Check out this Fun Video Tribute from Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie for Kris Jenner’s 60th Birthday

Kris Jenner celebrated her 60th birthday this weekend and it was quite a big deal.
It was rumoured that her Great Gatsy themed party cost over $2million and it had so many guests from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and more.
To further celebrate her birthday, her daughters – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie – made her an amazing birthday video tribute.
The girls recreated a music video Kris Jenner made for her birthday thirty years ago and they changed up the lyrics to the song to fit 2015.
In the video there were tons of celebs and friends of Kris Jenner as well as family members.
It is fun and a must watch!
The original video was a play on Randy Newman‘s “I Love LA.”
Watch the video below.
See some of the fun photos from Kris’ birthday!
Seen!!! Kourtney pls give up this outfit of urs na d style Don try!!! Aww Scott is MIA:(:( @ Modelicious BOO.. https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/7.jpg she’s just too damm GREAT.. U will think that was a high fashion show photo.. Way to GO Kendall
I LOVEERr the video BTW!!!! Mehn 30 ago & 30 yrs later see drastic change.. Caityln Jenner’s part got me on d FLoor no kidding.. I will sign y’all in my record label ????????..
The cutest thing ever. Lmao @ Cait at the end.
Hahahahahahahaha……… funny video
Kris and her Kardishian/Jenner kids may be a write off to so many people but after watching this video, I must agree that she has always been a lovely woman with a lovely heart (who loved the spot light and got it). As for her kids, they did a good one by recreating that music video.
Your right
Lol.orisirisi
Kris where is ur only son? So because her decided to pull out from your fake reality show, you have decided to disown him abi? He is fat and refuses to be a sexy gigolo or gay bottom or transgender therefore he is not a kardashian material. Well ur cup done dey full cos pple are beginning to see ur family for what they are #CHEAP DESPERATE ATTENTION -#
@aikay, take it easy Kris doesn’t even read BN
Hahahahhahaha @ she doesn’t even read BN,
What do you want her to do exactly? Handcuff Rob to herself and take him everywhere with her or better yet pause her life? Rob is a grown man and has made a personal decision to stay away. Rob will resurface when he is well and ready, not a moment sooner, he has stuff to deal with.
Do you know if he is the one isolating himself because of his low self esteem. People from the outside love to judge others when they don’t even know a quarter of what’s going on inside. Focus on your own life and let the beautiful woman enjoy her life.
Awww I loooove this.. this is beautiful.. the kardashian girls did a great job recreating it… the first video makes me believe Kris is a genuinely loving and beautiful person at heart.. happy birthday Kris
i cant even hate.. i love everything but the funny part was Cait at the end…. lmao!!
dont jump into conclusion yet oh…. what if Rob refused to attend cause his body conscious…..
This touched my heart.How sweet of her kids to do this…….
Jesus, can people just let them breathe, so much negativity in the world
I suppose Rob made that decision and his family is only being supportive. I`m sure you will be the first to spot him and make hate comments about his weight gain if he appeared in the pictures. Live and let others live, Oga/Madam Critique.
Wow no Rob Kadarshian? Smh.
Oprah be like ” chaile please, we ain’t cool like that”
Awwww I love the video, very touching! Nice pictures too. Meanwhile BN, reporting correctly is key, the party cost $2m not £2m .
From this video, you can tell that kris has always been rich and famous, the kids were bound to be rich and famous too ( sex tape or not!). Beautiful rich children; no need to do too much to be famous. People just love to point at the sex tape as the reason for their fame, ignoring all their hard work and business empire. I do not like nor dislike them, they are living their life and enjoying themselves.
Ahhh it’s a lie oh!!! They won’t have been famous if not for the sex tape. They would have just been a regular rich family!!
Lovely , dey might b too fame ambitious but dev got love, thumbs up. Cute video
awwwww….that was awesome. 30 years later, she has done well for herself. i love the video. her kids did a good job
Heartwarming
You know what, I might not like some of their ethics but I absolutely love the family bond they share…it is such joy to watch and does not look faked at all. totally worth emulating…I give it to Kris for encouraging such a strong bond between her kids!!
ooh and the video was such a joy to watch
Love, love, love the video, so nice