cos its not our job to do that, leave it to God.At least you know you have done your own part.
It is HER job that she gave up . Her income that will be affected, HER beliefs that she stood up for. It is HER life and HER decisions. If you know better then do better with YOUR own life. She has a right to decide that she does not want to issue licenses for hay marriages. There are people who are not comfortable with homesexuality and I don’t see why that should be a problem. If you want to be gay, do you! But don’t expect everyone to embrace it and that doesn’t mean they hate you! The insults and negativity don’t make it any more endearing either. Gosh!
@Bruno my answer is this John 1:1-5 & 12-13. Read it just once and u’ll get an answer.
Oh please, aborting babies is demonic, have countless lovers is demonic, seeing ur fellow human being attacked and looking away is demonic, being a chronic liar is demonic, being covetous is demonic, putting anything else above God is demonic, watching movies, music videos, cartoons u know re made by these evil americans is demonic, stealing… even from ur from parents is demonic, being an alcoholic is demonic, being a chain smoker is demonic, being a call girl is demonic,always going to clubs is demonic,always quarreling nd fighting is demonic, talking too much is also demonic, every sin is operated by the influence of a demon. Soooo
… And the point you are trying to make is?
The most wonderful decision I’ve ever seen. As a Christian, she knows that God made them male and female, not male and male or female and female. I salute her courage and great mind. Her reward is not far fetched. Our God is good, He the same yesterday, today and forever. May His name be blessed and glorified forever, Amen. Remain blessed my hero, your decision must surely be rewarded in Jesus name, Amen.
Lest I forget, masturbating and jealousy is also demonic, and all those saying sex is for procreation should not complain when they do not have an orgasm, better just lay there while ur husbands or wives do what they need 2 procreate and then roll over and continue ur lives till the need to procreate again arises
One with God is a majority.
Popularity of a an ungodly law, and the plurality of acceptance of such will never dim nor diminish the superiority and the supremacy of God.
Linda Barnette is on record that she stood up for Jesus when it mattered. She resigned her job for the love of Jesus. I know she’ll never lack even in time and eternity, the Lord whom you serve will provide for you.
Linda Barnette is star. I pray God for the grace for all of us who love Jesus to audacious as she’s been.
Christianity is a big joke…opium of the masses ….a white man’s brain washing agenda used to keep slaves submissive….all u christians are deluded…..this junk oyibo imposed upon u is what ur shoving down the world asses…the bible is a fairy tale book and i can prove it 100 times…first proof…Naija politicians swear and take oath with the bible and still keep u fools in poverty and oppression…the book has no power cos its a white mans brainwashing tool…..so is the story behind it …ILLUSION….NEXT
Please don’t do things like it… for your own good. God is merciful but also a consuming fire. Whatever you choose to believe is for yourself but calling out the word of God a fairytale, my dear, Be careful!
Do you listen to yourself when you talk? I thought so. Try it sometimes, it helps you measure you degree of foolishness
Loooool. Dat doesn’t even make sense. Now repeat what you just plagerised ( wrongly ) slowly to yourself. It might sound witty but when you think bout it , its complete and utter nonsense. You are inevertably asking someone you consider a Fool to measure their own degree of foolishness. Loooooool. Nigerians u guys are sooooooo abstract.
I don’t understand what the issue is here, it is HER job. There are people who stand up for their belief and I don’t think that is wrong. This shouldn’t be news sef after all America is a free country and she is free to make her choice.
County clerk, Linda Barnette – I hope you obey ALL of the rules in the Bible. If you can choose to for example eat pork which is in the old testament then gays can choose to be gays and get married. There are lots of other examples. If you can cherry pick why can’t they?
May God deliver us from hypocrisy!!!!
People have taken the bible and turned it upside down, intact some people’s head on this comment section are upside down.
The whites can do what they want but as for Africans we have our own beliefs and traditions. *end of comment
*in fact. *in
Bye Felicia ? good riddance of bigoted rubbish
Why are you copying and pasting your comments? Repeating your “snoozefest” worthy comments won’t change our minds a bit. Think up a new line of reasoning until your brain unfreezes…
That wa for @bruno
No doubt she is happy to live by the Bible’s moral code. That is her lifestyle choice, and she has a right to it.
Somebody resigned from Her job and some extremely foolish people here in Naija are angry she quit her job. How will she feed?How will she pay her bills?Nonsense questions. Somebody that has worked for over 24years abi una no read that part. Abi the US is like Nigeria where you will queue, faint or even die sef before pensions are sent to your grave. Or she cannot do something else. That is how some of you will rather die at a job even when you know you’re being peed on everyday by your masters. Read and comprehend mba. Linda said she already told her supervisors that if this ever happens she will quit. Person don plan her self already you de here de ask nonsense question. Bia are you in her church? Do you live on her street that you are afraid she will come and beg you for money to feed and pay her bills. Anumpama.
gays are normal people they should be allowed to have same rights as any other person
This opinion poll is a true life rep of the numerous churches on every street corner of the most corrupt nation on earth.
How can people who think they are god fearing begin to judge something they do NOT LIVE and THEREFORE DO NOT UNDERSTAND. Do any of you stians know what it is like to walk in the shoes of a person who says and believes they are homosexual. One true sign of a God fearing person is EMPATHY. Without it you are just an empty vessel echoing text from the bible you have no idea how to bring into life. It is a pity that people cannot FEEL the PAIN of others and just jump around quoting text like robots. Churches, churches every where but not a christ like person in sight. I feel sorry for these homosexual becos like all minorities I feel they are misunderstood. But they shouldn’t worry becos in the end it is a MINORITY that would make HEAVEN. My advise LIVE AND LET GOD DO HIS BUISNESS OF JUDGING. HE DOES IT BEST BECOS HE CAN SEE THE HEART. YOU GUYS ARE BLIND.
Marriage is a fundamental right to all people, gay or straight. If you are continuously excluding a group of people and deny them right you will end up segregating your potential voters.
@ bruno fierce and arealnigerian…we all understand you have your beliefs and point of view. Why can you not accord others the same right to theirs as well? It amazes me how the gay community always shouts persecution when someone dares to have an opinion or a point of view about anything pertaining to them. Can straight people not also cry ‘the gays won’t let us be?’ Wouldn’t we be in our rights to also shout that we are being forced to believe in your non-belief in God? Or are you trying to say straight people have no rights? As you both scream for gay rights, also be aware that others have the same rights to air their opinions the same way you believe you have those rights. This is why we will never have peace, because each side believes they are the right side and their opinion is the only one that matters. Same with Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists. EVERY human put on earth has a right to have an opinion and at the end of days whether you believe in God or not, we SHALL ALL stand in judgement of whatever you believe created you…be that GOD or science
i have always been a firm believer in Freedoms; speech, associations, affiliations etc. But every freedom we want to express must be guided within the law. the issues here is the life long question of whose law supersedes the other, the Law of God and the Law of the Land. the difference btw the two is that the law of the Land changes with “‘development” or advancement in the society while Gods law has not and will not change. Homosexuality is abhorred by Gods law ( Gen 19) , The law of the land approves homosexuality. What we don’t understand is that the battle btw Good and evil( i.e God and the Devil) is a battle of the soul of man. my take is if u feel deep down inside there’s nothing wrong with supporting the law and disregarding Gods take , then that’s your prerogative. No one should allow u to be intimidated. U should stand for your beliefs, BUT if u r on the other divide and cant be convinced that homosexuality is permissible , no one should tell u otherwise. if u r into the “‘Christian”” life, you would know that as the holy book says: You cant serve two masters, its either God or Man. Your move!
And to those saying, it was never mentioned in the Bible, please read; Leviticus 20:13
King James Version
If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.
New International Version
“‘If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
May God grant us understanding.
RESPECT TO YOU MADAM!!!!!!!! The Bible is also my final authority!
Christ is my final authority. The bible did not get crucified for my sins ,christ did. May be u should convert to Islam. You know how they revert the Koran above any other thing. No disrespect;))
And to all those, who act like, they know more than God, He doesn’t need your belief to be God, He was God even before your linage was thought of and he will still be God when it ends… He is GOD!
My dear Ibinabo,
You have plenty work to do oh. As a good person of god adhering to every word and commandment and being aware i am sure judging from your knowledge of the written word that god does not like lukewarm christian. my dear based on your strong convictions and your interpretation of the word, why are you wasting time on bella. how many homosextuals have you put to death today. please hurry along and do exactly as has being commanded of you. You have NO EXCUSE BUT TO ADHERE TO THE WORD, Pick up your stone woman of god and stone them. Please hurry along and dont disappoint the god you serve. watch your back as you go perhaps someone else adhering to king james and international version is after you with a rock, The world would be such a better place when people like you have being culled by your own selves,
gifty, your display of stupidity shouldn’t be dignified with a response but since you’re too dumb to understand… I simply, quoted a verse in the bible, that forbids homosexuality as some people are making comments that it was never written of in the bible.
Dear ibinabo
That’s just Typical of your particular species of Christian. You pick out a text to USE to justify YOUR opinion and just disregard the other bit. So I am calling you out on the rest of what king James version and new version says bout homos. Since you are a believer you should practice wat u preach or quote therefore u should be out murdering homos instead of weaving a tangled web. Chances are you’ll be felled by hailstones the size of your hypocrisy. In as much as I’ll like to hang about and help you credit your sin account I’ve got more important buisness to heed to like enjoying GOD’S CREATION.
You go girl.
Heaven will not deny you.
God grant us the grace to always stand by and with Him, regardless
Ignorance on rampage……. bruno fierce, for you infor it capital letter GOD
Yep for the real ONE not the fake gods u ignorantly speak of and drag into you self serving nonsense. Sacasm is really wasted on the stupid. I do not us the name in VAIN.