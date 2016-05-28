Our Amnesty Program has Succeeded in Reducing Crime in Benue State – Gov. Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday said the amnesty programme of his administration had succeeded in reducing crime in the state.

Ortom was reacting to critics who had said the programme was not yielding the desired result. The governor told newsmen during an interactive session in Makurdi, organised to mark the one year anniversary of his administration, that the critics were not realistic.

According to him, the fact that many states in the country have adopted the programme in the fight against crime is a clear indication of its success.

He however admitted that there were pockets of criminal activities dotted over the state but assured that the security agencies were in control of the situation.

Ortom said 600 assorted illegally acquired weapons were recovered from people while 800 militants had submitted themselves for reorientation to the amnesty committee.

He assured that all illegal arms still in circulation would be recovered and culprits, handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

He lamented the recent killing of his security adviser but vowed to find the killers and bring them to justice.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him unfettered access to security personnel from all the security agencies in the country to fight insurgency in the state.

Speaking on the economic situation in the state, Ortom regretted the declining revenues accruing to the state, saying it had affected the payment of salaries.

He said the drop in the money accruing to the Federation account from N7 billion to N 1.7 billion was adversely affecting the state.