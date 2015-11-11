BellaNaija

Guests Had a Treat at Grill At The Pent’s Hauntingly Fun ‘It’s Halloween’ Edition – See All the Pics!

11.11.2015

Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015025

Halloween witnessed a large number of themed parties across the globe, but none was a as fun as Grill At The Pent ‘It’s Halloween’ edition tagged “Trick or Treat”.

The venue, COVA Lounge, was decorated with hauntingly cool props from skeletons and spider webs to zombies and ghastly witches. Guests arrived, clad in their version of scary, and as usual a couple of guests didn’t keep to the dress code.

Great music by  in-house DJs – Ruud & Skura and a special turn table appearance by DJ Snatch kept the guests, ghosts, scarecrows and skeletons dancing well into the night. Celebrities were not left out – Praiz, DJ Spinall, Sensei Uche, Liz Ashdown and more were also spotted chilling and having GATP fun.

Check out the photos from the night below;

Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015009 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015027 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015026 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015014 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015023 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015019 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015030 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015024 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015022 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015021 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015020 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015017 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015016 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015013 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015007 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015001 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015002 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015003 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015006 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015010 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015011 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015012 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015005 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015008 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015015 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015028 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015029 Grill At The Pent Its Haloween Edition - BellaNaija - November2015018

Powered by Ciroc ultra premium vodka, Grill at the Pent is brought to you by BankHead Entertainment.

Partners: Weyworld & Bang and Kosher.

Photography;  Moment 4 Life Photography

Media partners: BellaNaija, 360Nobs, YNaija, Style Vitae, City People, HeadphonesandMicPR, MTV Base and Beat FM.

13 Comments on Guests Had a Treat at Grill At The Pent’s Hauntingly Fun ‘It’s Halloween’ Edition – See All the Pics!
  • DEE November 11, 2015 at 5:57 pm

    This thing is now ratchet

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • Bobby November 12, 2015 at 5:23 am

      So darn ratchet

      Love this! 6
  • emma November 11, 2015 at 6:40 pm

    I hate when Naija girls pose like this
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Grill-At-The-Pent-Its-Haloween-Edition-BellaNaija-November2015025.jpg
    looking like they have guguru in their mouth.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • chi-e-z November 11, 2015 at 9:15 pm

    I wanted to say deco was wack nd nooone dressed up…. but then I remember my classmates dressed as present and grass yes grass smh* *walks away in shame* ….can’t even h8 on y’all 😀

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Copy Cats November 11, 2015 at 11:23 pm

    Halloween in Nigeria ke??? Since when????????????

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Pretty girl November 12, 2015 at 12:51 am

    Me I don’t get it I thought they were supposed to dress up in something scary.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • lol November 12, 2015 at 2:22 am

    we nigerians in america dont celberate it is… you know what never mind nice pics.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Alakita Pepper November 12, 2015 at 2:44 am

    Where Calabar juju ?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Emeka November 12, 2015 at 6:26 am

    How can you be celebrating someone else culture? Have you are the American or Europeans celebrate new yam festival in their country? We shud try and b reasonable

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Corolla November 12, 2015 at 1:26 pm

      I am sure you are christian. Do you know that christianity is someone else’s culture?

      Love this! 3
    • Mz Titilitious November 12, 2015 at 4:36 pm

      Christianity isnt a culture chai!

      Love this! 5
  • Adah November 12, 2015 at 7:44 am

    Nigerians be original for once.A lot of you are against our indigenous masquerade but today you are masking all the way.#change#.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • funmi November 12, 2015 at 9:11 am

    an opportunity to be ratchet

    Love this! 3 Reply
