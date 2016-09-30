BellaNaija

Hustle is coming to DStv on the 3rd of October: The trailer shows the “hustle is indeed real”!

30.09.2016 at By 3 Comments

Coming to Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153) on the 3rd of October 2016, Hustle follows our lovable protagonist, Dayo a.k.a Aboki, as he maneuvers the hard but hysterical streets of Lagos whilst familiarizing himself with the hustle of his hilarious companions.  With a strong cast comprising comedy heavyweights Shola Sobowale and Afeez Oyetoro, Hustle also features Seun Ajayi, Stephanie Coker, Seyi Law and many more.

Be sure to tune in when Hustle premieres on Monday, October 3rd, 2016 on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153). Hustle airs weekdays at 21:30CAT

For more information, please visit our website at www.africamagic.tv

Meet the #TeAMHustle cast.

Aboki_1040_V2-1 Acid_1040_V2-1 CINDY_1040 KUDI_1040 Mama_1040_V2-1 Mr_Benson_1040_V2-1 Ose_v3-1 Razak Uz0_1040_V2-1

  • …..just saying September 26, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    Dear Africa magic, all your channels are now such a drab. I think it was a bad idea afterall to have soooooo many Africa Magic channels. The only good content you have now is: Hush, 53 extra, Highlites with IK and Jara. Can you please partner with several of the Vloggers on Bellanaija to create valuable content? Just keep your eyes glued here for a week and several interesting videos will be posted that you can partner with. I’ve since switched base to Africa’s no 1 Pan African station , I can’t shout.

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • just wondering October 1, 2016 at 4:10 pm

      Abeg which one is Africa’s #1 pan african station?

      Love this! 4
  • mercy September 26, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    Looking forward to it. Hope it is nice

    Love this! 11 Reply
