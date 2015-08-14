14 Year Old Enugu Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother with Father’s Gun While Trying to Reenact Movie Scenes

The brothers were said to be re-enacting movie scenes, not knowing that the gun was loaded.

According to a source, their father, Christian Odika, had left for their village square at Obodo-Ukwu Enugwu-Akwu, for a meeting, when the tragic news reached him.

It was gathered that on getting to his house, he met his son in a pool of his own blood.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said: “Investigations into the tragic incident have commenced to ascertain the remote causes, so the law can take its course.”