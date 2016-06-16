Hey, Natural Hair Lovers! Come learn more about African hair with Kate Henshaw at the “African Hair Summit 2016” | June 17th – 18th

With Nigerians becoming more conscious about their health and the need to consume organic products instead of the processed options, it is no surprise that the natural hair trend is one that has come to stay. It is for this reason amongst many others that Adanna Enwezor created the African Hair Summit.

The African Hair Summit is a brand initiative of Photizo Life foundation, an organization committed to ensuring the mental and social well being of the society. The Summit is aimed at educating men and women on the dangers of harmful hair products and encouraging women to avoid chemicals by embracing, growing and maintaining their African natural hair.

With its brand ambassador, Kate Henshaw at the forefront of this movement, the African Hair Summit aims to restore faith in the true nature and appearance of the African woman.

Not only is the summit going to be educative and entertaining, it will be the biggest hair shindig in the country with participants travelling from far and wide to be a part of it.

Of course the event would not be complete without some amazing opportunities and prizes to be won such as business workshops, DIY hair sessions, loads of giveaways and cash prizes from partners and sponsors, and the chance to get your hair done for FREE at the Kiso Corner powered by Lumo Naturals. You also get a chance to hang out with Kate Henshaw, it is going be the hair event of the century!

So the natural hair trend isn’t going anywhere, join us and find out why.

Date: 17th & 18th June, 2016

Time: 9am

Venue: Sheraton, Hotel and Towers, Abuja

To register as a vendor or participant please visit www.africanhairsummit.org or follow us @africanhairsummit on Instagram and @africanhairsummit on Facebook. Follow our conversations with the hashtag – #AfricanHairSummit.

The Summit is proudly supported by the World Bank, Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Ministry of Trade and Investment, SMEDAN, Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD), Society of Women Engineers, Technologists and Scientists (SWETS), Business and Professional Women Nigeria (BPW) Glisten International Academy, Shoprite, Society for Family Health, Mina stones, Lumo Naturals, Nordic hotel amongst others.

________________________________________________________________

