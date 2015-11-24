Pro-Biafra Protesters Vow to Storm Lagos

Following Radio Biafra director, Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance at an Abuja Magistrate Court on Monday and the pro-Biafra protests that took place in Abuja afterwards, activists under the umbrella of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have vowed to storm Lagos.
You will recall that following a court order instructing Department of State Services (DSS) to release Kanu from detention for arraignment, he was finally arraigned on Monday, in an Abuja Magistrate Court.
Some IPOB members who post via the Radio Biafra Facebook page put out a notice stating that Lagos would be the next scene for pro-Biafra protests.
The notice reads in part:
Every body should get ready for another ALMIGHTY upcoming peaceful protest, Lagos should also gear up because this time we will take our peaceful protest to every corner of Lagos state, Biafrans in Lagos should arise! the time has come to prove to the world that Biafra is not a terrorist or illegal organization…
Photo Credit: Facebook/Radio Biafra
So Lagos is now part of Biafra? Interesting!
First they came for Imo and we did nothing, we were not from Imo; Then they came for Port-Harcourt and still we did nothing, we were not from Port-Harcourt, now they’ve come for Lagos………..you know how it ends.
Sha no go try am for Kano.
@EllesarisEllendil, maybe be we didn’t read the same post. There was no suggestion that Lagos is now a part of Biafra in this post.
And on your last sentence, don’t you think it lends credence to the so-called Biafra agitations? Don’t you think there’s something fundamentally wrong with a country where some of its citizens cannot freely hold peaceful protests in a part of it? Especially because the protesters will most likely be perceived as enemies and hence, susceptible to attacks?
They’ve protested solely in ‘Biafran’ states until now, them protesting in Lagos is an obvious attempt at pushing Yoruba buttons(They’re already sensitive about “ownership” of Lagos as is), just as protesting in Kano would be……………disastrous.
“Don’t you think there’s something fundamentally wrong with a country where some of its citizens cannot freely hold peaceful protests in a part of it? ”
Nobody is denying that Nigeria isn’t what it ought to be, nevertheless, its the country our ancestors passed down to us and we must do all in our power to make it better, not destroy it.
The protesters may think they’re ‘peaceful’ but the actual fact is their actions are backing all Igbo into a corner, forcing us to continually defend our ‘Nigerianess’. An obvious strategy the Nigerian government seems oblivious to/
Seems we still do not understand each other dear EE.
Protest is just what it is- protest. They say they are calling on Biafrans in Lagos to arise. And there are people in Lagos who share their sentiments. It’s obvious they want to identify with such people and attempt to convince others. They are not coming to take any territory. There is nothing Biafran about the physical land called Lagos. When they give you the map of Biafra they never make the mistake of including Lagos or anywhere close to it. So the issue of ownership of Lagos does not arise.
Nigerians carry out peaceful protests in other countries, Muslims do carry out controversial protests in London sometimes. The said Biafrans can carry out the same protest in many other countries. But are likely to be soaked in their own blood if they do it in some parts of Nigeria.
That said, there are many ‘Southeasterners’ who are not comfortable with the Biafra agenda. Me, I am not a Biafran but I know the movement is not neglible. And whatever we, Nigerians, inherited from our fathers, we’re better off addressing it than papering over the cracks. The injustice in the country is too heavy it cannot be ignored. Let’s stop the pretences.
If some people, by way of peaceful protests, say they are marginalised in their own country, it doesn’t mean they are destroying it. They will be destroying it when they kill others to make that statement or worse still, when they threaten to impose a particular religion on others by employing extreme violence.
@Y….why are you so smart?
You asked the question for me.
Truth is we are all yawning for one Nigeria but everyone one knows Nigeria is not truly one.
Until we begin to make changes, we can not really move forward and realize our full potentials as one great nation.
So your ancestors were greedy white colonial masters wow. Did you learn about the scramble and partition of Africa. Education is power.
Lagos to do what? Kindly get lost. What has lagos got to do with tou lots. Kindly stay in your zone and desist fron showing your foolishness in lagos. Iranu.
Ewu awusa! ! Mkpi igala
I never see you comment on any article except those about Igbo people. Is this how you hate people so much?? Did they steal your yam??
@ amh
Let them come, OPC will be waiting for them. Don’t start fire and expect water, so fire meets fire.
@amh boko haram has been threatening same thing to Lagos, every Nigerian including Igbos, and all are at alert to ensure this doesn’t happen. I haven’t seen you say get lost to group your Oga represented, nor see you write get lost to Terrorism? No instead you crown their mediator and advocate king.
My point is stop flexing your withered muscle on Igbos you hear.
Igbos don’t kill, they haven’t killed, rant on the killers not the ones who respect human sanctity. Igbos are not killers, you die of envy instead.
Dissipate your pressups(energy) on BH not busy Igbos.
Nothing is ever peaceful, even the #Bringbackourgirls protest. If its as peaceful as they claim, i believe they should go through the appropriate channels for this, liaise with the forces especially the Police force and as for permission and if they say No, then please and please do not go ahead. Its only a little thing that sparks off tension and fighting.
It’s Biafra you people have power to fight yet Boko Haram is getting stronger. I do not agree with this Biafra movement, but the government should not ignore them and they should be very careful with how they handle Nnamdi Kanu and make sure nothing happens to him because that is when the violence should start. There are more pro-Biafra people in this country than we can imagine. I am not sure how these things work, but the government simply cannot continue to ignore them. A neutral party needs to bring Biafra and the government together and let Biafra state what they want. They feel that they have been marginalised (and they have). I don’t see why this has to lead to a war. I guess it’s similar to what happened in the UK with the Scottish referendum. Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom and no one has heard of that movement again. Why can’t the same be replicated here. I know many Igbos who are pro Biafra and I know many who are totally against it. Biafra should also be willing to accept that if more Igbos vote to remain in Nigeria, this whole issue should be put to rest. We all know the songs about Nigeria being one and still being together after all these years but, think about it, are we really one? If this almighty oil was in in the North…hmmm, sorry, thats a story for another day. It is well with us.
If almighty oil was in the North, the South would do what it did when it depended on the North as it did before.
Is that all you took from what I wrote? Ok, so question, is the North self sufficient now? You know the way it was when the South depended on them? Hypothetically speaking, if Nigeria were split into North and South, will the North be able to survive on its own?
Beeeeee, dont get it twisted, they will survive excellently well, Did we have oil when they survived many years ago, or have you forgotten the great pyramid.
If it is justification you want, BH to has one too. Everybody has justification for their deeds, no matter how warped.
Biafra or whatever they call themselves should go through their lawmakers and push for whatever they want (or dont they have senators and legislators?).
What is Lagos’ own with the quest for relevance? Are we the seat of power or are we the capital of Nigeria? If they have brains, is it not Aso Rock in Abuja they will go to?
If the almighty Oil was in the North, they’d fight even harder to keep us in…………..Oil needs the Sea; The Niger is not a sea.
Actually, there is no oil in the biafra states
Yea, I don’t see why it has to lead to war either. But I guess they are protesting for their leader to be released. I hope they keep their protest peaceful as they say; if not it’s only normal to expect resistance from the government.
Someone needs to start working on a “stay or leave” referendum because I’m not sure Biafra will quiet down otherwise.
Anyways, may the peace of the Lord remain with all of us in Jesus name.
Exactly! Thanks love.
Mbok ndad enyin Abasi (I take the name of God) beg una…the traffic in Lagos and arm robbery attacks are already overwhelming and exhausting. You guys should protest in the East and don’t come and add to our predicament.
Lagos because???
@ I no send. …..it’s is the FINANCIAL CAPITAL of their country now and they want to be heard.
they wan come meet their end be dat…..
They should come. . .I would gladly take them on a tour of Lagos to see how their fellow brothers-me inclusive- are running things. . .I will take them to Ladipo, ASPAMDA, Computer Village,Alaba International market, FESTAC town, Amuwo-Odofin. . .I will show them empires built by their brothers and tell them how stupid they are touring the states protesting for a British citizen in search of an elusive Biafra. . .silly peeps
Spot on Charles, very well said!!!
Tell them oh…Ndi enwe’ro olu…
@Charles…Some good points there, fella!
THis Kanu Nnamdi look so stupid.looking hungry guy,even see the way they are bullying him @ the court yesterday lol…Igbo people mchewwwwwwwwwwwwwww
Omomoba you are so foolishooooo. Once you hear Igbo your liver they bounce,once you here your master buhari u go prostrate for sand! See your life coward.
Shut up.
Shey this Nnamdi Kanu is a British citizen. When poop hits the fan now, he’ll go back to “his country” a la Ojukwu (who is often mistaken as a war hero). That’s what they do. Stoke the fire and then vamoose from the kitchen when it gets too hot, for my Igbo brethren to clean up their mess. Someone will just be in their corner of the world and decide they are in dire need of relevancy and start carrying Biafra on top their head like gele.
After losing millions of lives in the civil war, you people say we should now break away? Mbanu. We must be Nigerians o, by fire by force. Shey it’s this Nigeria? It’s something like a till-death-do-us-part sturvz. You people should stop all this nonsense.
Please leave the Nigerian map the way it is. Daalu.
haha..you had me LOL-ing at “like gele”
Lagos is not the capital of Nigeria. Please all protests should be routed to Abuja where those in power will see.
45yrs had gone and there was no Igbo president, bt stil we call ourself as one Nigeria instead of the better word for that, as divided Nigeria. Take the protest to any place in the globe and even lagos pls, after all nothing is new under the sun. KANU AND BIAFRA OR NOTHING ELSE. Thks
Things have fallen apart in nigeria and centre can no longer hold…
If nigeria have to stay as one let them stay, if they can’t let them divide.