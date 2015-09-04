BellaNaija

“I Lost All My Memory & I Couldn’t Walk Properly” Julius Agwu Shares Inspiring Story of his Brain Tumor Surgery

04.09.2015

Julius Agwu

Julius Agwu has made his first appearance on TV following his surgery and the ace comedian is simply thankful.

He spoke to Channels TV and explained that:

Jumping all the hurdles and challenges of life, so many of us don’t really know what is going on inside. Nobody carries signboard of ill-health. So, I never realized what was happening, I just noticed that at some point, I was losing weight. Initially, I was working out trying to look shapely, because as soon as you clock 40 you begin to take some of those things seriously. I just noticed the over-work, stress and everything.

In Nigeria, we really don’t rest, we hustle and hustle, we just keep working but oyinbo (white men) will work for vacation and settle, you know, rest. But our own, we hustle and even when we die, we’re still working as ancestors through consultations

I just realised that once in a while, I would have headache, take the normal pain relievers and it will go down until I had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital. That was the beginning of the story, when I eventually regained consciousness, I lost all my memory and I couldn’t walk properly.

My wife and I had to go to Houston (USA), because we had to find out what was really happening to me. That was how through an MRI, it was discovered that I had tumours in my brain and an emergency surgery was advised. So, I thank God it went well and God has been perfecting my healing. Since April till now,

I’ve never really done anything as regards my career. I thank God. I am back and alive. God has been merciful, He gave me a second chance. But we thank God, it’s benign and now my medication is dropping it. By God’s grace, my memory is back. It’s not easy, it’s like a car knocking engine. I don’t pray that such thing should happen to my enemy.

Watch his inspiring chat below.

  • Idomagirl September 4, 2015 at 10:53 am

    Wow! Thank God for your life o. Your healing is permanent by His Grace.

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • Don Pafegs September 4, 2015 at 11:06 am

    Thank God for the recovery

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • True Talk September 8, 2015 at 6:26 pm

      Don Pafegs, where do we get informations about the 5warning signsof heart failue please

      Love this! 8
  • me September 4, 2015 at 11:34 am

    Thank you Jesus…. I love you Jesus

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Geebabe September 4, 2015 at 11:35 am

    “But our own, we hustle and even when we die, we’re still working as ancestors through consultations”! Glad to see that he has not lost his sense of humour.

    Love this! 152 Reply
    • Ada Bekee September 4, 2015 at 12:09 pm

      That really got me lol too. Thank God for everything dear. Your healing and that of all of us (both physical and spiritual) shall be permanent in Jesus name, amen!

      Love this! 34
  • Tee September 4, 2015 at 12:07 pm

    “But our own, we hustle and even when we die, we’re still working as ancestors through consultations” Lol…. Julius Agwu is back.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Nnie September 4, 2015 at 12:13 pm

    God’s grace is sufficient for you.He will perfect all that concerns your health.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Ivy Nils September 4, 2015 at 12:23 pm

    So happy for you bro… Na God Win.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • kay September 4, 2015 at 12:25 pm

    My Brother Julius…Nothing will happen to you because you are a good man. Your healing is permanent ..Your ministry has cured and healed broken hearts…so be strong and rise again ..affliction shall not arise a second time….

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • happychick September 4, 2015 at 12:34 pm

    God be praised!!! Amen. Am glad he is back and healthy and may his healing be permanent IN JESUS NAME. AMEN

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Tweenytee September 4, 2015 at 12:38 pm

    ‘even when we die, we’re still working as ancestors through consultations”! Glad to see that he has not lost his sense of humour.’ LOL!!! CLOWN!

    God be praised! He that began this good work will complete it to the glory of His name AMEN!

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • anniemanny bae September 4, 2015 at 1:25 pm

    Go Julius! u were made to conquer, nothing do u bros

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • la’ebiere September 4, 2015 at 2:16 pm

    Thank you AWESOME GOD……….I give you all the praise

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Irene September 4, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    I give God Almighty all the glory for your life.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Tina September 4, 2015 at 2:47 pm

    Inspiring story

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Diamondeyez September 4, 2015 at 4:49 pm

    Thank God for his life

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • I no send September 4, 2015 at 5:38 pm

    Thank God for him…I also hope comedians will stop making jokes about disabled people…which he use to do

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • B.Ma September 4, 2015 at 7:49 pm

    God be praised for not making your young children fatherless.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • therapistmrs September 4, 2015 at 9:44 pm

    thank you so much for sharing your story and thank God for his healing power.stay healthy.
    therapistmrs.blogspot.com

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Tunmi September 4, 2015 at 11:05 pm

    Pay attention to your health. How about a post on the warning signs of a heart attack?

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • mariam September 5, 2015 at 12:05 am

    am so happy for u,thank God for d healing

    Love this! 23 Reply
