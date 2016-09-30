Hustle is coming to DStv on the 3rd of October: The trailer shows the “hustle is indeed real”!

Coming to Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153) on the 3rd of October 2016, Hustle follows our lovable protagonist, Dayo a.k.a Aboki, as he maneuvers the hard but hysterical streets of Lagos whilst familiarizing himself with the hustle of his hilarious companions. With a strong cast comprising comedy heavyweights Shola Sobowale and Afeez Oyetoro, Hustle also features Seun Ajayi, Stephanie Coker, Seyi Law and many more.

Be sure to tune in when Hustle premieres on Monday, October 3rd, 2016 on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153). Hustle airs weekdays at 21:30CAT

