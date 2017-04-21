Over 30 Football Fans Electrocuted in Calabar Viewing Centre while watching the Europa League

BellaNaija

The UEFA Europa League logoA high-tension cable reportedly fell on a football viewing center in Calabar killing over 30 people. The victims assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.

According to Channels Television correspondent, the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the roof. A witness, who said he was the first to run out of the viewing centre, told Channels Television that the victims died as a result of a contact between the live cable and the roof of the viewing centre.

Electricity authorities said it is illegal to erect any building around areas with high tension cables.

  • anon April 21, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Oh my goodness!.i’m in shock! right now,what?!.People lost their lives just like that.

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian April 21, 2017 at 2:19 am

      i’m in shock

      I see what you did there

      Love this! 27
    • EbonyFre April 21, 2017 at 8:57 am

      @A Real Nigerian, Something is wrong with you o. Not everytime joke.

      May their souls rest in peace.
      So the authorities knew it was illegal and did nothing about it?
      What an excuse

      Love this! 47
  • unadite April 21, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Many joints construct outfits under high tensiion wires. Is there no regulatory body in charge of that? There is one at Ikorodu at raoni bus stop, The sit out is right under a high tension„ there is also a gas link point in that sit out boldly written on it “danger” and not forgeting that it is so close to the road. All shades of danger if you ask me.Something needs to be done to avoid a future calamity.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Moniker April 21, 2017 at 6:12 am

    Oh Jesus… Fun just turned tears overnight.
    This is what government warns against. Kai

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Ify April 21, 2017 at 7:32 am

    May the Almighty comfort their loved ones

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • mama zee April 21, 2017 at 9:45 am

    may the souls of the departed rest in peace. That said, its not everything we blame the authorities for. We don’t know how often authorities have pulled down the structure if they have. And besides we all know this for a fact yet we don’t stop doing it or patronizing them. The market where i shop is directly under high tension wires and this govt has destroyed the whole thing several times but we call them wicked and we put them back up and people like me still stand to buy stuff there just cos its convenient and when i do i keep praying nothing goes wrong. we self have our blame in everything.

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • o April 21, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    There’s something in urban and regional planning called setback. Ideally there should be space between a house/store and the road and things like high tension cables. Unfortunately most Nigerian landlords have turned their setbacks to shops and stalls and lives are at risk everyday. Just parking my car alone, I make sure I’m not parked under a high tension cable. Ppl will always break the law. It’s left to the govt to effect strict compliance of the law.

    May their souls rest in peace. So so sad.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • kay April 21, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    If the government intervenes, we will say they are wicked and have displaced people. May their souls rest in peace.

    Love this! 23 Reply
