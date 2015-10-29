From Ijaw to Fulani, See The Beauty in Nigerian Brides! | Layefa Beauty

It’s time for another edition of BN Bridal Beauty!
Behind the brushes today is Layefa of Layefa Beauty. She teamed up with great professionals to showcase our rich diverse Nigerian bridal cultures, and to inspire intending brides.
Layefa walks us through the looks with her words below.
Enjoy!
***
Our country Nigeria is rich in culture with diverse traditions in all 36 states.
Hausa
This look represents a modern Hausa bridal look. For this look i used gold glitter on the eyes and on the lips I used Zaron Stallion lip liner, Zaron matte stain in Posh and La girl gloss in Fantasy.
Igbo
Igbo brides at their Igba Nkwu (wine carrying) ceremonies dress to portray their rich and diverse culture. here the model is wearing a toned down look which she could use in welcoming her in-laws, and also another look that depicts what an Igbo bride would rock for her final outing.
Yoruba
Yoruba Brides are known for their majestic ensemble which includes their beautifully designed hand woven aso oke and beads. For this look I used a personal favorite, Tara’s Igbele eye shadow on the eyes and used Zaron’s fuschia pink liner and LA Girl matte flat finish pigment gloss in Fantasy for the ombre lips.
Delta Igbo
Here the models depict Delta Igbo bride wearing Akwa Ocha with beads and completes her look with her Uya (horsetail) For this look I used BM|Pro Infrared and Beyond Beauty no 42 to create ombre lips. Ijaw
This look showcases a typical Ijaw bride with her beautiful white coral beads and crown. For this look I went with BH Cosmetics Magneta Hlitte on the eyes and ombre pink lips to complete the look.
Urhobo/Isoko
These brides are synonymous with double toned gele which we were able to depict on this model.
Makeup & Concept: Layefa Beauty | @sandraelayefa
Photography: Fegorson Photography | @fegorson_photography
Yoruba Look Model: Blessing | @blessingezeocha
I have never seen this much photoshoped pics! Too fake!
hater
This is not hate…. The girls are pretty no doubt but its way tooooooooooo photoshopped.
The Gele is laid!
The editing is too much
the Brides are already beautiful…
Less is more
Which one be Igbo and Delta Igbo ? They should all fall under Igbo
There is a difference…
@Bama, there is no difference. Igbo is Igbo whether you’re from Enugu, Delta, Anambra, Imo etc. If you last name is Igbo, you are of the Igbo tribe. Nothing more or less.
The dialects may be different (it is also good to understand that If an Enugu man from Udi LGA speaks Igbo in his own dialect, another Igbo man from Mbaise, Imo will not understand it. He will recognize that it’s Igbo language but they’ll be lost in communication. That is exactly how it is with Igbos in Delta state. They are not any less Igbo or more Igbo than the Igbos in these other states. Only difference is that the state has a mixture of other non-Igbo tribes unlike the other Igbo state which are almost purely Igbo.
Photoshop! Photoshop! Aah aah, Please lets portray our ladies in their natural beauties. Might as well be working with animated creatures.
At the Igba nkwu, we almost always tie ichafu for the final outing. Check out pictures on bellanaija. Na the first outing we dey sometimes wear that cap or beads in hair!
I thought the beaded cap was a Kalabari / Ijaw feature, that their brides wear. When did it become a part of the outfit of Igbo brides?? Just asking.
Sometimes Delta Igbos wear it.
They are all beautiful. Welldone.
PHOTOSHOP DIKWA VERY RISKYYYY
It is too edited and honestly I do not like the makeup.
Weldone Sandra! Wow!
Benin people are the owners of beads, igbos are guilty of culture appropriations
So beads are meant t be worn by only Benin people ??? You really sound silly ,
Get your facts right. Corals have been worn by people of south south as well as south east from time! The amount of corals south easterners wear these days, however has definitely been influenced by south southerners that are known to wear layers upon layers of corals.
Vanessa such an unnecessary shade. Igbos usually wear red coral beads in moderation. Just drop all this “influence” issue most of you sound ridiculous. Every culture has their style! I bet you’ll feel irritated if I started talking about how parts of the south south states were derived from older eastern states right? So let’s just keep quiet on some issues and keep walking.
Lol, actually that argument will be invalid seeing that those same old south eastern states you talk about were created and existed for relative only a short period seeing that those states were created after (or slightly before) the creation of Nigeria. Prior to that the different ethnic groups existed so no, the Ijaws were not created from south eastern states or vv. They were in existence before the creation of those states. PS: the original commenter did say that south eastern states have been wearing beads.
Silly and uninformed statement. Many groups all over the world use beads.
Lmao! your mouth is smelling with that lie, shut it oso! im no longer keeping silent on this stupid attitude you bigots have, ah deh wait una. you so wish, that is ehn, you people really wish nno that Igbos are “appropriating” from benin, south south people, or any other people, like we don’t have our own rich beautiful culture, lol. see ehn, this Igbo hate will give you people heart attack very soon, noro nu ngahu kpo ma anyi ashi, anyi ga na aga kwa aga, n’ebu ebu. they will stay and be making smelling, unnecessary noise and be hating us, while we will be laughing at their stupidity and powerless gra gra. all you Igbo haters need to calm down plix, no weapon formed against us shall ever prosper, do you people hear that? no single weapon, una try am for the civil war, still dey try am now, but we are still here growing stronger and excelling, go and ask or look around you, progress even in the face of adversity, the God of the Igbos adi gi e hi ura, ma nchaa. see ur mouth like cultural appropriation, go and show this message to the people you know who hate us u hear me, nonsense and ingredients. free yasef and embrace happiness and prosperity, all this bile in you people’s heart di kwa very dangerous, lmao. Au voir, hater.
Lol are you actually alright?? Beads??! Appropriation? So Rivers, igbo states, delta etc. Are copying edos? *logs off*
I was surprised to see the Delta-Igbo bride wearing a beaded cape??!! That is usually worn by Edo brides….
every tribe wears bead
Errrr…. Anyone else notice how she didn’t tell us what was used on the igbo bride?
Na wa o. They edited the pics “soteey” the models no look like they have large skin pores.
Sandy you are doing well oo. A feature on bellanaija. Congrats soon u would be on CNN… Good luck oo
Fulani and Hausa not represented correctly…pls do your research before you take pictures
The hausa girl is not right. The hausa bride is demure soft . Elegant and sophisticated. Her makeup is more for an igbo girl. It suits an igbo girl better. Next time do your research. The make up is a bit too much. The only look i like on the yoruba girl is the last look. Wheres the shyness and sophistication and the demure coy look of the yoruba bride. Too much makeup takes the beauty away. The fulani bride are way better looking.. am sure theres room for improvement. Betterluck next time. Kudos
Looooool, see you amh making it seem like Igbo ladies need heavy makeup to be beautiful, we don’t honey, unlike some people who have drops of outside genetics to be fine *side eye* we don’t, lmao mr/miss demure soft and coyness, people kill me with funniness. our women are blessed by God, and you will deal, tenz.
Lol yes!
Lol!! The shade. Soooo, fulani or yoruba are sophisticated elegant and coy. And fulani doesn’t need makeup but Igbo brides do abi?
To make it clear. Hausas and fulanis use the largest amount of make up but because they wear hijab, it undermines the intensity of the make up. That is to say that Igbo women whether or not they wear makeup are very pretty and they do not hide who they are or try to pretend being makeupless when they have make up on.
After all, it’s your yoruba and hausa men running after Igbo women. Your hate for us will only consume you.
Great make-up job.. Weldon!
Before I am crucified…just wondering what of our Efik and Ibibio brides
this post has less than 10 ethnic groups. We have over 200 tribes/ ethnic groups in Nigeria so waiting for the rest.
The North isn’t Hausa and Fulani only…. waiting for part 2
Fulani brides like colour. Am not sure any of them would agree to use a black veil on her wedding day!
Delta igbo please specify!Anioma is made up of 3ethnic groups…aniocha,ika and ndokwa.that look is an aniocha bride look.the ika bride dresses like an edo bride on her weddung day using a blue wrapper with the edo beads.so please next time make research do not just say delta igbo when you know nothing about them.say Aniocha bride from delta state thank you.
THANK U jare!!!!
the photoshop na die…chai… una fear God na
The urbobo/isoko bride isn’t even good sef. Na only double gele we dey wear abi?
ivie (beads) nko? wrapper nko?
i agree with others. do proper research, don’t just use instagram hashtag to grab ideas and put things you THINK are right.
you are offending people. Even if it isn’t intentional , please be careful about making assumptions about people’s cultures.
Please what significant thing have you all critics done in your life time? Bella Naija has featured this talented girl’s work, please go and do something other people can look at and also feature instead of talking so much when you do not even know how to do quarter of what this girl has done. It is said that if you lie flat for people to walk on, some people would still say you aren’t laying flat enough. Dear Critics if bella naija thought the work was terrible they wouldn’t have featured. Please do yours let’s hear your name, this are bridal inspirations the MUA most likely made do with the props she had at whatever location. Did you all think of that? Know it ALLS!
all of them na igbo girls, they look like igbos nothing else
The beads cap worn by the ladies is strictly an Ijaw traditional wedding attire.You can do a proper research about this.