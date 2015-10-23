Adele is BACK! Watch – “Hello”

Multi-platinum selling musician Adele has released her first new music in several years and it was worth the wait!
“Hello” – the song and video premiered this morning.
The video by Xavier Dolan perfectly complements Adele’s melodious ode to an ex-lover.
So hello from the other side….I must have called a thousand times……worth the wait…..I like.
Oh My!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love love Adele
downloaded it sharp sharp
Fresh breath!
Great, her voice is evolving tho, really nice, awaiting the album 25!!!
i love adele and will always love.. u never break my heart.muah
She is such a stunning woman. Goodness
ADELE!!!!!! i just want to hug you for this song.
Downloaded and on repeat.
oh my….love love love
YESS MOTHA!!! Bless me dem vocals
Yesssssssss my bae is backkkk….a true musician….love me some ADELE
and it had to be a black guy… next thing you’ll hear… He’s Yoruba. 😐
ur a clown biko…
Adele never disappoints, I love!!
i dont like it, i love it love it love it oooooho….
and the guy is cute as hell. look at dem dimples…i would cry my eyes out too if it was me
One of the World’s great wonders…… Adele’s voice
i love it. did she slim down? nice.
Those lashes are giving me life!!!!!
Ayaba, you stole the words out of my mouth. There’s no other statement that can explain the greatness being witnessed in Adele.
MEN!! There is no one like her. Everything from the video, her voice and look is just flawless. Nov. 20th can’t come fast enough. This is what you call MUSIC!!
Gosh! I’m all up in feels with the song! Cue goosebumps, tears and flashing images of imaginary boyfriend and relationship gone sour.
Please buy a new shelf because this song and album will sweep all the awards next year!
I F-ING LOVE LOVE LOVE IT
The Queen is back!!!’
Fantastic vocals, delivery and song writing. Fantastic music. Her song writing and delivery, always leaves me speechless. Talent! for sure.
Goose-pimples!!!!!!
Spellbound!
she’s back!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amazing amazing. Totally worth the wait!
Self proclaimed queen of heartbreak is back yo!!!!! Adeleeeerr such greatness
She’s a queen. A long time ago she took her place on the throne I made for queens. Anita B, Chaka K, Mariah C, Whitney H, Celin D, and Adele. Strong vocals. No deafening screams. Mwah.
The cute guy in the video is Tristan Wilds, actor in The Wire, 90210, Red Tails, The Secret Life of the Bees, etc. He’s also a rapper/singer using the name Mack Wilds. His debut album spurned the hit “Own It,” and his album was nominated for a Grammy.
Love it love it love it. Welcome back Queen
I love love it.
Speaking of california,, i need new friends abeg..
Friends i can hang out with, and as well have a great relationship with.
I’m a lady bythe way.
Kindly drop your contact.
Hey are you in cali, got awesome personality?
email me dennylass2015@gmail.com
She’s from the Adeniji Adele family. na Yoruba chic I guess (LOL) that was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!
I teared up watching Adele’s Hello. I must say only her music has been able to have that effect on me, and here I was thinking her inspirations gone since she found love Clearly I thought wrong. All I can say is She’s a MASTER and she heads the kingdom. #NO CONTEST. #GENIUS
Great song and voice……..great video…….no need for naked bodies…..
…and now I am laughing at myself for the shameless speed I used to switch screens after catching this headline out of the corner of my eye……was reading that feature bout blaming the victim….then I thought I saw ‘watch Adele’… and then I did… out goes article, in comes Adele…. she’s absolutely worth all the tuning out every other sound I did to enjoy this video well!
There is no game of throne in this matter, she HOLDS it…period!
am I the only one getting “younger michael ealy” vibes from tristan? fine men dem
I studied music and I am still studying it…from that perspective…yes omawumi version is better, she has a different voice from adele and she carried it her way and made it sound better, even the production helps complete hers in its way. Adele version was not weak but if the question is who has a better version just between both of them. its omawumi. play this for anyone who hasnt heard both songs yet. or just started listening recently, or you can listen to adele version right now and then omawunmi’s.