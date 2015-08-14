14 Year Old Enugu Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother with Father’s Gun While Trying to Reenact Movie Scenes

A 14-year-old boy in Enugu mistakenly killed his 3-year-old brother while trying to reenact movie scenes with their father’s gun.
According to Vanguard, the incident occurred last week Monday.
The report states:
The brothers were said to be re-enacting movie scenes, not knowing that the gun was loaded.
According to a source, their father, Christian Odika, had left for their village square at Obodo-Ukwu Enugwu-Akwu, for a meeting, when the tragic news reached him.
It was gathered that on getting to his house, he met his son in a pool of his own blood.
Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said: “Investigations into the tragic incident have commenced to ascertain the remote causes, so the law can take its course.”
Photo Credit: Americanspirit/Dreamstime.com (*Photo is for illustrative purposes only*)
Which law can take it course in Nigeria?smh
What a tragedy though.
The dad is careless. You don’t leave such things lying around if you have kids. Why not put it in a safe
may God comfort their family
The guy wanted to kill his brother. At 14 he knows left from right.
Remember how you were at 14? Yh, not so naive.
@ Ebony I disagree with you, I blame his father for keeping a gun @ easy reach. I once squeezed the trigger of my dad’s barrel gun once and the bullet swished past my youngest brother who was still crawling and scattered pellets on our sitting room side stool. My dad was packed to travel to the village then there was an emergency and he had to dash off for a few minutes. My dad came back home from the villa confused on how many bullets were in his gun till my mum confirmed. My dad wanted 2 bury me alive but decided against it, I’m sure it’s cos he knew he was part to blame. Bottom line he got rid of the gun or so they made us believe and to this day i’ve never set eyes on the gun.