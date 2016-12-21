WSHolidayEdit – Wana Sambo releases 2017 Holiday Collection featuring Sexy Award winning Actress Adesua Etomi

The Wana Sambo brand prides itself in being pace setters in the Nigerian fashion industry with the invention of their #WSHolidayEdit. Last Christmas the womenswear brand collaborated with Damilola Adegbite to release ready-to-wear pieces and in January 2016 (see it here), we pioneered the #WSBloggerEdit which was a collaboration with bloggers within and outside the continent.
Changing things up last month, the brand came up with ways to celebrate our female actors with the #WSNollywoodEdit which saw Adunni Ade as our first collaboration (see it here).
This Holiday, Wana Sambo is happy to present the #WSHolidayEdit 2017 collection which features Nollywood’s leading multiple Award winning Actor who stars in the most talked about movie currently: The Wedding Party! It’s Adesua Etomi!
See the Photos
Credits
Model: Adesua Etomi | @adesuaetomi
Hair & Makeup: Dave Sucre | @davesucre
Art Direction: Wana Sambo | @wanabillionaire, Boluwatife Adedugbe | @sarah_adeb
Photography: Bernard Okulaja | @bernardokulaja
Yes my adesua!!! This collection is very wearable! ❤️❤️❤️
Absolutely stunning.
You have to wonder how many Nigerian guys jerk off to this lady on a daily basis.
Te fact that you do, doesn’t mean everyone is a s sick as you are.
There is nothing sick about masturbation.
And I am a straight woman, why would I be thinking of Adesua Etomi and touching myself?
huh? jerk off kwa?
Are you saying straight women don’t get turned on by other women????? I would imagine she (above) will have to lose a lot more clothing to be useful as w4nk fodder.
“Are you saying straight women don’t get turned on by other women?????”
If you’re a woman and you get turned on by other women, then you’re not straight. Lol.
“w4nk fodder”
Funniest thing I’ve read in a while.
adesua is a GORGEOUS WOMAN. very photogenic, it comes so natural to her . beautiful woman. she should go into modelling part time
Adesua looks divine! Everything just on point! She makes me want to have all the outfits. She’s a natural when it comes to this stuff. Errrryything is just right!
Claps slowly while nodding in admiration for these art works. Subtle sexual innuendos but fiercely put together. You scroll down and scroll back for a 2nd even 3rd glance. You pause, you ponder : the shoes, the skirt, ohhh slim toned arms, slim & hips (,no wonder that outfit came out well). Oh well…..sighs and chews cucumber.
“Oh well…..sighs and chews cucumber.”
Subtle sexual innuendos indeed…
cHILL…Its not that serious na…
@Authentic Sunshine
Really pretty.
Bella please post by comment *kneeling down*
The lead picture, clickbait at its finest. I’m a simple man, I see clickbait, I click.
On Ms Etomi, to be blunt, her facial features come together imperfectly, but that it seems is exactly the point. Beautiful or pretty probably aren’t the best adjectives, I’d go more with attractive, stunning, alluring. She’s a real traffic stopper.
I happen to believe the conventionally beautiful aren’t the sort to stop traffic, I mean why would anyone stop for anything other than the mysterious and she has it in spades. You keep coming back, hoping today is the day you figure out how, how the imperfections come together, creating perfection one might say.
Well negging quota for day fulfilled.
I’d planned to grab some cucumber, but you guys ruined that. Thanks.
Lol @ negging quota. At least you owned it.
Women and cucumber, over a fellow woman’s pictures! Like my bingo will say in exasperation……..nawaooooooo
Posing on a chair with no arse to show. Hahaha.
Abi o! See as she come compress her yansh out for more effect. Lol! She should hit the gym and hump out solid squats.
Foolish comment.
very lovely.
Keeping strictly to the design and quality of stitching employed in this collection, I will say the designer is so not there. The stitching and fabric quality is fantastically below par. I give this an F.
This may come off as mean but regrettably I would say Wana hasn’t got what it takes. How Nigerians hail mediocrity is quite disturbing. People need to quit giving opinions that mislead some designers to think they are talented
But don’t we all miss Esther Orhoro comments? Wonder how BN didn’t filter her comments but do get see people complaining about BN swallowing theirs. Odd but funny.
On pretty Adesua and the comments. She clouded out what the post was for: a designer showing off her clothes, not a mention of the designer.
Has anyone been to Wana Sambo? I’d love to pick up some of these lovelies this Christmas but I need to be sure they actually stock ready to wear clothing. I’ve tried to make enquiries but their website appears to be a bit wonky. Any help would be appreciated.
Mehn! Adesua is damn sexy
Love the outfits, love her stature but there seems to be something off about her facial expressions for every picture and i am usually not the type to notice such but for me to notice then something is off…i was thinking maybe it was part of the shoot idea but it could also be that some people naturally don’t have that easy expressive face when it comes to shoots. however no big deal just my observance.
I agree. But the body expressions are more off for me. The poses with her hands mid air look like she is advertising dance clothes. Only 3 or 4 pictures here should have been put up.
They wanted her to look like a life sized doll. So eh the poses are PERFECTLY fine to me. She looks stunning, love love it!
Lawddddd..The things I will do to this woman. She won’t feel her legs for days. Banky W is falling my hand!
Which hand is he falling? The one you use when you’re imagining the things you’d do to her?
To be fair, you walked into that one. Join the SeizeTheBae movement, be there beefing a brother.
@MK you are funny, loooooool…