MTN Now Offers Subscribers Free Incoming Calls Across 15 Countries!



MTN Nigeria has unveiled another exciting package affording its subscribers an opportunity to constantly communicate when out of the country at zero charge.

This new package affords MTN’s loyal subscribers who travel out of the country the opportunity to enjoy free incoming calls from any part of the world. There is also a low call rate of N60 per minute. However subscribers have to be on Prepaid, Post Paid and E– Post paid plans.

Subscription to this service is N2, 000 and requires no registration as the customer is automatically connected to enjoy free incoming calls and SMS when they switch on their phones at any of these 15 eligible destinations; UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kenya and Ghana.

So when next you travel, keep your MTN SIM on and enjoy free incoming calls and other benefits attached to the plan.

Visit www.mtnonline.com or follow @MTNNG for more details on the new roaming rates.

