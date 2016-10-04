BellaNaija

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2016 Aquafina Elite Model Look Grand Finale

04.10.2016 at By 34 Comments

Elohor AisienThe 9th edition of the Aquafina Elite Model Look Grand Finale took place last Saturday amidst a lot of pomp and Pizzazz.

Celebrities like Andrea Giaccaglia, Azuka Ogujiuba, Beverly Naya, Bola Balogun, Bolanle Olukanni, Dolapo Sijuwade, Elohor Aisien, Enyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisien, Illrymz, Jennifer Obayuwana, Lilian Afegbai, Mai Atafo, Maje Ayida, Olajumoke Orisaguna, Toke Makinwa, Arese Ugwu, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Onah Nwachukwu, Papa Omisore, Poe, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sharon Ojong, Sika Osei, Sophia Momodu, Stephanie Coker, Tania Omotayo, Taofick Okoya, Tewa Onasanya, Toni Tones, Uti nwachukwu, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Yvonne Nwosu among others were at the event.

Take a look at all the fab photos from the Red Carpet:

***

Keeping it Short and Sweet

Onah Nwachukwu

Onah Nwachukwu

Omowunmi Akinnifesi

Omowunmi Akinnifesi

Toni Tones

Toni Tones

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0008Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0020

Va Va Voom!

Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni

Yvonne Nwosu

Yvonne Nwosu

Princess Dolapo Sijuwade

Princess Dolapo Sijuwade

Idia Aisien

Idia Aisien

Vimbai Mutinhiri

Vimbai Mutinhiri

Bola Balogun

Bola Balogun

Glamazing in Black

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya

Sharon Ojong

Sharon Ojong

Sika Osei

Sika Osei

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0038 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0010 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0046 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0037

Maxi Flow

Azuka Ogujiuba

Azuka Ogujiuba

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0041

Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo

Olajumoke Orisaguna

Olajumoke Orisaguna

Tres Belle

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0029 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0028 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0111 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0125

Beautiful in White

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0300

Lilian Afegbai

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0068 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0026 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0043 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0083Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0095

Colour Pop!

Funmi Akinjiola

Funmi Akinjiola

Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0293 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0047 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0067

Layole Oyatogun

Layole Oyatogun

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0113

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0089 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0002 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0021

Stylish Ladies

Tewa Onasanya

Tewa Onasanya

Stephanie Coker

Stephanie Coker

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0030

Andrea Giaccaglia

Jennifer Obayuwana

Jennifer Obayuwana

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0091

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0283 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0285 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0298 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0025 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0284 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0017 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0024

Trado Dapper Gents!

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Joro Olumofin

Joro Olumofin

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0297

Asa Asika

Asa Asika

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0097

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0051

Isaac Geralds

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0036Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0103Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0104

Classic Men

Enyinna Nwigwe

Enyinna Nwigwe

Mai Atafo

Mai Atafo

Denola Grey

Denola Grey

Damilola Okunola

Damilola Okunola

Illrymz

Illrymz

Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0053 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0076 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0294 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0054Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0079

More Stylish Gents

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0069

Dokun Olumofin

Dokun Olumofin

Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu

Taofick Okoya

Taofick Okoya

Maje Ayida

Maje Ayida

Poe

Poe

Papa Omisore

Papa Omisore

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0108 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0087

Inside Shots

Guests Enjoying the Show

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0257 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0250 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0259 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0260 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0058 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0060 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0061 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0197 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0218 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0219 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0229 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0232 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0238 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0249

Omawumi’s Performance

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0252 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0265 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0263

Models strutting their stuff

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0239 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0244 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0224 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0231 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0177 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0180Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0222

Judges doing their thing

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0173 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0176 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0174 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0175

Winning Moment

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0276 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0277 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0280 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0281 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0278 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0116

Fun Photos from the Mixer

Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0152 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0145 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0146 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0147 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0148 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0149 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0154 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0155 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0135 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0161 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0086 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0073 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0098 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0101 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0126 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0131 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0134 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0140 Elite-Model-Look-October-2016-BellaNaija0143

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

34 Comments on BN Red Carpet Fab: 2016 Aquafina Elite Model Look Grand Finale
  • Eve October 4, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Beautiful pictures.. Well done Eloho

    Can we see Nkiru’s dress?

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • fleur October 6, 2016 at 4:26 am

      Nah. the first set of pictures were taken with the most wicked camera ever in 2016. Everybody had blotchy skin and looked old. Latter pictures are perfecta!

      Love this! 59
  • Mondela October 4, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Dis denola guy/girl tho…smh

    Love this! 78 Reply
    • EbonyFre October 6, 2016 at 1:07 pm

      This life.
      See how Maje Ayida is stepping out in confidence like he’s a normal human being.
      Some of these guys are on the verge of being Bobrisky (I shouldn’t know him, but for the publicised Adesua interview. Yes, this is me apologising for knowing about him).
      I’ve missed Ugonna Omeruo and her bold/statement style.
      Same crowd all the time.
      Awww, Wonu and Flex

      Love this! 53
  • kemi October 4, 2016 at 9:44 am

    awww. toke and maje were at the same event. they’ve both moved on,

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Ola October 4, 2016 at 9:54 am

    The standard of this event has fallen. At first, you would see names of a certain calibre present eg “Daisy Danjuma, Florence Ita Giwa, Mo Abudu and the likes.” This year, its as if they all gave the event a wide berth. Was there even a star performer?
    This is noteworthy because we all know Mrs. Aisien, being the legendary snob that she is, won’t even give you a second glance if you aren’t “high class” or “old money.”

    Love this! 106 Reply
    • Ada October 4, 2016 at 11:43 am

      I just saw Omawunmi performing in one of the pictures. So because Daisy Danjuma and co did not attend means the show has fallen? What if Madam Aisien did not invite them or they were out of town?In this hard economy she still did her show, give her some credit. Everyone looks OK..

      Love this! 93
  • Baby gurl October 4, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Toke and Maje. #Awks Jadesola u were too lazy to name everyone. Why did you do some and leave some. Work done haphazardly irks me I could not help but call u out cause this ain’t the first, second or third time. Just saying.

    Love this! 76 Reply
    • Fashionista October 4, 2016 at 4:59 pm

      Don’t mind her, you either name all or none. It is actually journalism etiquette.

      Love this! 62
    • EbonyFre October 6, 2016 at 1:10 pm

      As in!
      How can you tag Denola Grey and the likes and not Ade Bakare??

      Love this! 56
  • Karen October 4, 2016 at 10:26 am

    I do not think it is bad tailoring, she obviously sat somewhere that made the dress that way. They should have told her before taking the picture or helped her pull it down. I have seen other pictures of her with the dress and it was adjusted. I have the same exact Dolce dress in black, and its abit delicate.

    KA

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • Xplorenollywood.com October 4, 2016 at 10:31 am

    Is it the images, the outfit or na me? Everyone looks funny biko! I like Denola ensemble though, its different.

    Love this! 79 Reply
  • Fifi October 4, 2016 at 10:47 am

    Not one person wow’d me borrrringgg, i think she needs to go back to the drawing board, stop relying on society friends to fill the hall, the place was scanty and the show was boring and didnt start on time, left at 10pm

    Love this! 116 Reply
    • Vivian o October 4, 2016 at 5:43 pm

      Fifi can you help her go back to the drawing board? Do you think it is easy to do a show in Nigeria for 9 years? Just my husband’s birthday party last month was too stressful and i had a planner. Elohor great job as always and i am one of you biggest fan. God bless your hustle

      Love this! 62
  • Jay October 4, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Olajumoke Orisaguna, awwww! ?

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Esohe October 4, 2016 at 10:58 am

    I attended the show and one advice to Eloho stick to Eko Hotel. That hall was too big for your show. The hall takes about 3000 people and you had over 800 guest.
    Well done that you manage to pull your show in this hard economy. I admire your work.

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • mess October 4, 2016 at 11:30 am

    this year was a mess. she’s falling off.

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • Dash October 4, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    Sharon ojong always looks funny with her lipsticks. Ugonna looks like a chopped palm tree lol. Olajumoke looks divine

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • Dash October 4, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    Someone help me say hi to POE

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • Elohorr October 4, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    I heard Aquafina pays her N50m every year to do the show. Well done Elohor please share this money

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • George October 4, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    Someone zoom into the first picture of toke after d caption, Guest enjoying d show. Nigérian women pls stop bleaching!!!! It’s disgusting.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • Someone Naughty October 4, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Did everyone set out to look bad for this event?! I’ll just attribute this mess to horrible photography. Nobody looked fresh.

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • wendy October 4, 2016 at 1:19 pm

    Are these women bleaching? Is it the light that is giving them different shades of color? Is it the face powder not matching their complexion? is it too much Photoshop or what?

    if na bleaching dem need to stop.

    So I have this young cousin that have gone from darky to Michael Jackson. So, I will be seeing her soon. I am really contemplating talking to her nicely about it. should I or should I not?

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Sege October 4, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    Toke Makinwa you need some of Bobrisky’s cream. Your skin is so uneven.

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Judge Not October 4, 2016 at 3:26 pm

    I was at the event and most of the guests looked really lovely, the lights at the blue carpet really affected the photography

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • Prince October 4, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    Olajumoke looked fabulous. So many beautiful chics and fantastically handsome dudes. RMD, i can’t but see you my boss.
    Lovely pics

    Love this! 79 Reply
  • hmmmmm October 4, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    why does the bottom of elohor DG dress look so bad

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • heeba October 4, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    All I see is nips (first pic)

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • bella October 4, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    BN censoring comments since 1900 because it’s affeciting your friend ba, stoopeeeeet. Stop deleting our hard written comments????

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Cynical October 4, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    The nigerian babe and the bulging tummy……. I assumed as ‘celebs’ with stylists, spanx and other things to suck belle would have been used.
    But seriously,what the best way to burn belly fat….exercises???? food???

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • TY October 5, 2016 at 6:23 am

    Jadesola… ”celebrities like Andrea”???… please there’s a difference between popular and celebrity…. If not for blog pixes, I dnt know many of those u referred to as celebrities… it’s not who u personally celebrate that’s a celebrity, but who the society collectively celebrates for worthwhile achievements….la comprehende!
    No beef for any of them… it’s just what it is

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • sharon October 5, 2016 at 11:48 pm

    This show was a mess, in a bid to make it exclusive, she messed it up. Show didn’t start on time at all. Best part for me was the performance by the former winner

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • SniperChic October 9, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Kudos Elohor Aisien, Job well done. Keep doing the good work, the Lord is your strength. At least you are touching lives and heaven acknowledges this. Negative earthly opinions should not be your problem dear. Wow! Idia Aisien popping in the golden style, I see uuuuu. You killed it dear, that gold coin dress, will love to have that, Ive checked out the designer, no be beans o. Lol. My darling Toke, as usual I see u repping girl, Bev Naya looks awesome. Olajumoke, keep flying high darling. The guys ain’t slacking at all. You all look gorgeous. All efforts well represented.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • ebenezer codjoe October 10, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    amaizing pics lol

    Love this! 50 Reply
