Olajumoke Orisaguna celebrates her One-Year Anniversary at an Exclusive Event in Lagos | See Photos on BN

Yesterday Olajumoke Orisaguna celebrated her one year anniversary of transforming from a bread seller into a model at an exclusive event hosted by NETng.
The event, which held in Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by Steve Babaeko, Chris Ihidero, Lamide Akintobi and more.
Olajumoke attended the event with her husband, Sunday Orisaguna.
Photo Credit: Instagram – @olajumokeworld | @thenetng
Whoever keeps piling on this kind of makeup on Olajumoke should please stop. Kilode? She looks beautiful without all this shit. She just needs little enhancement. See the difference between this https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/olajumoke-2.jpg and the one on this page? Your natural beauty is better…
But who is this make up artist?
My dear, I’m just weak.
Y can’t we just go for a natural look with this girl.
Subtle make up would have been the way to go not this heavy stuff making the poor girl look like a tranny.
Pls go and look at her original photos if you need inspiration.
Then do I talk about the nails,the earrings….🙈🙈
Beautiful woman
One year after and I’m still so happy for her. Her hubby is looking good too, he’s added some weight too. Still wishing her all the best
Thank God for your life. However, please stop the bleaching as you are a dark, natural beauty. See the dark knuckles!
not everyone with dark knuckles bleach. i have dark knuckles and God forbid that i bleach
True that. I am light brown skinned, my sister is light skinned. We have had dark knuckles since we were little toddlers.Not everyone with dark knuckles bleaches.
Why does she always look so miserable? I hope she’s enjoying her new life
Most makeup artists and stylists get it wrong when it comes to Jumoke. Less is more. She is Nigerian sweetheart like Jennifer Aniston is to America why make her look like a drag queen?
The only person who has ever got it was Bimpe Onakoya. I’m also a makeup artist and with my little knowledge, this kinda leaves a bad taste.
The nails though
Did u notice her knuckles?
what is wrong with them, isn’t that how GOD created most of us? with our knuckles sightly darker than our general complexion.
Yh, I did.
I was like mmmm.. hope she is not bleaching.
Please who did that to her nails? Yuck
Oh No! Too much make-up and long sharp claws(artificial nails) has turned this naturally beautiful woman into a tired looking, over-sophisticated looking, older looking woman.
Make-up artist and stylist should be fired . Less is more please
Still feeling excited for her change of destiny but parading her around as a classic ‘rugs to riches’ person is not really necessary. In any case I don’t think she is the last person to be ‘struggling’ on the streets. May be all these resources should be channelled into identifying similar people and helping them out. I will love to see a hundred people with a million each than 1 person with a billion. Let’s spread it out. The best way to celebrate a person coming out of poverty is to take more people out of poverty. In any case, if it were me, I wouldn’t want to be reminded of my past in such a manner. Just my thoughts.
those earrings and nails are very wrong!
Does she have to bleach, there ar dark skinned looking models e.g. Naomi Campbell. Whoever advised her to bleach is an enemy of progress.
Many have said their minds here.
All I will say is thank God for her husband for standing by her.
Dark knuckles isn’t always a sign of bleaching, some open minded people know. Plus, *rollingeyes”, it’s Nigeria, when do we ever have ‘less is more’ . Adopt it, and peeps would still be screaming.
i just feel its enough,yes her story is from Grass to Grace,pls lets move on and allow her save the money and focus on her future instead of all these parties here and there
this is a classic example of God’s lifting. No human connection could have done it. it is just God. One year after and she is still relevant.
Please whoever styled her should be fired. those nails and make-up do not cut it for me at all.
I’m hoping they will teach Olajumoke some other sustainable productive skills like tailoring or hair dressing or something else other than modelling. I’m not sure her age or body fits the description of a model. She’s got no striking physical feature. She’s a darling, yes. But model? smh. I’m not so sure.
this her managers apola though !!!!!!!!
One year on and there are thousands of pretty, tomatoe/ bread seller hawkers who could also do with a helping hand. It shouldn’t stop at Olas one year on photo shoot . How about setting up a contest for young ladies from poor backgrounds to be given an opportunity too. That would be a lasting legacy touching the lives of many. Just saying.
Shs definitely not a model…..they are just using her circumstances to market her…..and at the moment , they are over doing it……..she needs to go and learn a job
But why……….(sigh). Everything is just wrong! the hair, the dress, the nails AND THE EVENT ITSELF. wouldn’t it have been better to celebrate her ‘favor”, “success” or “grace” (call it whatever you want) by launching a campaign for all young ladies on the streets!. They could even do another photo shoot of her on the streets accomplishing some noble deed and showing us how far she has come. Make her an inspiration to other girls out there. Not this…smh
Thank you all for your suggestions. I only hope that these feedback and or criticism will get to the managers of OLAJUMOKE ORISAGUNA for evaluation and application of useful suggestions or criticism. #IAMAFANOFOLAJUMOKEORISAGUNA
I am a lover of achievements especially great ones. I wish people should jus wish her all the best in everything she does. No need of all these negative criticisms. Mummy I am happy for you and your supportive husband. Wish you more of God s unending blessings.
i am happy for her too.plsssss her managers shud get her a shop in a good location , permanent shop not rent pls. she learnt hair making, so that if this modelling stops ,she can have something to fall back too