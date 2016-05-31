Wale Adefarasin & Lanre Olusola to Host 2nd Edition of “Mind The Gap X” Masterclass Series This Saturday – 4th June | Register TODAY to Transform your Family & Finances

After a successful first edition in March 2016, the organizers of Mind The Gap X master class announced the commencement of registration for the highly anticipated follow-up series themed: Family and Finances. With the current economy and hike in prices, the class is apt for all Nigerians.

Mind The Gap X is a specialized bespoke marriage and family oriented masterclass for single, divorced, engaged and married people. Renowned life coach and psychologist, Lanre Olusola (The Catalyst), Senior Pastor and Founder of the Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) Wale Adefarasin and a host of financial gurus will be tackling issues that arise in relationships as a result of finances and also exploring ways to build wealth.

Globally in recent times, studies have shown that many marriages end up in divorce or separation majorly as a result of financial issues. With the current economic crises, if proper care is not taken and knowledge applied; the results may be doubled as when the family is broken, the society ceases to function properly.

At the Mind The Gap X Family and Finances master class, highly experienced and inspiring speakers will be facilitating various segments to help participants work on their finances and get closer to attaining financial freedom.

There is so much knowledge to be gained at this event as you learn how to manage your family finances and keep your home together.

The Mind The Gap X Family and Finances master class series features the following speakers:

Wale Adefarasin: Senior Pastor and Founder of the Guiding Light Assembly

Lanre Olusola: Africa’s foremost Life Coach and Psychologist

Olumide Emmanuel: Best-selling author and CEO, Common Sense Group

Funmi Oyetunji: Director at EcoBank

Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru: DMD/COO, Vetiva Capital Management Ltd

Aishah Ahmad: Consumer Banking at Diamond Bank PLC and Chairperson, WIMBIZ.

Omilola Oshikoya: Wealth Coach

To be moderated by broadcaster/ former General Manager, Radio Continental – Ayo Owodunni.

The master class which will run from 8am-2pm, will continue till 5pm with free one-on-one family and finance coaching/therapy sessions for interested participants.

Date: Saturday 4th June 2016

Venue: Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) House, Parkview Estate. Ikoyi. Lagos

Fees: N10, 000 for couples and N5, 000 for individuals.

Coffee (provided by Nescafe) and lunch will be served.

Registration process

Kindly follow these two simple steps:

Step 1: Pay to Account: Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy – 1013172548, Zenith Bank

Step 2: Send us your full name, phone number, date of payment and amount paid to confirm payment and get pre-registered.

Registration at the door is not encouraged.

For further enquiries please contact: mindthegapxx@gmail.com or call 08077077000, 08128167460

Like the official Mind The Gap page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/MindTheGapX/ and follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using #MindTheGapX

_____________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content