Over 30 Football Fans Electrocuted in Calabar Viewing Centre while watching the Europa League

A high-tension cable reportedly fell on a football viewing center in Calabar killing over 30 people. The victims assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.

According to Channels Television correspondent, the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the roof. A witness, who said he was the first to run out of the viewing centre, told Channels Television that the victims died as a result of a contact between the live cable and the roof of the viewing centre.

Electricity authorities said it is illegal to erect any building around areas with high tension cables.