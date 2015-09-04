“I Lost All My Memory & I Couldn’t Walk Properly” Julius Agwu Shares Inspiring Story of his Brain Tumor Surgery

Julius Agwu has made his first appearance on TV following his surgery and the ace comedian is simply thankful.

He spoke to Channels TV and explained that:

Jumping all the hurdles and challenges of life, so many of us don’t really know what is going on inside. Nobody carries signboard of ill-health. So, I never realized what was happening, I just noticed that at some point, I was losing weight. Initially, I was working out trying to look shapely, because as soon as you clock 40 you begin to take some of those things seriously. I just noticed the over-work, stress and everything.

In Nigeria, we really don’t rest, we hustle and hustle, we just keep working but oyinbo (white men) will work for vacation and settle, you know, rest. But our own, we hustle and even when we die, we’re still working as ancestors through consultations

I just realised that once in a while, I would have headache, take the normal pain relievers and it will go down until I had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital. That was the beginning of the story, when I eventually regained consciousness, I lost all my memory and I couldn’t walk properly.

My wife and I had to go to Houston (USA), because we had to find out what was really happening to me. That was how through an MRI, it was discovered that I had tumours in my brain and an emergency surgery was advised. So, I thank God it went well and God has been perfecting my healing. Since April till now,

I’ve never really done anything as regards my career. I thank God. I am back and alive. God has been merciful, He gave me a second chance. But we thank God, it’s benign and now my medication is dropping it. By God’s grace, my memory is back. It’s not easy, it’s like a car knocking engine. I don’t pray that such thing should happen to my enemy.