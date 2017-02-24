BellaNaija

“Would you pay N10,000 for tickets if Chris Rock comes to Lagos?” – Basketmouth hints at bringing the top Comedian to Nigeria

Foremost Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha also known as Basketmouth has dropped a hint for his fans on bringing top American comedian, Chris Rock to perform in Lagos in June this year. He posted a photo of Chris captioning it thus:

“If Chris Rock was coming to Lagos in June 2017… would you pay N10,000 for a regular ticket?”

This has led fans to speculate if he indeed has plans of bringing the world renowned comedian to perform in Lagos.

Basketmouth’s Lord of The Ribs US tour with Bovi is slated for July 2017 but he might be having plans for a pre-show in Lagos. So, will you pay N10,000 if Chris Rock comes to Lagos?

  • Mercy Amos February 24, 2017 at 6:29 am

    If I have the money, why not. I will pay to laugh my sorrow out with Chris

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Jezebel February 24, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Not that you asked but I’d go see Gabriel Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Trevor Noah and Russell Peters before considering Chris Rock. I would not watch Chris Rock on Netflix if you paid me N10k.

      Love this! 35
    • LemmeRant February 24, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Damn

      Love this! 33
    • Ousca2007 March 21, 2017 at 3:44 am

      ….bolts …nuts…. Wrenches !

      Love this! 4
    • blackbeatle February 24, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      i will pay 25 k sef

      Love this! 10
  • chinagorom February 24, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Perhaps

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • TM David-West February 24, 2017 at 7:04 am

    Oh yes, I would. For Chris Rock, I sure would. Lol

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • okay February 24, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Some people will not even find him funny, and he may not be able to crack Nigerians up because he really doesn’t understand our ways. Except he does a tedious research on our ways

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Frank February 24, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Not for Chris Rock. But for my man Crazy Katt Williams. I’d pay 100k to go see him.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Obomate February 24, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Not a fan

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • bukunmi February 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    yes! for Chris Rock

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Ada February 24, 2017 at 8:00 am

    No. I wouldn’t. Are his jokes the type Nigerian’s enjoy?

    Love this! 37 Reply
    • Biiiii February 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

      My thoughts exactly. He might even be wrongly stereotyping us and make money no waste, person go manage laff. Naaa, Except if he is coming for incountry white community cos even basketmouth’s crowd abroad are predominantly black

      Love this! 18
  • Tobi February 24, 2017 at 8:13 am

    How many Nigerians would get his humour. Not shading but I’ve watched foreign comedy shows some people and they tend to laugh After the can laugh prompts them to.. I can just see Nigerians attending to BELONG not because they actually catch the humour. humour is mostly linked to political, cultural and religious situations. It would be difficult for even Christ rock to develop humour aimed at the Nigerian audience ,at most he might come across as offensive (not purposely) but I realise that some people never realise when jokes are poked at them. I’ve seen people LOL when oyibo make mocking jokes bout them. They don’t quiet catch the wicked satire. Well goodluck with dat basket mouth no doubt you will rake in a lot of monies from Nigerians wanting to ASSOCIATE. I’ll rather watch a DVD at least the laughs would be on cue. This would be the easiest gig Rock has ever had. He just needs to turn up. Wave, take selfies, imitate a Nigerian accent,talk about jellof rice people will just laugh HARD as soon as he walks into the room, saying shit like nwannem Christ rock, hey Christ rock, this Christ rock err. etc.

    Love this! 57 Reply
    • LemmeRant February 24, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Yeah this is true

      But you’re missing something very important. Nigerians are FAKE.
      They wouldn’t want to be “the one” that doesn’t get the joke. So they’ll just laugh cuz everybody else all the tush people and IJGB’s are laughing.

      No shading but I’m already picturing a gifty-esque babe forming posh laughing at his jokes just to look cool.

      Love this! 76
  • Candy February 24, 2017 at 8:16 am

    lol half won’t even understand what he’s gonna say! Waste of money!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • duke February 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Nah, dude is no longer funny…will definitely pay more for Kevin hart……alright alright alright!

    Love this! 49 Reply
    • sugar February 24, 2017 at 10:22 am

      oh yes KEvin Hart will be a good choice for Nigerians. His facial expressions are damn funny too. But 10k in this recession to listen to some American accent? Abeggi o please allow sleeping dog lie

      Love this! 18
    • Fisayo February 24, 2017 at 11:19 am

      Kevin Hart gives me ear ache.

      Love this! 23
  • Fast cars February 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Yaaaaasssss yass yass yass! I have finished paying sef.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • unbeatable February 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I honestly don´t understand most Americans so will pass.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • fee February 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I will soooo pay!!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • mama zee February 24, 2017 at 9:51 am

    i for one won’t pay such cos it’s mostly difficult to understand the ”american joke”. most times i’m laughing minutes after the joke or i’m asking myself what the joke was minutes after i’ve tried to process it. ko le werk

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • All black everything February 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

      Errmmm… I honestly think you guys are confusing ‘American jokes’ with ‘British jokes’. Correct me if I’m wrong but I think our(Nigerian) sense of humour is quite close to the Americans’…now Bristish jokes on the other hand is a far cry from ours!. So I think we’ll get his jokes…

      Love this! 12
  • nene February 24, 2017 at 9:54 am

    just bring kevin hart!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Paul Agim February 24, 2017 at 10:23 am

    @Frank,u r damn ryt man.I wld pay anything to See Katt Williams. Dat dude is good.Chris rock is OK too

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Fabulous February 24, 2017 at 10:38 am

    No i wouldn’t. I even prefer Kevin Hart

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • ogao February 24, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Please just to ask, how many people understand America jokes? Imagine an American listening to a Nigerian comedian crack a joke,I bet you most of the time he would just laugh cos people are laughing and probably ask the whole time for someone to make the translations . Mind you I am not saying we are not enlightened but majority of people are not..Naija people no dey borrow themselves brain. Chris rock is not coming to act a movie you can easily laugh at, that is if you watch the movie and understand without subtitle button.
    .Of course people will pay 10k to see his face .

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Benita February 24, 2017 at 11:19 am

    If it is not beyonce am not paying sh*t

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Agu February 24, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      What’s is it with you people and Beyonce Rihanna is much more talented than her

      Love this! 17
    • yemirae February 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      To each their own. You may as well say Cynthia Morgan has more talent than Beyonce!

      Love this! 15
    • aj February 25, 2017 at 4:58 am

      lies!!! see your mouth!

      Love this! 10
  • Agu February 24, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Actually I will pay 10k to see Chris Rock but I am not in Nigeria at the moment.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Prince February 24, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I’ll rather attend the Chronicles of Ushbebe than Chris Rock show for 10k. WTF. Who be Chris Rock?

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Adeleke February 24, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Watch Cory Holcumb on Youtube, I will pay a million to watch him. His jokes are quite offensive to women though, even though it is brutally honest

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Yasee February 24, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Nope.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Debbie Ade February 24, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    In this economy??? Isn’t it the high demand for dollars that keeps the value of the naira plunging against the dollar ? So Chris Rock would be paid hugely in what currency??? Doesn’t Nigeria have an abundance of comedians already? Smh. Btw, many of the things Americans laugh at is not considered funny in Nigerian context. Basket Mouth and co. Please, receive sense!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Akpeno February 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Ermmm how much is a basket of Garri?

    Nope! I would rather pay that to watch Basket mouth sef… or better still buy Garri 🙂

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ousca2007 March 21, 2017 at 3:48 am

    I am sure that ANYBODY who can afford to, and has watched anything with Chris in it would … Please bring Chris home …it is long overdue ….it would be better though to consider a mega location where several thousands can get in with a much lower priced entry (wrt the economic situation), of course still give the “full pockets” their customary ego seats / arrangements ….but let the masses see Chris , you’d be pleasantly surprised I say …

    Love this! 4 Reply
