WSHolidayEdit – Wana Sambo releases 2017 Holiday Collection featuring Sexy Award winning Actress Adesua Etomi

The Wana Sambo brand prides itself in being pace setters in the Nigerian fashion industry with the invention of their #WSHolidayEdit. Last Christmas the womenswear brand collaborated with Damilola Adegbite to release ready-to-wear pieces and in January 2016 (see it here), we pioneered the #WSBloggerEdit which was a collaboration with bloggers within and outside the continent.

Changing things up last month, the brand came up with ways to celebrate our female actors with the #WSNollywoodEdit which saw Adunni Ade as our first collaboration (see it here).

This Holiday, Wana Sambo is happy to present the #WSHolidayEdit 2017 collection which features Nollywood’s leading multiple Award winning Actor who stars in the most talked about movie currently: The Wedding Party! It’s Adesua Etomi!

See the Photos

Credits

Model: Adesua Etomi | @adesuaetomi

Hair & Makeup: Dave Sucre | @davesucre

Art Direction: Wana Sambo | @wanabillionaire, Boluwatife Adedugbe | @sarah_adeb

Photography: Bernard Okulaja | @bernardokulaja