Olajumoke Orisaguna celebrates her One-Year Anniversary at an Exclusive Event in Lagos | See Photos on BN

Yesterday Olajumoke Orisaguna celebrated her one year anniversary of transforming from a bread seller into a model at an exclusive event hosted by NETng.

The event, which held in Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by Steve Babaeko, Chris Ihidero, Lamide Akintobi and more.

Olajumoke attended the event with her husband, Sunday Orisaguna.

See more photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @olajumokeworld | @thenetng