Calling all Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Political, Business & Lifestyle Enthusiasts: Join the Play Network Today!

06.06.2016

As we all know, it is no overstatement that our network is our net worth. This is a widely known concept all over the world and Nigeria is certainly no different. With the right people, skills and insight as well as unlimited access to accurate and beneficial information, we believe that there are no barriers that cannot be broken. This ideology birthed the Play Network Nigeria (PNN) at www.playnetworknigeria.com

 

play network

Play Network Nigeria (PNN) is a structured multidisciplinary networking hub for entrepreneurs, business executives, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts, future leaders and people of like mins. It provides an environment where individuals and companies can develop business relationships and successful partnerships, expand their network, increase business visibility, profitability and credibility as well as create awareness on mutual issues and/or interests.

Our philosophy is built upon the idea that ‘Givers Gain’ hence the creation of a platform where members can exchange without barriers- business and lifestyle information, real-world experiences, professional insights and expertise cutting across various industries, lifestyle techniques in food, fashion and fitness all while building business contacts and facilitating professional referrals.

The Play Network Nigeria aims to provide a forum where individuals and companies develop meaningful professional and inter- personal relationships, create strong membership identities, inspire innovation and foster personal leadership development.

We welcome all professionals, entrepreneurs, political, business and lifestyle enthusiasts to join the network today! It is free and easy to join! Simply log on to www.playnetworknigeria.com to become a member and start exploring all aforementioned benefits in an instant.

For more information-  send an email to info@playnetworknigeria.com | Instagram: Playnetworknigeria and Pnnlifestyle

___________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

3 Comments on Calling all Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Political, Business & Lifestyle Enthusiasts: Join the Play Network Today!
  • Hajara June 6, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    Join the network to be bringing expired Hoes from UK and the US? goodluck

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • UNCLE GWE GWE GWE June 6, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    Association of I just came back, my daddy’s money and british yankeee mixed accent. Well I go like join shaaaa, me no mind…I BELONG.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Just my 1 Cents June 6, 2016 at 9:07 pm

      LOL, instead of you to go and contribute. This is a good initiative, and I like how they have various industries outside the popular “oil and gas” and “fashion” sector. Also love the start up ideas section. Just wish people will stop complaining and start looking for solutions/ideas to help the society.

      Love this! 13
  • Post a comment

