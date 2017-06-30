30BillionWorldTour: Davido thrills Fans in Djibouti | WATCH

Performing to fans on the second stop of his “30 Billion World Tour“, Davido gave a truly electrifying performance in Djibouti yesterday. The DMW head huncho started off the tour in Ukraine last Friday and continued in Djibouti yesterday. He shared highlight of the show on his Instagram page today and wrote:

I used to pray for times like this to shine like this!! 2nd show of the tour done!! Djibouti the love was crazy!!! ❤️❤️ no matter how small your blessings are be grateful cuz u never know how big they can become! Next stop Sweden! 🌎🌎#30billionworldtour

Watch the video below:

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:18am PDT