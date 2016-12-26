Couple Goals! Woman Gifted a New House by Her Husband After Getting Him A Car

A black woman with Twitter handle @Miley_Highrus got a new house as a gift from her husband after she got him a brand new car. She went on Twitter to express her excitement.
Here are the Tweets and Photos:
What babe wants, babe gets ? ? #MerryChristmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NyI4T7IBO7
— $yddd (@Miley_Highrus) December 21, 2016
I bought him a car, he bought me a house y’all ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/tralSrTn8v
— $yddd (@Miley_Highrus) December 21, 2016
Super cool! Congratulations to the family.
Source and Photo Credit: @Miley_Highrus
oh puhleese
All this materialistic showoff off on social media bullshit
THIS IS AMERICA AND THIS IS CALL 30YR MORTGAGE (and monthly care note on that car)
MaKE US HEAR WORD
Wowza this is great!
Aww that’s nice…I bought my wife a car she bought me Calvin Klein boxers ?
Happy for them if they are not the average couple in America otherwise that’s a car note and mortgage at the same time in addition to the baby! Hian that na real trips le wahala oh. God help u guys not to fall sick oh. Cos debtors no dey hear that one oh.
‘A black woman’ , no shit. Really BN?
the only thing nigerian girls and ladies only know to gift their guys is singlet and boxers
God knows your address
No more for you till you repent
Money good ooo
A black woman? How about a woman, lady or girl. You writers/bloggers are the one causing the complex between blacks and white. Skin color doesn’t make anyone better. I have always said even the phrase Black lives matters is totally unnecessary. If you categories things the other feels superior. We caused this ourselves and we will bear the cross of discrimination from the whites.
Its good that they got house and car. If they are married, technically is still both of their houses as both names have to be on the deed. This is just attention seeking. A lot of couple buy houses and cars all the time. Its the materialistic and attention seekers that go public. We live in the sad age where everything is now news. who u epp
Oh please he didn’t buy u no house..you are renting the house for 30years from the bank and the car for 5 to 10 depending on how u stretched it…God help you that you hv no issue meeting ur payment at some point,you shall hear it!