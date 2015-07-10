Meant To Be: Shade & Teina’s Fateful Love Story & Beautiful Wedding

Folashade and Teinane are the perfect blend of beauty and brains. The bride Shade was once a model and is now a certified chartered accountant, while her beau is a lawyer.
Their story is one of ‘DP love’ that turned into a hot and persistent pursuit – their mutual friend put up her display picture on his messenger and it was love at first sight for Teina.
After months of putting up a wall, in Shade’s words, “God lifted the veil the devil was trying to keep over my eyes,” because right after giving her groom a genuine chance, they’ve been inseparable.
Enjoy & be inspired by the photos, video and wedding story!
~ All Photography: AkinTayoTimi
“You are what I never knew I always wanted” –
How We Met
by Folashade, the bride
You know when you take one of these very nice photos, and you say to yourself, “this photo fine sha” (Lol) So of course it was a picture that was DP certified.My very good friend, Justice Idehen put the picture up on his DP. Much later, probably after a month or so, we were out together for drinks, and he said to me, “Shade there is one guy that has been going on about how awesome you looked in that your picture”.
For me the timing was awful, I was not ready to either meet or know any guy. So I told my friend, “abeg don’t give my number to anyone, biko”.
Then one fateful day I was at home, and I asked myself, why would I just want to be alone? I picked up the phone and called him, and he came to my house to take me to lunch.
As I sat in his car on our way out I looked at him and asked myself, “Folashade what is wrong with you – this dude ain’t bad at all?” 😀 For me it was as if God lifted the veil the devil was trying to keep over my eyes.
The rest, as they say, is history. The only regret if any is that I did not start dating him sooner, but the saying is true, that God’s time is the best…
Now we are married!How We Met
by the groom, Teina Okpokiti
I was single and had been discussing with my friend Justice Idehen on relationships and marriage etc. when he spoke about Shade and her being a wonderful person. Immediately I asked for a photo and the image I saw was too beautiful. I told him wanted him to set up a date for us to meet, and he agreed to arrange one. But when I didn’t hear from him for a while, I called him to follow up and then he informed me Shade said she’s not interested in meeting me … Lol. I wasn’t very happy about that but I kept pushing my friend to arrange a date still.
As providence would have it, one evening in November 2012, I got a call from Justice and he said he was at Shade’s house and she would like to meet me. Out of sheer excitement, I drove to Lekki to meet up with them. On my way, I got another call to come with a bottle of wine. I quickly scampered into a shop and got red wine, Escudo Rojo (my lucky wine). I arrived Shade’s house and lo, she was more beautiful in person and very pleasant. We got introduced, exchanged numbers and we became friends.I called her intermittently but wasn’t getting the vibe I wanted. I asked her out on dates a couple of times and she politely turned me down. I would call her, she wouldn’t pick up or text back. At this point, I got a bit frustrated and slowed down the communication.
After a few months, out of the blue I got a call from Shade requesting we go for a drink. Since I hadn’t given up completely, I was happy to meet up. We hung out that day and have never stopped being together since…The Proposal
by the bride, Shade
It was a work day, and Teinane called and said, “Babe let’s go for drinks”. I was super tired but I said yes.
Prior to this, my close friend Amani Emeson was always engaging me with talks of proposals, wedding rings, the types of rings I liked and all. I was a bit suspicious but I tried to downplay it – after all, can’t girlfriends just talk about rings?
Back to the story! We went to our favorite hang out spot, and after settling in he ordered my favorite bottle of champagne. I was like, “Ah ah babe, it’s a week day, why are we drinking champagne?” 😀
I noticed he was a bit nervous because he stood up went to the bathroom then came back. He got up again, tucked in his shirt properly and sat back down. He started by saying how great it has been dating me and he would like to spend the rest of his life with me. He then popped the question and the rest is history as they say.
And of course I got the perfect ring! He had sent my friend on a mission and she told him exactly what I like.
Shade and Teina got married in January this year, in an Ijaw and Yoruba traditional, then church wedding a few days later. We’re elated to share all their happy moments today.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes Shade & Teina a lifetime of love!
Wedding Video: Atunbi Photography
White Wedding
Traditional WeddingWedding Info
Wedding Dates
Traditional Wedding: January 29 2015
White Wedding: January 31 2015
Photography: AkinTayoTimi | @akintayotimi
Video: Atunbi | @atunbi
Makeup: Faces by Labisi | @facesbylabisi
Traditional outfit – Yoruba: Bimmms | @bimmms24
Traditional outfit – Ijaw: Maison de Helen | @maisondehelen
Bride’s Reception Dress & Bridesmaids Dresses: Wana Sambo | @wanasambo
Cake: Lanre Butter Cream | @lanrebuttercream
Decor: Dexterity Plus | @dexterityplus
Cocktails: Eventi Cocktails | @eventicocktails
Dessert: Sweet Cravings Dessert | @sweetcravingsdessert
Pretty shade..Congrats
Please who is this fineeeeeeeeeeeeee grooms man with the Afro. Ahn ahn. Bros is all kinds of hot.
*Fans self*
Wooow! colourful, Congrats to my colleague Teina and his beautiful bride
Bride is pretty…. HML
c’est tres bon, HML
BEAUTIFUL COUPLE. God bless your union
Mehn..seeing this makes me wanna get married..
I absolutely love her first gown. sexy and not revealing
Women loved being chased looool. He reduced his communication and calls when he wasnt getting the right vibes and Shade called him when she noticed bobo seem to be drifting away. All you ladies you better reduce your shakara, that is how you will discourage your future husband by posing and forming….Ohhh am too busy for a date, youi wont pick calls and be forming busy busy tinzzz. If ure interested just give the signal straight away, stop forming Queen Elsa
I think it’s about the wisdom to strike a balance. A man can move back if you are too cheap. You can’t also afford to appear desperate o. Striking a balance is the key.
Queen Elsa. Indeed!
@Tola, I agree with the striking a balance. You can get away with calling if you are sure a guy was really really into you in the first place. Yeah men hate it when they feel chased, they are hunters and they enjoy and value the thrill of the hunt
The bride is Gorgeous , love the mix of cultures
The bride is beautiful and knows what works for her body structure. God bless your marriage.
Auntie Bella, how about the brides dresses? Any info about who made them or who supplied the fabric? Thanks! 🙂
beautiful birde
wow very beautiful bride and handsome groom, faces by labisi served that face on a platter of gold mehn…she made the bride look sweet and frosh…God bless their new home
ALL I SEE ARE THE GROOMSMEN, HANDSOME SET OF MEN.M I WANT ONE OF THEM, ANYONE.
Nne ehn all the grooms men are so fine!
Fine n married ….every single one of them married .
Beautiful People, Congratulations!
Really nice. Nice looking couple
So colourful and beautiful! Congratulations to them.
Just wondering when the right guy will find me…
Nice. We loveeeee.
I see you DJ Lami. Dude will have grown folks going crazy.
Gorgeous bride. May God bless their union
The Devil is indeed a Liarrrrr Kai see your fine bobo…lmao I cant believe you did not think he was cute when you first saw him… Biko the broda is fineeee and freshhh and your equally a drop dead gorgeous bride… you both look amazing…biko Thank God that he removed the scales from your eyes oooo otherwise na had i known you for they yarn now. On a side note…. biko are does hot guys in your pictures single??? #singleandsearching…#iwanttomaryy…#hubbywereatthough..lmaoo… wishing you a happy married life
Saharaaaaaa
Beautiful bride, beautiful event
That Sekem part is everything ??? HML to these beautiful couple.Oh Lord let my Johnny find me until then Sekem Sekem….
Is it just me or most of d groom’s friends av wedding ring on? Chai……..dis is nt fair at all
Congrats Teina…. HML
God bless the beautiful couple. Love the simplicity of the occasion .
Bridesmaids. Kudos to your appearance. I don’t understand why some people think they need to become naked in order to perform the gorgeous role. My maids were 5 and clothing was very descent. 4 of them are married. I am not sure about the 5th because I have not heard anything from her, don’t know her whereabouts currently. She might be married.
The brides friends wor wor sha but the groom men oh lala
Pretty and colourful ? wedding ?…im in love ❤ with the colours…they’re so right…wishing em a happy married ? life
ahahn you harsh o
I’m i the only one seeing the groom’s man with low afro?? He’s sooo handsome.
You are not the only one my dear. The man is fiiiiiiiine.
Gorgeous bride, beautiful wedding. Love her choice of wedding gown, stunning.
Decent bride and bridemaid
Is it a trend now? I’ve noticed at least five Yoruba chicks marrying out of their tribe on BN and YouTube. Two married Ghanians, two Edo and Delta and now Ijaw. I hail una, it’s all good..
Mehn, that Ijaw outfit does it for me. The beaded cap, the necklace, the gorge wrapper, exquisite.
nice pple… beautiful outing…Let God be in charge & u will enjoy every moment of it. Was there
You are vry correct Palemo. It will be nice to get in touch with you,
wow! This is beautiful! Babes abeg hw una de take catch dem cute and rich guys mbok? #runningaway
I admire people who have inter-ethnic marriage. Itz so brave of dem. HML….yu guys re beautiful
Hello BN
i really need your help on getting to know the bride’s wedding gown… mine is coming very soon and I am kind of stuck…. i want this gown so please help
The bride’s wedding gown is everything! So beautiful and decent. Lord, biko visit these sistahs before people’s husbands start missing.
So love her wedding gown,decent Nd yet classy,BN pls where did she get it??
Please what hotel was that picture taken on the stairway
Here i come 2 years late!! Just to say that this was a beautiful wedding. The Bride was very beautiful, her gown is my dream gown. The groom was on point as well. Decoration On Point! Congratulations. Hope that the couple is living happily. God bless them! Cheers from Angola