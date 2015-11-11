Guests Had a Treat at Grill At The Pent’s Hauntingly Fun ‘It’s Halloween’ Edition – See All the Pics!

Halloween witnessed a large number of themed parties across the globe, but none was a as fun as Grill At The Pent ‘It’s Halloween’ edition tagged “Trick or Treat”.
The venue, COVA Lounge, was decorated with hauntingly cool props from skeletons and spider webs to zombies and ghastly witches. Guests arrived, clad in their version of scary, and as usual a couple of guests didn’t keep to the dress code.
Great music by in-house DJs – Ruud & Skura and a special turn table appearance by DJ Snatch kept the guests, ghosts, scarecrows and skeletons dancing well into the night. Celebrities were not left out – Praiz, DJ Spinall, Sensei Uche, Liz Ashdown and more were also spotted chilling and having GATP fun.
Check out the photos from the night below;
Powered by Ciroc ultra premium vodka, Grill at the Pent is brought to you by BankHead Entertainment.
Partners: Weyworld & Bang and Kosher.
Photography; Moment 4 Life Photography
Media partners: BellaNaija, 360Nobs, YNaija, Style Vitae, City People, HeadphonesandMicPR, MTV Base and Beat FM.
This thing is now ratchet
So darn ratchet
I hate when Naija girls pose like this
looking like they have guguru in their mouth.
I wanted to say deco was wack nd nooone dressed up…. but then I remember my classmates dressed as present and grass yes grass smh* *walks away in shame* ….can’t even h8 on y’all 😀
Halloween in Nigeria ke??? Since when????????????
Me I don’t get it I thought they were supposed to dress up in something scary.
we nigerians in america dont celberate it is… you know what never mind nice pics.
Where Calabar juju ?
How can you be celebrating someone else culture? Have you are the American or Europeans celebrate new yam festival in their country? We shud try and b reasonable
I am sure you are christian. Do you know that christianity is someone else’s culture?
Christianity isnt a culture chai!
Nigerians be original for once.A lot of you are against our indigenous masquerade but today you are masking all the way.#change#.
an opportunity to be ratchet