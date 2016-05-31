BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Wale Adefarasin & Lanre Olusola to Host 2nd Edition of “Mind The Gap X” Masterclass Series This Saturday – 4th June | Register TODAY to Transform your Family & Finances

31.05.2016 at By 3 Comments

MIND THE GAPNEW3 (2)After a successful first edition in March 2016, the organizers of Mind The Gap X master class announced the commencement of registration for the highly anticipated follow-up series themed: Family and Finances. With the current economy and hike in prices, the class is apt for all Nigerians.

Mind The Gap X is a specialized bespoke marriage and family oriented masterclass for single, divorced, engaged and married people. Renowned life coach and psychologist, Lanre Olusola (The Catalyst), Senior Pastor and Founder of the Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) Wale Adefarasin and a host of financial gurus will be tackling issues that arise in relationships as a result of finances and also exploring ways to build wealth.

Globally in recent times, studies have shown that many marriages end up in divorce or separation majorly as a result of financial issues. With the current economic crises, if proper care is not taken and knowledge applied; the results may be doubled as when the family is broken, the society ceases to function properly.

At the Mind The Gap X Family and Finances master class, highly experienced and inspiring speakers will be facilitating various segments to help participants work on their finances and get closer to attaining financial freedom.

There is so much knowledge to be gained at this event as you learn how to manage your family finances and keep your home together.

The Mind The Gap X Family and Finances master class series features the following speakers:

Wale Adefarasin: Senior Pastor and Founder of the Guiding Light Assembly
Lanre Olusola: Africa’s foremost Life Coach and Psychologist
Olumide Emmanuel: Best-selling author and CEO, Common Sense Group
Funmi Oyetunji: Director at EcoBank
Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru: DMD/COO, Vetiva Capital Management Ltd
Aishah Ahmad: Consumer Banking at Diamond Bank PLC and Chairperson, WIMBIZ.
Omilola Oshikoya: Wealth Coach

To be moderated by broadcaster/ former General Manager, Radio Continental – Ayo Owodunni.

The master class which will run from 8am-2pm, will continue till 5pm with free one-on-one family and finance coaching/therapy sessions for interested participants.

Date: Saturday 4th June 2016
Venue: Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) House, Parkview Estate. Ikoyi. Lagos
Fees: N10, 000 for couples and N5, 000 for individuals.

Coffee (provided by Nescafe) and lunch will be served.

Registration process

Kindly follow these two simple steps:
Step 1: Pay to Account: Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy – 1013172548, Zenith Bank
Step 2: Send us your full name, phone number, date of payment and amount paid to confirm payment and get pre-registered.

Registration at the door is not encouraged.

For further enquiries please contact: mindthegapxx@gmail.com or call 08077077000, 08128167460

Like the official Mind The Gap page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/MindTheGapX/ and follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using #MindTheGapX

_____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

3 Comments on Wale Adefarasin & Lanre Olusola to Host 2nd Edition of “Mind The Gap X” Masterclass Series This Saturday – 4th June | Register TODAY to Transform your Family & Finances
  • Coolie May 31, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    Cool stuff, wish I were around to attend, good speakers. Very much needed especially now, kudos to all

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fabulous B May 31, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    I wish I could attend. Is there someone that is willing to sponsor me? I would gladly appreciate it.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • hellen oladele August 18, 2016 at 10:33 am

    There should be discount for couples, nice one though, bravo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija