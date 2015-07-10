BellaNaija

Meant To Be: Shade & Teina's Fateful Love Story & Beautiful Wedding

Folashade & Teina Yoruba & Ijaw Nigerian Wedding in Lagos - AkinTayoTimi - BellaNaija 2015 -DSC_2815Folashade and Teinane are the perfect blend of beauty and brains. The bride Shade was once a model and is now a certified chartered accountant, while her beau is a lawyer.

Their story is one of ‘DP love’ that turned into a hot and persistent pursuit – their mutual friend put up her display picture on his messenger and it was love at first sight for Teina.

After months of putting up a wall, in Shade’s words, “God lifted the veil the devil was trying to keep over my eyes,” because right after giving her groom a genuine chance, they’ve been inseparable.

Enjoy & be inspired by the photos, video and wedding story!

***

~ All Photography: AkinTayoTimi

“You are what I never knew I always wanted”
How We Met
by Folashade, the bride
You know when you take one of these very nice photos, and you say to yourself, “this photo fine sha” (Lol) So of course it was a picture that was DP certified.Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography 3My very good friend, Justice Idehen put the picture up on his DP. Much later, probably after a month or so, we were out together for drinks, and he said to me, “Shade there is one guy that has been going on about how awesome you looked in that your picture”.

For me the timing was awful, I was not ready to either meet or know any guy. So I told my friend, “abeg don’t give my number to anyone, biko”.

Then one fateful day I was at home, and I asked myself, why would I just want to be alone? I picked up the phone and called him, and he came to my house to take me to lunch.

As I sat in his car on our way out I looked at him and asked myself, “Folashade what is wrong with you – this dude ain’t bad at all?” 😀 For me it was as if God lifted the veil the devil was trying to keep over my eyes.

The rest, as they say, is history. The only regret if any is that I did not start dating him sooner, but the saying is true, that God’s time is the best…

Now we are married!Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography - BellaNaija 2How We Met
by the groom, Teina Okpokiti
I was single and had been discussing with my friend Justice Idehen on relationships and marriage etc. when he spoke about Shade and her being a wonderful person. Immediately I asked for a photo and the image I saw was too beautiful. Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography - BellaNaijaI told him wanted him to set up a date for us to meet, and he agreed to arrange one. But when I didn’t hear from him for a while, I called him to follow up and then he informed me Shade said she’s not interested in meeting me … Lol. I wasn’t very happy about that but I kept pushing my friend to arrange a date still.

As providence would have it, one evening in November 2012, I got a call from Justice and he said he was at Shade’s house and she would like to meet me. Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography - BellaNaija 4Out of sheer excitement, I drove to Lekki to meet up with them. On my way, I got another call to come with a bottle of wine. I quickly scampered into a shop and got red wine, Escudo Rojo (my lucky wine). I arrived Shade’s house and lo, she was more beautiful in person and very pleasant. We got introduced, exchanged numbers and we became friends.Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography 4 - BellaNaijaI called her intermittently but wasn’t getting the vibe I wanted. I asked her out on dates a couple of times and she politely turned me down. I would call her, she wouldn’t pick up or text back. At this point, I got a bit frustrated and slowed down the communication.

After a few months, out of the blue I got a call from Shade requesting we go for a drink. Since I hadn’t given up completely, I was happy to meet up. We hung out that day and have never stopped being together since…Folashade & Teina - AkinTayoTimi Pre Wedding Photography The Proposal
by the bride, Shade
It was a work day, and Teinane called and said, “Babe let’s go for drinks”. I was super tired but I said yes.

Prior to this, my close friend Amani Emeson was always engaging me with talks of proposals, wedding rings, the types of rings I liked and all. I was a bit suspicious but I tried to downplay it – after all, can’t girlfriends just talk about rings?

Back to the story! We went to our favorite hang out spot, and after settling in he ordered my favorite bottle of champagne. I was like, “Ah ah babe, it’s a week day, why are we drinking champagne?” 😀

I noticed he was a bit nervous because he stood up went to the bathroom then came back. He got up again, tucked in his shirt properly and sat back down. He started by saying how great it has been dating me and he would like to spend the rest of his life with me. He then popped the question and the rest is history as they say.

And of course I got the perfect ring! He had sent my friend on a mission and she told him exactly what I like.

***

Shade and Teina got married in January this year, in an Ijaw and Yoruba traditional, then church wedding a few days later. We’re elated to share all their happy moments today.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Shade & Teina a lifetime of love!

Wedding Video: Atunbi Photography

Wedding Dates
Traditional Wedding: January 29 2015
White Wedding: January 31 2015

Photography: AkinTayoTimi | @akintayotimi
Video: Atunbi | @atunbi

Makeup: Faces by Labisi | @facesbylabisi
Traditional outfit – Yoruba: Bimmms | @bimmms24
Traditional outfit – Ijaw: Maison de Helen | @maisondehelen
Bride’s Reception Dress & Bridesmaids Dresses: Wana Sambo | @wanasambo
Cake: Lanre Butter Cream | @lanrebuttercream
Decor: Dexterity Plus | @dexterityplus
Cocktails: Eventi Cocktails | @eventicocktails
Dessert: Sweet Cravings Dessert | @sweetcravingsdessert

51 Comments on Meant To Be: Shade & Teina’s Fateful Love Story & Beautiful Wedding
  • Olabisi July 10, 2015 at 11:58 am

    Pretty shade..Congrats

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Taipan July 10, 2015 at 12:22 pm

    Wooow! colourful, Congrats to my colleague Teina and his beautiful bride

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • Paloma July 10, 2015 at 12:30 pm

    Bride is pretty…. HML

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • o’tosin July 10, 2015 at 12:33 pm

    c’est tres bon, HML

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • annie mbz July 10, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    BEAUTIFUL COUPLE. God bless your union

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • amy July 10, 2015 at 12:48 pm

    Mehn..seeing this makes me wanna get married..

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • T July 10, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    I absolutely love her first gown. sexy and not revealing

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Sugar July 10, 2015 at 12:52 pm

    Women loved being chased looool. He reduced his communication and calls when he wasnt getting the right vibes and Shade called him when she noticed bobo seem to be drifting away. All you ladies you better reduce your shakara, that is how you will discourage your future husband by posing and forming….Ohhh am too busy for a date, youi wont pick calls and be forming busy busy tinzzz. If ure interested just give the signal straight away, stop forming Queen Elsa

    Love this! 208 Reply
    • Tola July 11, 2015 at 10:58 pm

      I think it’s about the wisdom to strike a balance. A man can move back if you are too cheap. You can’t also afford to appear desperate o. Striking a balance is the key.

      Love this! 92
    • Ahneetah July 11, 2015 at 11:51 pm

      Queen Elsa. Indeed!

      Love this! 58
    • VeeOby July 15, 2015 at 8:41 am

      @Tola, I agree with the striking a balance. You can get away with calling if you are sure a guy was really really into you in the first place. Yeah men hate it when they feel chased, they are hunters and they enjoy and value the thrill of the hunt

      Love this! 67
  • Bola July 10, 2015 at 12:53 pm

    The bride is Gorgeous , love the mix of cultures

    Love this! 79 Reply
  • Queen Spicey July 10, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    The bride is beautiful and knows what works for her body structure. God bless your marriage.

    Love this! 79 Reply
  • Olivia Ruth July 10, 2015 at 1:15 pm

    Auntie Bella, how about the brides dresses? Any info about who made them or who supplied the fabric? Thanks! 🙂

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • ghanaian July 10, 2015 at 1:20 pm

    beautiful birde

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • happychick July 10, 2015 at 1:39 pm

    wow very beautiful bride and handsome groom, faces by labisi served that face on a platter of gold mehn…she made the bride look sweet and frosh…God bless their new home

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • Miss kevwe July 10, 2015 at 1:41 pm

    ALL I SEE ARE THE GROOMSMEN, HANDSOME SET OF MEN.M I WANT ONE OF THEM, ANYONE.

    Love this! 81 Reply
    • Indigo July 10, 2015 at 2:13 pm

      Nne ehn all the grooms men are so fine!

      Love this! 66
    • chi July 11, 2015 at 2:50 pm

      Fine n married ….every single one of them married .

      Love this! 61
  • x-factor July 10, 2015 at 1:54 pm

    Beautiful People, Congratulations!

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • dobzi July 10, 2015 at 2:24 pm

    Really nice. Nice looking couple

    dobzifingers.com/?m=1

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • tzipporah July 10, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    So colourful and beautiful! Congratulations to them.

    Just wondering when the right guy will find me…

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • kidspyjamasng July 10, 2015 at 4:44 pm

    Nice. We loveeeee.

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • NaijaPikin July 10, 2015 at 6:04 pm

    I see you DJ Lami. Dude will have grown folks going crazy.

    Gorgeous bride. May God bless their union

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Rose July 10, 2015 at 6:04 pm

    The Devil is indeed a Liarrrrr Kai see your fine bobo…lmao I cant believe you did not think he was cute when you first saw him… Biko the broda is fineeee and freshhh and your equally a drop dead gorgeous bride… you both look amazing…biko Thank God that he removed the scales from your eyes oooo otherwise na had i known you for they yarn now. On a side note…. biko are does hot guys in your pictures single??? #singleandsearching…#iwanttomaryy…#hubbywereatthough..lmaoo… wishing you a happy married life

    Love this! 78 Reply
    • Dami”CERTIFIED” July 12, 2015 at 10:41 pm

      Saharaaaaaa

      Love this! 58
  • Bevshine events July 10, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    Beautiful bride, beautiful event

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Eliza July 10, 2015 at 8:48 pm

    That Sekem part is everything ??? HML to these beautiful couple.Oh Lord let my Johnny find me until then Sekem Sekem….

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • sugar and spice July 10, 2015 at 9:40 pm

    Is it just me or most of d groom’s friends av wedding ring on? Chai……..dis is nt fair at all

    Love this! 76 Reply
  • Kumo July 11, 2015 at 12:36 am

    Congrats Teina…. HML

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • ACE July 11, 2015 at 7:58 pm

    God bless the beautiful couple. Love the simplicity of the occasion .

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Charity July 11, 2015 at 11:03 pm

    Bridesmaids. Kudos to your appearance. I don’t understand why some people think they need to become naked in order to perform the gorgeous role. My maids were 5 and clothing was very descent. 4 of them are married. I am not sure about the 5th because I have not heard anything from her, don’t know her whereabouts currently. She might be married.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Eku July 12, 2015 at 12:24 am

    The brides friends wor wor sha but the groom men oh lala

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • Ty July 12, 2015 at 8:59 am

    Pretty and colourful ? wedding ?…im in love ❤ with the colours…they’re so right…wishing em a happy married ? life

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • tafia July 13, 2015 at 7:35 pm

    ahahn you harsh o

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • jem July 14, 2015 at 3:10 am

    I’m i the only one seeing the groom’s man with low afro?? He’s sooo handsome.

    Love this! 61 Reply
    • cindy_15 July 17, 2015 at 3:16 pm

      You are not the only one my dear. The man is fiiiiiiiine.

      Love this! 55
  • Deedara July 14, 2015 at 11:06 pm

    Gorgeous bride, beautiful wedding. Love her choice of wedding gown, stunning.

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz July 15, 2015 at 5:22 pm

    Decent bride and bridemaid

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • VeeOby July 15, 2015 at 8:34 pm

    Is it a trend now? I’ve noticed at least five Yoruba chicks marrying out of their tribe on BN and YouTube. Two married Ghanians, two Edo and Delta and now Ijaw. I hail una, it’s all good..

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • VeeOby July 15, 2015 at 9:55 pm

    Mehn, that Ijaw outfit does it for me. The beaded cap, the necklace, the gorge wrapper, exquisite.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Stilo July 16, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    nice pple… beautiful outing…Let God be in charge & u will enjoy every moment of it. Was there

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Omo Williams July 19, 2015 at 4:25 am

    You are vry correct Palemo. It will be nice to get in touch with you,

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Chy July 21, 2015 at 3:19 pm

    wow! This is beautiful! Babes abeg hw una de take catch dem cute and rich guys mbok? #runningaway

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • May September 4, 2015 at 5:11 pm

    I admire people who have inter-ethnic marriage. Itz so brave of dem. HML….yu guys re beautiful

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • francisca September 7, 2015 at 8:53 pm

    Hello BN

    i really need your help on getting to know the bride’s wedding gown… mine is coming very soon and I am kind of stuck…. i want this gown so please help

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • missjones November 14, 2015 at 11:23 am

    The bride’s wedding gown is everything! So beautiful and decent. Lord, biko visit these sistahs before people’s husbands start missing.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • chizaram February 9, 2016 at 8:47 am

    So love her wedding gown,decent Nd yet classy,BN pls where did she get it??

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • AYO August 9, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    Please what hotel was that picture taken on the stairway

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cristina October 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Here i come 2 years late!! Just to say that this was a beautiful wedding. The Bride was very beautiful, her gown is my dream gown. The groom was on point as well. Decoration On Point! Congratulations. Hope that the couple is living happily. God bless them! Cheers from Angola

    Love this! 0 Reply
