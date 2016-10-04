BN Red Carpet Fab: 2016 Aquafina Elite Model Look Grand Finale

The 9th edition of the Aquafina Elite Model Look Grand Finale took place last Saturday amidst a lot of pomp and Pizzazz.
Celebrities like Andrea Giaccaglia, Azuka Ogujiuba, Beverly Naya, Bola Balogun, Bolanle Olukanni, Dolapo Sijuwade, Elohor Aisien, Enyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisien, Illrymz, Jennifer Obayuwana, Lilian Afegbai, Mai Atafo, Maje Ayida, Olajumoke Orisaguna, Toke Makinwa, Arese Ugwu, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Onah Nwachukwu, Papa Omisore, Poe, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sharon Ojong, Sika Osei, Sophia Momodu, Stephanie Coker, Tania Omotayo, Taofick Okoya, Tewa Onasanya, Toni Tones, Uti nwachukwu, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Yvonne Nwosu among others were at the event.
Take a look at all the fab photos from the Red Carpet:
Keeping it Short and Sweet
Va Va Voom!
Glamazing in Black
Maxi Flow
Tres Belle
Beautiful in White
Colour Pop!
Stylish Ladies
Trado Dapper Gents!
Classic Men
More Stylish Gents
Inside Shots
Guests Enjoying the Show
Omawumi’s Performance
Models strutting their stuff
Judges doing their thing
Winning Moment
Fun Photos from the Mixer
Photo Credit: Insigna Media
Beautiful pictures.. Well done Eloho
Can we see Nkiru’s dress?
Nah. the first set of pictures were taken with the most wicked camera ever in 2016. Everybody had blotchy skin and looked old. Latter pictures are perfecta!
Dis denola guy/girl tho…smh
This life.
See how Maje Ayida is stepping out in confidence like he’s a normal human being.
Some of these guys are on the verge of being Bobrisky (I shouldn’t know him, but for the publicised Adesua interview. Yes, this is me apologising for knowing about him).
I’ve missed Ugonna Omeruo and her bold/statement style.
Same crowd all the time.
Awww, Wonu and Flex
awww. toke and maje were at the same event. they’ve both moved on,
The standard of this event has fallen. At first, you would see names of a certain calibre present eg “Daisy Danjuma, Florence Ita Giwa, Mo Abudu and the likes.” This year, its as if they all gave the event a wide berth. Was there even a star performer?
This is noteworthy because we all know Mrs. Aisien, being the legendary snob that she is, won’t even give you a second glance if you aren’t “high class” or “old money.”
I just saw Omawunmi performing in one of the pictures. So because Daisy Danjuma and co did not attend means the show has fallen? What if Madam Aisien did not invite them or they were out of town?In this hard economy she still did her show, give her some credit. Everyone looks OK..
Toke and Maje. #Awks Jadesola u were too lazy to name everyone. Why did you do some and leave some. Work done haphazardly irks me I could not help but call u out cause this ain’t the first, second or third time. Just saying.
Don’t mind her, you either name all or none. It is actually journalism etiquette.
How can you tag Denola Grey and the likes and not Ade Bakare??
I do not think it is bad tailoring, she obviously sat somewhere that made the dress that way. They should have told her before taking the picture or helped her pull it down. I have seen other pictures of her with the dress and it was adjusted. I have the same exact Dolce dress in black, and its abit delicate.
Is it the images, the outfit or na me? Everyone looks funny biko! I like Denola ensemble though, its different.
Not one person wow’d me borrrringgg, i think she needs to go back to the drawing board, stop relying on society friends to fill the hall, the place was scanty and the show was boring and didnt start on time, left at 10pm
Fifi can you help her go back to the drawing board? Do you think it is easy to do a show in Nigeria for 9 years? Just my husband’s birthday party last month was too stressful and i had a planner. Elohor great job as always and i am one of you biggest fan. God bless your hustle
Olajumoke Orisaguna, awwww! ?
I attended the show and one advice to Eloho stick to Eko Hotel. That hall was too big for your show. The hall takes about 3000 people and you had over 800 guest.
Well done that you manage to pull your show in this hard economy. I admire your work.
this year was a mess. she’s falling off.
Sharon ojong always looks funny with her lipsticks. Ugonna looks like a chopped palm tree lol. Olajumoke looks divine
Someone help me say hi to POE
I heard Aquafina pays her N50m every year to do the show. Well done Elohor please share this money
Someone zoom into the first picture of toke after d caption, Guest enjoying d show. Nigérian women pls stop bleaching!!!! It’s disgusting.
Did everyone set out to look bad for this event?! I’ll just attribute this mess to horrible photography. Nobody looked fresh.
Are these women bleaching? Is it the light that is giving them different shades of color? Is it the face powder not matching their complexion? is it too much Photoshop or what?
if na bleaching dem need to stop.
So I have this young cousin that have gone from darky to Michael Jackson. So, I will be seeing her soon. I am really contemplating talking to her nicely about it. should I or should I not?
Toke Makinwa you need some of Bobrisky’s cream. Your skin is so uneven.
I was at the event and most of the guests looked really lovely, the lights at the blue carpet really affected the photography
Olajumoke looked fabulous. So many beautiful chics and fantastically handsome dudes. RMD, i can’t but see you my boss.
Lovely pics
why does the bottom of elohor DG dress look so bad
All I see is nips (first pic)
BN censoring comments since 1900 because it’s affeciting your friend ba, stoopeeeeet. Stop deleting our hard written comments????
The nigerian babe and the bulging tummy……. I assumed as ‘celebs’ with stylists, spanx and other things to suck belle would have been used.
But seriously,what the best way to burn belly fat….exercises???? food???
Jadesola… ”celebrities like Andrea”???… please there’s a difference between popular and celebrity…. If not for blog pixes, I dnt know many of those u referred to as celebrities… it’s not who u personally celebrate that’s a celebrity, but who the society collectively celebrates for worthwhile achievements….la comprehende!
No beef for any of them… it’s just what it is
This show was a mess, in a bid to make it exclusive, she messed it up. Show didn’t start on time at all. Best part for me was the performance by the former winner
Kudos Elohor Aisien, Job well done. Keep doing the good work, the Lord is your strength. At least you are touching lives and heaven acknowledges this. Negative earthly opinions should not be your problem dear. Wow! Idia Aisien popping in the golden style, I see uuuuu. You killed it dear, that gold coin dress, will love to have that, Ive checked out the designer, no be beans o. Lol. My darling Toke, as usual I see u repping girl, Bev Naya looks awesome. Olajumoke, keep flying high darling. The guys ain’t slacking at all. You all look gorgeous. All efforts well represented.
amaizing pics lol