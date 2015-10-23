BellaNaija

23.10.2015

Adele Hello
Multi-platinum selling musician Adele has released her first new music in several years and it was worth the wait!

Hello” – the song and video premiered this morning.

The video by Xavier Dolan perfectly complements Adele’s melodious ode to an ex-lover.

Comments on Adele is BACK! Watch – "Hello"
  • Ene October 23, 2015 at 10:11 am

    So hello from the other side….I must have called a thousand times……worth the wait…..I like.

  • Mizzy October 23, 2015 at 10:42 am

    Oh My!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love love Adele

  • ndu bae October 23, 2015 at 11:09 am

    downloaded it sharp sharp

  • Bowl October 23, 2015 at 11:13 am

    Fresh breath!

  • whoever October 23, 2015 at 11:14 am

    Great, her voice is evolving tho, really nice, awaiting the album 25!!!

  • rahyourbinde October 23, 2015 at 11:20 am

    i love adele and will always love.. u never break my heart.muah

  • tee October 23, 2015 at 11:24 am

    She is such a stunning woman. Goodness

  • flox October 23, 2015 at 11:28 am

    ADELE!!!!!! i just want to hug you for this song.
    Downloaded and on repeat.

  • Somtoo October 23, 2015 at 11:51 am

    oh my….love love love

  • BlueEyed October 23, 2015 at 12:18 pm

    YESS MOTHA!!! Bless me dem vocals

  • Rose October 23, 2015 at 12:22 pm

    Yesssssssss my bae is backkkk….a true musician….love me some ADELE

  • kehinde October 23, 2015 at 1:33 pm

    and it had to be a black guy… next thing you’ll hear… He’s Yoruba. 😐

    • been there October 23, 2015 at 2:03 pm

      ur a clown biko…

  • nomzy October 23, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    Adele never disappoints, I love!!

  • been there October 23, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    i dont like it, i love it love it love it oooooho….
    and the guy is cute as hell. look at dem dimples…i would cry my eyes out too if it was me

  • Ayaba October 23, 2015 at 2:14 pm

    One of the World’s great wonders…… Adele’s voice

  • Naturallyziny October 23, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    i love it. did she slim down? nice.

  • I’m about the lashes October 23, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    Those lashes are giving me life!!!!!

  • quirky October 23, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    Ayaba, you stole the words out of my mouth. There’s no other statement that can explain the greatness being witnessed in Adele.

  • Gee October 23, 2015 at 3:02 pm

    MEN!! There is no one like her. Everything from the video, her voice and look is just flawless. Nov. 20th can’t come fast enough. This is what you call MUSIC!!

  • Editrix October 23, 2015 at 4:02 pm

    Gosh! I’m all up in feels with the song! Cue goosebumps, tears and flashing images of imaginary boyfriend and relationship gone sour.

    Please buy a new shelf because this song and album will sweep all the awards next year!

  • Michael October 23, 2015 at 4:06 pm

    I F-ING LOVE LOVE LOVE IT

  • Bobolink October 23, 2015 at 4:55 pm

    The Queen is back!!!’

  • dzy October 23, 2015 at 5:29 pm

    Fantastic vocals, delivery and song writing. Fantastic music. Her song writing and delivery, always leaves me speechless. Talent! for sure.

  • Taiwo October 23, 2015 at 6:06 pm

    Goose-pimples!!!!!!

  • A October 23, 2015 at 6:43 pm

    Spellbound!

  • moi October 23, 2015 at 7:03 pm

    she’s back!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Ephi October 23, 2015 at 7:36 pm

    Amazing amazing. Totally worth the wait!

  • Raaaaaaa October 23, 2015 at 7:39 pm

    Self proclaimed queen of heartbreak is back yo!!!!! Adeleeeerr such greatness

  • mabel October 23, 2015 at 8:40 pm

    She’s a queen. A long time ago she took her place on the throne I made for queens. Anita B, Chaka K, Mariah C, Whitney H, Celin D, and Adele. Strong vocals. No deafening screams. Mwah.

  • Dee-USA October 23, 2015 at 11:10 pm

    The cute guy in the video is Tristan Wilds, actor in The Wire, 90210, Red Tails, The Secret Life of the Bees, etc. He’s also a rapper/singer using the name Mack Wilds. His debut album spurned the hit “Own It,” and his album was nominated for a Grammy.

  • nonamespls October 23, 2015 at 11:27 pm

    Love it love it love it. Welcome back Queen

  • Violet October 24, 2015 at 4:27 am

    I love love it.
    Speaking of california,, i need new friends abeg..
    Friends i can hang out with, and as well have a great relationship with.
    I’m a lady bythe way.
    Kindly drop your contact.

  • Prince October 24, 2015 at 1:45 pm

    She’s from the Adeniji Adele family. na Yoruba chic I guess (LOL) that was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!

  • Bruness October 25, 2015 at 7:43 am

    I teared up watching Adele’s Hello. I must say only her music has been able to have that effect on me, and here I was thinking her inspirations gone since she found love Clearly I thought wrong. All I can say is She’s a MASTER and she heads the kingdom. #NO CONTEST. #GENIUS

  • dips November 10, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    Great song and voice……..great video…….no need for naked bodies…..

  • Que November 10, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    …and now I am laughing at myself for the shameless speed I used to switch screens after catching this headline out of the corner of my eye……was reading that feature bout blaming the victim….then I thought I saw ‘watch Adele’… and then I did… out goes article, in comes Adele…. she’s absolutely worth all the tuning out every other sound I did to enjoy this video well!

    There is no game of throne in this matter, she HOLDS it…period!

  • sunshine November 10, 2015 at 2:58 pm

    am I the only one getting “younger michael ealy” vibes from tristan? fine men dem

  • word November 13, 2015 at 8:07 pm

    I studied music and I am still studying it…from that perspective…yes omawumi version is better, she has a different voice from adele and she carried it her way and made it sound better, even the production helps complete hers in its way. Adele version was not weak but if the question is who has a better version just between both of them. its omawumi. play this for anyone who hasnt heard both songs yet. or just started listening recently, or you can listen to adele version right now and then omawunmi’s.

