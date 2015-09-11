MTN Now Offers Subscribers Free Incoming Calls Across 15 Countries!

MTN Nigeria has unveiled another exciting package affording its subscribers an opportunity to constantly communicate when out of the country at zero charge.
This new package affords MTN’s loyal subscribers who travel out of the country the opportunity to enjoy free incoming calls from any part of the world. There is also a low call rate of N60 per minute. However subscribers have to be on Prepaid, Post Paid and E– Post paid plans.
Subscription to this service is N2, 000 and requires no registration as the customer is automatically connected to enjoy free incoming calls and SMS when they switch on their phones at any of these 15 eligible destinations; UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kenya and Ghana.
So when next you travel, keep your MTN SIM on and enjoy free incoming calls and other benefits attached to the plan.
Visit www.mtnonline.com or follow @MTNNG for more details on the new roaming rates.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
Advertorial– Sponsored Content
Long overdue…thank you all the same…other network providers to follow
When people are tired of your poor customer service so we leave your company then you get your shit together.
Impressive! O2 UK still charges 50p per call received in the EU…kmt
Well just returned from Johannesburg and I was charged NGN55 per minute on every called I received and I am a postpaid client. Kindly explain MTN
That still doesn’t answer my question on why people are re-registering their sim again. As if that is not enough, they couldn’t even make the process less stressful! People gather at one of their offices opposite my house as early as 5.am to pick their numbers and wait endlessly to be attended to. To even add to the whole drama, some group of people are just standing some few poles away from that MTN office and beckoning on passers-by to come and do the same re-registeration for N200 (I hear some charge N100). Its too bad.
Finally caught up to eitisalat I see. They’ve been doing this forever! Your service charge for this service is much lower though, so still commendable.