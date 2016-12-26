BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Couple Goals! Woman Gifted a New House by Her Husband After Getting Him A Car

26.12.2016 at By 10 Comments

A black woman with Twitter handle @Miley_Highrus got a new house as a gift from her husband after she got him a brand new car. She went on Twitter to express her excitement.

Here are the Tweets and Photos:

Super cool! Congratulations to the family.

Source and Photo Credit: @Miley_Highrus

10 Comments on Couple Goals! Woman Gifted a New House by Her Husband After Getting Him A Car
  • UJU December 26, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    oh puhleese
    All this materialistic showoff off on social media bullshit
    THIS IS AMERICA AND THIS IS CALL 30YR MORTGAGE (and monthly care note on that car)
    MaKE US HEAR WORD

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • lily December 26, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Wowza this is great!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Not so happy December 26, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    Aww that’s nice…I bought my wife a car she bought me Calvin Klein boxers ?

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Joke December 27, 2016 at 12:13 am

    Happy for them if they are not the average couple in America otherwise that’s a car note and mortgage at the same time in addition to the baby! Hian that na real trips le wahala oh. God help u guys not to fall sick oh. Cos debtors no dey hear that one oh.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Derin87 December 27, 2016 at 1:39 am

    ‘A black woman’ , no shit. Really BN?

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • singlet and boxers December 27, 2016 at 9:25 am

    the only thing nigerian girls and ladies only know to gift their guys is singlet and boxers

    God knows your address

    No more for you till you repent

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Techvillz December 27, 2016 at 9:43 am

    Money good ooo

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Elleven45 December 27, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    A black woman? How about a woman, lady or girl. You writers/bloggers are the one causing the complex between blacks and white. Skin color doesn’t make anyone better. I have always said even the phrase Black lives matters is totally unnecessary. If you categories things the other feels superior. We caused this ourselves and we will bear the cross of discrimination from the whites.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Aso Oke December 27, 2016 at 6:43 pm

    Its good that they got house and car. If they are married, technically is still both of their houses as both names have to be on the deed. This is just attention seeking. A lot of couple buy houses and cars all the time. Its the materialistic and attention seekers that go public. We live in the sad age where everything is now news. who u epp

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Nyc December 27, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Oh please he didn’t buy u no house..you are renting the house for 30years from the bank and the car for 5 to 10 depending on how u stretched it…God help you that you hv no issue meeting ur payment at some point,you shall hear it!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija