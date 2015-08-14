BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

14 Year Old Enugu Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother with Father’s Gun While Trying to Reenact Movie Scenes

26.08.2015 at By 5 Comments

dreamstime_l_26249124

A 14-year-old boy in Enugu mistakenly killed his 3-year-old brother while trying to reenact movie scenes with their father’s gun.

According to Vanguard, the incident occurred last week Monday.

The report states:

The brothers were said to be re-enacting movie scenes, not knowing that the gun was loaded.

According to a source, their father, Christian Odika, had left for their village square at Obodo-Ukwu Enugwu-Akwu, for a meeting, when the tragic news reached him.

It was gathered that on getting to his house, he met his son in a pool of his own blood.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said: “Investigations into the tragic incident have commenced to ascertain the remote causes, so the law can take its course.”

Photo Credit: Americanspirit/Dreamstime.com (*Photo is for illustrative purposes only*)

5 Comments on 14 Year Old Enugu Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother with Father’s Gun While Trying to Reenact Movie Scenes
  • Ace August 26, 2015 at 12:58 pm

    Which law can take it course in Nigeria?smh
    What a tragedy though.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Lauretta August 26, 2015 at 1:24 pm

      The dad is careless. You don’t leave such things lying around if you have kids. Why not put it in a safe

      Love this! 29
  • oy August 26, 2015 at 3:17 pm

    may God comfort their family

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ebony August 26, 2015 at 5:12 pm

    The guy wanted to kill his brother. At 14 he knows left from right.
    Remember how you were at 14? Yh, not so naive.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Bruness August 27, 2015 at 10:20 pm

      @ Ebony I disagree with you, I blame his father for keeping a gun @ easy reach. I once squeezed the trigger of my dad’s barrel gun once and the bullet swished past my youngest brother who was still crawling and scattered pellets on our sitting room side stool. My dad was packed to travel to the village then there was an emergency and he had to dash off for a few minutes. My dad came back home from the villa confused on how many bullets were in his gun till my mum confirmed. My dad wanted 2 bury me alive but decided against it, I’m sure it’s cos he knew he was part to blame. Bottom line he got rid of the gun or so they made us believe and to this day i’ve never set eyes on the gun.

      Love this! 9
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija