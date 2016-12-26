Couple Goals! Woman Gifted a New House by Her Husband After Getting Him A Car

A black woman with Twitter handle @Miley_Highrus got a new house as a gift from her husband after she got him a brand new car. She went on Twitter to express her excitement.

Here are the Tweets and Photos:

I bought him a car, he bought me a house y’all ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/tralSrTn8v — $yddd (@Miley_Highrus) December 21, 2016

Super cool! Congratulations to the family.

Source and Photo Credit: @Miley_Highrus